'When I saw d post on Facebook that u were gone I was so shock.Death Y?u gave me airtime just last week. Dominic Kubiat if tear could bring u back, 1 million people will b ready to shed tear 4 u. I will miss u so much my hero.Rip dear'





Source: According to the story shared by Blessing who lives in Port Harcourt, a Nigerian boy Dominic was shot dead by armed robbers.According to her,he was shot because he refused to give them his phone.Below is what she wrote ..'When I saw d post on Facebook that u were gone I was so shock.Death Y?u gave me airtime just last week. Dominic Kubiat if tear could bring u back, 1 million people will b ready to shed tear 4 u. I will miss u so much my hero.Rip dear'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/robbers-shot-nigerian-man-who-refused.html?m=1

zoba88:

It's quite unwise to struggle with criminals carrying out nefarious activities.



Some of them are psychologically imbalanced and can act out of context at any point.



RIP to the dead..



He's was a brave soul







Maybe he will get back his phone in the spiritual world...Since he valued it more than his life...?





Nonsense!





I will rather surrender My latest Range Rover sport.....to them...rather than to be wasted like this...



Wat will u people say now









RIP TO ETERNITY YOUNG MAN! .Like the one above me said : "HE WAS A BRAVE SOUL."... where will he take that bravery to right nowMaybe he will get back his phone in the spiritual world...Since he valued it more than his life...?Nonsense!I will rather surrender My latest Range Rover sport.....to them...rather than to be wasted like this...Wat will u people say nowRIP TO ETERNITY YOUNG MAN!

RIP .

I'm sorry but he was actually a fool.

Who struggles with a man with a gun

because of a common phone? 1 Like





Why argue with someone with a gun when u no say u no get odeshi





How much be phone





He be mumuWhy argue with someone with a gun when u no say u no get odeshiHow much be phoneThis kind thing happened in benin city, now the boy is dead and they still took the phone

Whether you know THEY are with gun or not, you should not struggle.



Since they are many your chances of winning the struggle is very low, if it was just a person the struggle would have been okay.



Please don't struggle with criminals, they do not care about you. 5 Likes

I knew one guy, his father has a petroleum station. On that day armed robbers came and demanded for money but the guy refused despite the fact that they had guns, unfortunately, he was shot dead over money that was not more that a hundred thousand.



Don't struggle with criminalS 11 Likes

All these developers sef.

hope he carried his phone with him ?

nawao

. So I retract my first sentence, I would 'protestingly' submit. Heck! I'm the kind to demand for my sim card. I seem like someone who could do a stupid thing like this. I don't think it's really about the phone. It's mainly a form of stubbornness. Not wanting to give in to fear or intimidation. I once had a gun pointed at me and I had to fight the urge to resist and lie down on the floor. But I still raised my voice in anger at my submission and got a boot in my ribcage as reward.. So I retract my first sentence, I would 'protestingly' submit. Heck! I'm the kind to demand for my sim card.

Was she there when it happened ?? How she take know say na the phone??

Was she there when it happened ?? How she take know say na the phone??

By theway Nigeria people no fit inform people about the death of someone. They'll be like ""just yesterday you were drinking kunu with me i cant believe you are no more"" mcheeew.

meanwhile SARS are busy harassing innocent youths without gun. 1 Like

Ur phone is not worth ur life.



Rip 1 Like

He fvcked up!

No phone worth that kind of risk!

You don't tempt robbers, most of them ain't themselves when acting!





Rip brO!









Once more, You fvcked up, big time! 1 Like

Mumu! You died defending something that's not worth it!

For him mind him been dey feel say im be james bond.

Armed robbery is the most thng dat av ever existed on earth ..imagine killing sumone 4 is own property wch he suffered to get ...the wicked shall neva go unpunish.

Hope you use the phone in hell

Hope you use the phone in hell

was he thinking when he dies once, he can still use extra life...RIP though

krav maga has changed my life

What am I to say at the bolded area nowAnyway sha d guy don die





Chai...he was shot at a very close rangeStupidity at peak, anyway...R.I.P

Never argue with someone wielding firearm whether loaded or empty.

RIP



Sure these "robbers" were not our men in black? Cos with Nigerian police anything is possible.

RIP

Now that he is gone,have they not still taken the phone,he was unwise to have struggled with them.



And na even Rivers robbers that get angry easily.



RIP