₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,096 members, 3,959,469 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 10:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) (11032 Views)
Robbers Shoot Man Dead While Trying To Snatch His Phone In Aba(photos) / Armed Robbers Shoot Man Dead Inside A Lexus Jeep In Owerri (Graphic Pics) / Soldier Shoots Man Dead For Packing Sand Near Military Barracks in Kaduna. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 6:29am
According to the story shared by Blessing who lives in Port Harcourt, a Nigerian boy Dominic was shot dead by armed robbers.According to her,he was shot because he refused to give them his phone.Below is what she wrote ..
'When I saw d post on Facebook that u were gone I was so shock.Death Y?u gave me airtime just last week. Dominic Kubiat if tear could bring u back, 1 million people will b ready to shed tear 4 u. I will miss u so much my hero.Rip dear'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/robbers-shot-nigerian-man-who-refused.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 6:30am
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by zoba88: 6:31am
zoba88:more
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by raker300: 6:33am
It's quite unwise to struggle with criminals carrying out nefarious activities.
Some of them are psychologically imbalanced and can act out of context at any point.
RIP to the dead..
He's was a brave soul
12 Likes
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by Equal2DeTask: 6:37am
.Like the one above me said : "HE WAS A BRAVE SOUL."... where will he take that bravery to right now
Maybe he will get back his phone in the spiritual world...Since he valued it more than his life...?
Nonsense!
I will rather surrender My latest Range Rover sport.....to them...rather than to be wasted like this...
Wat will u people say now
RIP TO ETERNITY YOUNG MAN!
11 Likes
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by 2fine2fast(m): 6:40am
RIP .
I'm sorry but he was actually a fool.
Who struggles with a man with a gun
because of a common phone?
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by Atiku2019: 6:41am
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by Homeboiy: 6:42am
He be mumu
Why argue with someone with a gun when u no say u no get odeshi
How much be phone
This kind thing happened in benin city, now the boy is dead and they still took the phone
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by medexico(m): 6:48am
Whether you know THEY are with gun or not, you should not struggle.
Since they are many your chances of winning the struggle is very low, if it was just a person the struggle would have been okay.
Please don't struggle with criminals, they do not care about you.
5 Likes
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by medexico(m): 6:51am
I knew one guy, his father has a petroleum station. On that day armed robbers came and demanded for money but the guy refused despite the fact that they had guns, unfortunately, he was shot dead over money that was not more that a hundred thousand.
Don't struggle with criminalS
11 Likes
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by python1: 6:53am
All these developers sef.
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by SaintAlbert53: 6:53am
hope he carried his phone with him ?
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by Partnerbiz: 7:34am
nawao
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by bammy00(m): 7:42am
I seem like someone who could do a stupid thing like this. I don't think it's really about the phone. It's mainly a form of stubbornness. Not wanting to give in to fear or intimidation. I once had a gun pointed at me and I had to fight the urge to resist and lie down on the floor. But I still raised my voice in anger at my submission and got a boot in my ribcage as reward. . So I retract my first sentence, I would 'protestingly' submit. Heck! I'm the kind to demand for my sim card.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by falcon01: 8:52am
Was she there when it happened ?? How she take know say na the phone??
By theway Nigeria people no fit inform people about the death of someone. They'll be like ""just yesterday you were drinking kunu with me i cant believe you are no more"" mcheeew.
3 Likes
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by femicyrus(m): 8:53am
meanwhile SARS are busy harassing innocent youths without gun.
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by agarawu23(m): 9:03am
Ur phone is not worth ur life.
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by donstan18(m): 9:04am
He fvcked up!
No phone worth that kind of risk!
You don't tempt robbers, most of them ain't themselves when acting!
Rip brO!
Once more, You fvcked up, big time!
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by AishaBuhari: 9:04am
Mumu! You died defending something that's not worth it!
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:04am
For him mind him been dey feel say im be james bond.
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by Christane(m): 9:05am
Armed robbery is the most thng dat av ever existed on earth ..imagine killing sumone 4 is own property wch he suffered to get ...the wicked shall neva go unpunish.
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by greenvillle: 9:05am
Hope you use the phone in hell
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by Dutchey(m): 9:06am
was he thinking when he dies once, he can still use extra life...RIP though
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by BagWay: 9:06am
krav maga has changed my life
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by purem(m): 9:06am
'When I saw d post on Facebook that u were gone I was so shock.Death Y?u gave me airtime just last week. Dominic Kubiat if tear could bring u back, 1 million people will b ready to shed tear 4 u. I will miss u so much my hero.Rip dear'
What am I to say at the bolded area now
Anyway sha d guy don die
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by okonja(m): 9:06am
Chai...he was shot at a very close range
Stupidity at peak, anyway...R.I.P
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 9:06am
Never argue with someone wielding firearm whether loaded or empty.
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 9:06am
RIP
Sure these "robbers" were not our men in black? Cos with Nigerian police anything is possible.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by maxim2015(f): 9:06am
RIP
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by deco22(m): 9:07am
Now that he is gone,have they not still taken the phone,he was unwise to have struggled with them.
And na even Rivers robbers that get angry easily.
RIP
|Re: Robbers Shoot Man Dead For Refusing To Give Them His Phone (Graphic Photos) by anyimontana(m): 9:07am
God has written how we will all die,I pray our own script plays out after 70yrs and less painful too..
3 Likes 1 Share
MKO Abiola’s Brother In Court For Duping A Pastor / Man Beheaded In Ebonyi-Benue Boundary Dispute / Woman Bites Off A Policeman’s Ear
Viewing this topic: Cally01(m), philtex(m), yehmy(m), Ksslib(m), Jesse4mu(m), gentleoyink, bestpunterever, musa7m(m), COdeGenesis, majekoam(m), EBAZ(m), daygee12, okomile, austin360, imstrong1, hebroh(m), Laycon1(m), nwaire, skywalker240(m), sankky, Agjoe(m), SirHouloo(m), moag(m), krattoss(m), gmario(m), cameeeeel(m), Ocfreedom, cosxzbay, platoworks(m), ojukwu2, Jabioro, herdeythoun(f), Asifo, stephenqueen, wickedtuna(m), pskillzz(m), Dionysus22(m), batista181(m), jbhitler(m), chisiudeh, LUGBE, WhiZTiM(m), charlesotk(m), mzlee01(m), hrhobi1(m), poochaii, DjNeego, mufasapapasanta(m), princekalani, Abbies, adecz, clily, naijadreams(m), KINGOZEK(m), justice212, CourtierJay, furckingwithdev(m), Danelo(m), poeticferdy(m), MrMystrO(m), Gababoy, morili, femibig(m), Yinkakazi098, Splendid007, exe0(m), jksxxxx, horlamilekan23, blessedchuks86, calebfm(m), dontbothermuch, hadtim, RoyalBlak007, samuelkingz(m), snazzy5050(m), ihatebuhari(f), EROMS38(m), hugoboss007, paulostical2004(m), UraniumMind, hertz9te(m), Manzip(m), peterz(m), Dasherz(f) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9