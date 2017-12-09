₦airaland Forum

Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by contactmorak: 7:49am
Nigerian prophetess, Olujuwon Olubori has shown how her husband has continued to play with her like their earlier years even after six children.

Prophetess Mary Olubori Twerks For Her Husband (Pics + Video)
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by contactmorak: 7:50am
Nice
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by ceezarhh(m): 7:53am
prophetic handling!...

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by osec007(m): 7:57am
touch and be blessed clergy or not body no be firewood

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by ObaKlaz(m): 8:04am
I'd rather grab a big Yoruba booty.

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by Partnerbiz: 8:06am
na him own
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by punisha: 8:48am
6 children... Good home... Good stuff! Grab on sir!

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by phetto(m): 10:27am
Prophetic grabbing

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by dasauce(m): 10:37am
Oh deep!!

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by Gwan2(m): 10:59am
Olubori or oloriburuku? undecided

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by Marshalxv(m): 11:46am
What will this one be teaching her congregation?
I guess the name of their church should be,grab unto it miracle mission .

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by akheen(m): 11:56am
I don't know what to say
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by megrimor(m): 12:06pm
Chai!

Buhari see what you have caused
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by falcon01: 12:18pm
bobrisky
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by SuperSuave(m): 12:23pm
Age doesn't depict sense. They shouldn't have problems with their children sharing nudes or sex tapes on social media as a show of love too.

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by emmyquan: 12:23pm
..slay queen turn prophetess

who ordained her self

#spiritual squeezing

.
I WONDER WAT DEY DID IN THEIR earlier years

dis looks more like. "tips of d iceberg
from dah YEAR

#spiritual squeezing

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by stillondmatter: 12:24pm
Genuine love makes you do silly things atimes .


Until your partner becomes silly and seems childish with you, then you can boast of genuine love between you guys grin

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by godofuck231: 12:25pm
It's his money and his wife, it's what get her attention going
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by seunny4lif(m): 10:52pm
Holy boobs

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by creatorsverse: 10:53pm
Adam behold eve Genesis

With thy breast as firm as d tree and as succulent as d fruit songs of Solomon
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by masada: 10:53pm
ahhh

prophetess. shocked

husband possessing his possession
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by Heywhizzy(m): 10:54pm
the man be like 'Woli Agba pass the agbara'











Canal prophetess..ain't this the same woman that was reportedly twerking in church
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by Alexgeneration(m): 10:55pm
He is prophesying to the boobs, to anoint them and make them holy, so that his dickson will speak in tongues and nod when it sees them.
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by ventilation: 10:56pm
As long as it's christianity, keep promoting your immorality. lipsrsealed
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by akaahs(m): 10:56pm
Boob handler
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by enemyofprogress: 10:58pm
E be like sey dem take breast swear for the man
Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by LarryTreash(m): 11:01pm
Hmmm.

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by CaptainJeffry: 11:06pm
And you guys have to do it on social media where kids can see? Why has God punished the black man with religion? angry

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by obembet(m): 11:07pm
I don't knw what to say

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by Fukafuka: 11:09pm
shocked

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by Guadiol104(m): 11:09pm
Am speechless

Re: Prophetess Mary Olujuwon Olubori's Husband Grabs Her Boobs Even After 6 Kids by millionboi2: 11:10pm
Na him property na

