₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,936,480 members, 3,999,255 topics. Date: Monday, 01 January 2018 at 07:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies (9978 Views)
Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal / Lere Olayinka Blasts Stephanie Otobo Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal / Fayose Prevents The Arrest Of Johnson Suleman By DSS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by diasporaman(m): 4:03am
Apostle(Prof) Johnson Suleman the President and founder of Omega Fire Ministries worldwide has released the prophecies for 2018
1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018
2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria
3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair
4. Donald Trumps health needs attention
5. A new strategies of killing perceived political
enemies in Nigeria will arise
6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state
7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria
8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders
9. God says ” Let Sambo Dasuki go”
10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency
11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest
12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed
13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari
14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace
15. Political blackmail to be on the rise
16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict
17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears
18. EFCC boss to have major setback
19. Nollywood, new stars to take over
20. 2018 budget, Senate and presidency lockjam
21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster
22. Senate President To Be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest.
23. DSS boss, to attend to his health
24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed
25. I saw major bombings in Egypt
26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife
27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated
28. Atiku’s men will betray him
29. U.K bombings, biggest in history
30. Channels TV in court crisis
31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes.
32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced
33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss
34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.
35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively
36. Oh America, I see war in 2018
37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail
38. I saw the naira gaining relevance
39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP
40. 2019, power will not move from the North
41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo
42. Nigeria pray against air crash
43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of same genre
44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018
45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities
46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control
47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved
48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally
49. God will give people good health and there will be cure to incurable diseases
50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation. It’s political
https://diasporareporters.com/apostle-johnson-suleman-2018-prophesies/
1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by vertueptime: 4:08am
My prophecy is that pastor solomon will be balder in 2018
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by diasporaman(m): 4:11am
Bloggers to be arrested and jailed
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by ImperialYoruba: 4:25am
diasporaman:
Tell Suleman I also have a prediction for him.
We will hear more from Stephanie Otobo in 2018.
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by diasporaman(m): 4:34am
Your father
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Okoroawusa: 4:39am
Who prophecy help?
Businessmen forming pastors.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by FastShipping: 4:43am
This man needs prayer to cure his hairline/baldness.
Pray to save Sule from total baldness in 2018.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by ideabuilder: 4:45am
More Otobolization in 2018
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by idu1(m): 4:53am
Jokes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Lirqur: 5:13am
The main thing is the Dajjal (antichrist) is vexing bad bad. Just watch as science will go insane madly insane. lawlessness just wan start.
Kushoo about to be unleashed. I thank Allah for sending Jesus (pbuh) as a teacher for us Jesus said watch and pray, I'm on a squint.
Salaam
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by madridguy(m): 5:33am
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by clevvermind(m): 5:33am
Let me add. Buhari to flee from Aso rock to his farm in Daura in 2018.
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Stegomiah(f): 6:01am
This guy is a joke
So God showed him Kardashian family
Hmmm
Prophets of doom..... They don't see good.... Mostly evil
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Villager780: 6:07am
FastShipping:but baldness is not a sickness nor a disease
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Divinerace(m): 6:09am
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Lirqur: 6:28am
Kushoo about to be forgotten, sheybi Shaitan dey smile before now e won make we know say e dey vex as Allah (swt) tell am say make he bow. My brothers seek refuge. make una see as road won clear for the dajjal.
Salaam
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by acenazt: 6:32am
These morons dont ever have anything good to say. Oya where is T.B Joshua their oga in chief
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Originality007: 6:36am
who send him?
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Guestlander: 6:39am
Wildfire outbreaks happen almost every year somewhere in the U.S.
Guessing game on world events. Who knows, maybe one or two will actually happen.
8 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by obaataaokpaewu: 6:41am
Didn't see Kardashian family there? I'm shockingly shocked seeing that
4 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by 9japrof(m): 6:41am
Scum bags who would analyse future events and make a guess.
Ofcourse with Fayose's opposition with the APC government, everybody knows when he relinquish power this year, the federals would be all over his ass. Real men of God would not just make a guess but give you timeline of events that would lead to a certain action.
Fake materialistic scumbags everywhere
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Robisky001: 6:51am
Would have capped it up with Buhari will be impeached. The euphoria will eclipse that of Abacha when he died.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by sirzent(m): 6:56am
9japrof:
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by crackhouse(m): 6:58am
Hmm na wa For this guy o. Who send am go kardasian family?
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by favourmic(m): 7:07am
this mine prophecy
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by northvietnam(m): 7:08am
Trump and north KoreaN war loading
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by 2chainzz(m): 7:08am
This man can be jailed for this, Na you wan kill am ? This year I will be a captain
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by laurel03: 7:09am
all ds Nigeria prophet don start again.. each prophet with different prophecy.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by kolawoleibukun: 7:09am
very sad
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by Narldon(f): 7:09am
All Unknown "Nollywood Actresses" that make FrontPage via irrelevant Photoshoot will be Jailed!
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies by jerflakes(m): 7:10am
We shall see
44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018
@OP,what does topsy-they mean?
4 Likes
Christianity Is The Only Faith That Is Alive. Where Is The Spirit Behind Islam? / If You Think God Dnt Exist, Read Dis / The Religion Section/Atheists Have Strengthened My Faith- Biggest Lie Ever!!
Viewing this topic: commante, livinbygrace, ascendo(m), opusakidy(m), naijalord1(m), Augusttusrobben, cruxifisao(m), chloride6, BlessedFellow01, Vancouver4(f), shukuokukobambi, tiredface, Uchgibson(m), bartho77(m), freshghost, bukkyb1, Sharplakezy(m), djjoad(m), demolaxl(m), ArewaFanatic(m), bligs, davidsthe(m), Tayo2018(m), shotuns, katstyle(m), Sorarena(f), Tejiri41, Ratugal, desource13(m), Rawlings120(m), Beta1, Vanpascore(m), ambrosini593(m), ibaka, Nnaemekajp, odunukweval, marelmedia, Befii, Navyguy(m), Stevebamdex(m), wordsbase(m), bsalawu, Nefevik(m), toask111, friyina1(f), Denningtedy(m), omobemi, decasey(m), Ivanspring(f), Kamikaze42, skolar49, lakesider(m), Marpol, brosiye99(m), Adigun762, abdulmumin68(m), tizzle(m), Haywirezzz, Imortal001(m), geek(m), FemmyOlu77, westpawz(f), nokia3310, singwa, chinwemine(m), JSparrow(m), bolayod, okusman(m), mohalexyz(m), triplechoice(m), oreeo, jnr123(m), Okemmuo(m), chidibond(m), pat077, prospero5(m), murchurat(m), MAKABBEY(m), donestk(m), UdoEya(m), freeborn76(m), millyj(f), wagazala, vihechimere(m), ajealadick(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), xynerise(m), ayusco85(m), chinedu234, jonazter(m), konoplyanka, ayodejijf(m), ShoBabba(m), Alonzo50(m), Hapiano(m), IreneEloho(f), kelechi17(m), trenchmonk, Chrixpro(m), GreenNegro(m), toobusy(m), okoyeizu, ApostleT, rkennyking(m), awomuti(m), queenfav(f), Comrademajeed, cleanshaven(m), Nnamdiojukwu, ladiakins(m), Route690(m), tammytam, twascas, ReddingtonLeke, theoedet, OluDare01(m), princewillzs, marunga(m), doctorbabs(m), brossam2001(m), spacestar(f), lexo4real(m), Broderick555, monnet, brown3, BENSIR, Imoy(m), Drminkail, stonemasonn, dannytwix(m), donuba61, Yinabim(f), jaywhoco(m), humantoy(m), fasusimartins(m), Colonelsat(m), josefite, Rigel95(m), sunnico(m), Handsomecole(m), InGodIkukutrust, Emma5097, smaller(m), dexterinc2003, Tessie01(f), tosin4lyf, seunak2016, Onesimus70(m), Doppleganger, Rolly83(m), sheDD(m), jaylee1, life2017, Zuluhead(m), patpaul, Mirray(m), bollixy(m), Awedman, dandrey, Adegokeakeem, aloeplant, abeyraj, kolaaderin, nedureubens(m), focus7, ASAMPETE1, Ochayi8543, Ezumakingsley(m), kabir87, skytouch2(m), oluwaseunamos33, josessybj, nuelsam(m), yaksdavirus, davbaba, Marchman, donnaheff, celeboe(m), segunjowo(m), jerflakes(m), blackpanda, elantraceey(f), Opelwonder(m), birdman(m), peaceway(m), Poorboy, billibod, daddyiel(m), itiswellandwell, baines3(m), Haqq4young(m), sarmiie(m), TDH01, Smartei(m), Tolexy247, Endtimesmith, Ajaodolapo(m), emmanuel26, sagetropical, brain54(m), san4u(m), seyichem(m), omoelerin1, obirilaye, vanilson(m), sunmike065(m), forray(m), Tchalla(m), preciousfeb(m), Lilimax(f), danugochukwu96(m), GozieAchara(m), DonShalex(m), Olabisi5656, YoungRichRuler(m), mrklean(m), ududolls, chikeson2008, ecosystm(m), BRIGHT180(m), metro10, Ollysaro(f), segzyj(m), Acjohn, Ojobojo1(m), lere1990, UTILITYMAY(m), Sbaita, DPizzy, bigsam76(m), Valleoo, bmxshop, whiten, dadexcel, CandidSeeker(m), visiontech24(m), perezzie(m), ThatFairGuy(m), wjxavier(m), CocoaOla, GENIUS18, afrosolomon(m), Lordshola, MyMouth(m), amadex(m), Dirkcoyt, digitalman, Fadman4real(m), Yels, Docclasic(m), fashmania(m), kadree(m), theoptimist298, orlaryhincah(m), ScalarD(m), centlevi, uckyra(f), Electra52, audition, greenlilly(m), IykeBrain7, purityval(m), salvation101(f), SAGE07, BlvckSoul, mikolo4us, FunctionX(m), jamaicabakare(m), VGirls, contactwale, Folafikemi, ronaldbecky(m), Masterbiodun, Dagger111(m), michony505(m), HASSANAASIA(f), uchedum(m), Efewestern, brainbox1000(m) and 520 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7