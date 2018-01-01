Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman's 2018 Prophecies (9978 Views)

1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018



2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria



3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair



4. Donald Trumps health needs attention



5. A new strategies of killing perceived political

enemies in Nigeria will arise



6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state



7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria



8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders



9. God says ” Let Sambo Dasuki go”



10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency



11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest



12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed



13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari



14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace



15. Political blackmail to be on the rise



16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict



17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears



18. EFCC boss to have major setback



19. Nollywood, new stars to take over



20. 2018 budget, Senate and presidency lockjam



21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster



22. Senate President To Be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest.



23. DSS boss, to attend to his health



24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed



25. I saw major bombings in Egypt



26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife



27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated



28. Atiku’s men will betray him



29. U.K bombings, biggest in history



30. Channels TV in court crisis



31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes.



32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced



33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss



34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.



35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively



36. Oh America, I see war in 2018



37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail



38. I saw the naira gaining relevance



39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP



40. 2019, power will not move from the North



41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo



42. Nigeria pray against air crash



43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of same genre



44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018



45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities



46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control



47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved



48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally



49. God will give people good health and there will be cure to incurable diseases



50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation. It’s political





My prophecy is that pastor solomon will be balder in 2018

Bloggers to be arrested and jailed

Tell Suleman I also have a prediction for him.



Who prophecy help?



Businessmen forming pastors. 4 Likes 3 Shares

This man needs prayer to cure his hairline/baldness.



Pray to save Sule from total baldness in 2018. 6 Likes 1 Share

More Otobolization in 2018

Kushoo about to be unleashed. I thank Allah for sending Jesus (pbuh) as a teacher for us Jesus said watch and pray, I'm on a squint.

Salaam





The main thing is the Dajjal (antichrist) is vexing bad bad. Just watch as science will go insane madly insane. lawlessness just wan start.Kushoo about to be unleashed. I thank Allah for sending Jesus (pbuh) as a teacher for us Jesus said watch and pray, I'm on a squint.Salaam

Let me add. Buhari to flee from Aso rock to his farm in Daura in 2018.

This guy is a joke

So God showed him Kardashian family

Prophets of doom..... They don't see good.... Mostly evil 29 Likes 3 Shares

This man needs prayer to cure his hairline/baldness.



but baldness is not a sickness nor a disease

Kushoo about to be forgotten, sheybi Shaitan dey smile before now e won make we know say e dey vex as Allah (swt) tell am say make he bow. My brothers seek refuge. make una see as road won clear for the dajjal.

Salaam



Salaam 2 Likes

These morons dont ever have anything good to say. Oya where is T.B Joshua their oga in chief

who send him?

Wildfire outbreaks happen almost every year somewhere in the U.S.

Guessing game on world events. Who knows, maybe one or two will actually happen. 8 Likes

Didn't see Kardashian family there?

Scum bags who would analyse future events and make a guess.



Ofcourse with Fayose's opposition with the APC government, everybody knows when he relinquish power this year, the federals would be all over his ass. Real men of God would not just make a guess but give you timeline of events that would lead to a certain action.



Fake materialistic scumbags everywhere 11 Likes 2 Shares

Would have capped it up with Buhari will be impeached. The euphoria will eclipse that of Abacha when he died.

Scum bags who would analyse future events and make a guess.



Ofcourse with Fayose's opposition with the APC government, everybody knows when he relinquish power this year, the federals would be all over his ass. Real men of God would not just make a guess but give you timeline of events that would lead to a certain action.



Fake materialistic scumbags everywhere

Hmm na wa For this guy o. Who send am go kardasian family?

this mine prophecy 1 Like

Trump and north KoreaN war loading

This man can be jailed for this, Na you wan kill am ? This year I will be a captain

all ds Nigeria prophet don start again.. each prophet with different prophecy.

All Unknown "Nollywood Actresses" that make FrontPage via irrelevant Photoshoot will be Jailed!






