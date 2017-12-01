Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k (11482 Views)

“Marriage To A Nollywood Actress Lasts A Year Then They Dump You” - Movie Producer



Lambert Eluke who is always behind the scene, but a major stakeholder in the Nigerian movie industry, believes that there are lots of beautiful faces in Nollywood that can melt hearts.



However, he is not ready or willing to take any of them home as a wife, for fear of premature death.



“No! Never! I’ll never marry an actress. I don’t want to die young, please. They don’t stay one place. After one year of marriage, they dump you and move to another person. I can’t marry an actress, i need to live long oh,” the Enugu State born movie producer squeals to Inside Nollywood.



However, he admitted that he has soft-spots for three delectable divas.



“If I’m to just make a wish, I would settle for any of these three actresses, Chizzy Alichi, Rachel Okonkwo or Ruth Eze, I crush on them, for their meekness and good hearts,’’ he added.



Mr. Eluke, whose latest productions, Enemies Must Bow and Teachers In Love are fast selling in major movie markets, recounted some challenges he faces in the industry.



“I have been in the industry for eight years. Some actors can be annoying, they leave your set to another location, abandoning your own productions. Aside that, some actors still charge so high. For my latest movies, I paid Kanayo O Kanayo, N1Million, Zubby Micheal, N500,000, Rachel Okonkwo, N400,000, Yul Edochie, N800,000, and the likes, then I still have to pay for their hotel accommodations. It’s not easy at all.”

It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight. It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight. 9 Likes

hmmm talking from experience

should we fry egg should we fry egg 1 Like

If you like marry them...They don't care



Most female celebrities can't even marry anyone in the industry that isn't made or ordinary men 2 Likes

For my latest movies, I paid Kanayo O Kanayo, N1Million, Zubby Micheal, N500,000, Rachel Okonkwo, N400,000, Yul Edochie, N800,000, and the likes, then I still have to pay for their hotel accommodations. It’s not easy at all.” Movie title please??



So I can follow up the Cinemas' viewers rate via box office and see how much it rakes in...



Useless liar! Movie title please??So I can follow up the Cinemas' viewers rate via box office and see how much it rakes in...Useless liar!





kanayo o kanayo 1M ..chaii ..



father answer my prayers oooo!" kanayo o kanayo 1M ..chaii ..father answer my prayers oooo!" 2 Likes

I have nothing to say in a long time.

MhizzAJ:

If you like marry them...They don't care



Most female celebrities can't even marry anyone in the industry that isn't made or ordinary men Isnt that what you guys cherish? Isnt that what you guys cherish? 1 Like

It is unprofessional to mention publicly how much you pay actors for your film.. You fit spoil market for them like that 15 Likes





How about Chelsea eze...she's a cutie How about Chelsea eze...she's a cutie 1 Like

FortifiedCity:





It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight.

What's wrong with Daniella Okeke though? What's wrong with Daniella Okeke though?

U dey do your hustle d complain... U no d make profit abi na charity work you dey do

we dey here dey waste fa... 1m for acting fa.... com pay mi 2,500 I go laugh, dance, cry, eat shits for dey movie seff

Lousy rat...

How much do they make from the movies that warrant him to pay them such huge amount of money. 1 Like

1m for movie fa... chaiiii were is Nigeria heading to?

Oga Producer, what's not easy there? After all u made enuff money from the sales. Actors and actresses are now wiser. Not like back in the days where they'll be owing them. As far M concerned, na chicken change Una still Dey pay them. 2 Likes

Moving making no be beans.



But what is there on Rachael Okonkwo and Chizzy Alichi for someone to crush on?



some people don't just have eyes shaa 1 Like

Its a fair one.. Should have been more if everything was well organised in this country.



My question is who will now marry this used commodities you have openly rejected ? Rubbish! Why will you want to marry an actress when you have fvckd almost all the actresses and makeup artiste in your productionsMy question is who will now marry this used commodities you have openly rejected ? 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

If you like marry them...They don't care



Most female celebrities can't even marry anyone in the industry that isn't made or ordinary men Same way men can't marry olosho in the guise of actress.



Who has time to pay bride price for an over used pvssy. Same way men can't marry olosho in the guise of actress.Who has time to pay bride price for an over used pvssy. 1 Like

I do wonder how nollywood makes money bcus if na only persons like me dey nollywood for don shutdown

OfficialAwol:

Moving making no be beans.



But what is there on Rachael Okonkwo and Chizzy Alichi for someone to crush on?



some people don't just have eyes shaa

Is it your crushing? Is it your crushing?

FortifiedCity:





It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight. Bros you no lie at all. I dey imagine man go open eye carry money go marry that one. Bros you no lie at all. I dey imagine man go open eye carry money go marry that one.