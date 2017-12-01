₦airaland Forum

Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by 247frolic(m): 10:13am
“Marriage To A Nollywood Actress Lasts A Year Then They Dump You” - Movie Producer

Lambert Eluke who is always behind the scene, but a major stakeholder in the Nigerian movie industry, believes that there are lots of beautiful faces in Nollywood that can melt hearts.

However, he is not ready or willing to take any of them home as a wife, for fear of premature death.

“No! Never! I’ll never marry an actress. I don’t want to die young, please. They don’t stay one place. After one year of marriage, they dump you and move to another person. I can’t marry an actress, i need to live long oh,” the Enugu State born movie producer squeals to Inside Nollywood.

However, he admitted that he has soft-spots for three delectable divas.

“If I’m to just make a wish, I would settle for any of these three actresses, Chizzy Alichi, Rachel Okonkwo or Ruth Eze, I crush on them, for their meekness and good hearts,’’ he added.

Mr. Eluke, whose latest productions, Enemies Must Bow and Teachers In Love are fast selling in major movie markets, recounted some challenges he faces in the industry.

“I have been in the industry for eight years. Some actors can be annoying, they leave your set to another location, abandoning your own productions. Aside that, some actors still charge so high. For my latest movies, I paid Kanayo O Kanayo, N1Million, Zubby Micheal, N500,000, Rachel Okonkwo, N400,000, Yul Edochie, N800,000, and the likes, then I still have to pay for their hotel accommodations. It’s not easy at all.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/marrying-an-actress-will-make-me-die-young-lambert-eluke-movie-producer/amp/

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by FortifiedCity: 10:17am
angry

It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight.

9 Likes

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:22am
hmmm talking from experience
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by YoungMILITANT(m): 10:28am
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by MhizzAJ(f): 12:17pm
If you like marry them...They don't care

Most female celebrities can't even marry anyone in the industry that isn't made or ordinary men

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by TheHistorian(m): 10:38pm
For my latest movies, I paid Kanayo O Kanayo, N1Million, Zubby Micheal, N500,000, Rachel Okonkwo, N400,000, Yul Edochie, N800,000, and the likes, then I still have to pay for their hotel accommodations. It’s not easy at all.”
Movie title please??

So I can follow up the Cinemas' viewers rate via box office and see how much it rakes in...

Useless liar!
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by psalmhorah(m): 10:39pm
shocked

kanayo o kanayo 1M ..chaii ..

father answer my prayers oooo!"

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by JamesReacher(m): 10:40pm
I have nothing to say in a long time.
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by JamesReacher(m): 10:41pm
MhizzAJ:
If you like marry them...They don't care

Most female celebrities can't even marry anyone in the industry that isn't made or ordinary men
Isnt that what you guys cherish?

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Heywhizzy(m): 10:41pm
It is unprofessional to mention publicly how much you pay actors for your film.. You fit spoil market for them like that

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by cescky(m): 10:41pm
cheesy

How about Chelsea eze...she's a cutie

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by level10: 10:42pm
Bb
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by cruchenutii: 10:43pm
FortifiedCity:
angry

It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight.

What's wrong with Daniella Okeke though?
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Millz404(m): 10:43pm
U dey do your hustle d complain... U no d make profit abi na charity work you dey do
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by McINoWell: 10:43pm
we dey here dey waste fa... 1m for acting fa.... com pay mi 2,500 I go laugh, dance, cry, eat shits for dey movie seff
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by deji17: 10:43pm
Lousy rat...
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by acme6(f): 10:44pm
How much do they make from the movies that warrant him to pay them such huge amount of money.

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by creatorsverse: 10:44pm
Wow
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by McINoWell: 10:44pm
1m for movie fa... chaiiii were is Nigeria heading to?
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by elmagnifico411(m): 10:45pm
Oga Producer, what's not easy there? After all u made enuff money from the sales. Actors and actresses are now wiser. Not like back in the days where they'll be owing them. As far M concerned, na chicken change Una still Dey pay them.

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by OfficialAwol(m): 10:45pm
Moving making no be beans.

But what is there on Rachael Okonkwo and Chizzy Alichi for someone to crush on?

some people don't just have eyes shaa

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by coolshegs10(m): 10:45pm
angry
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Ushiefrank(m): 10:45pm
Them business
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:46pm
Its a fair one.. Should have been more if everything was well organised in this country.
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by dieBYfire: 10:47pm
Rubbish! Why will you want to marry an actress when you have fvckd almost all the actresses and makeup artiste in your productions undecided
My question is who will now marry this used commodities you have openly rejected ? grin

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Alexgeneration(m): 10:47pm
MhizzAJ:
If you like marry them...They don't care

Most female celebrities can't even marry anyone in the industry that isn't made or ordinary men
Same way men can't marry olosho in the guise of actress.

Who has time to pay bride price for an over used pvssy.

Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by chiksy20: 10:48pm
I do wonder how nollywood makes money bcus if na only persons like me dey nollywood for don shutdown
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by DoTheNeedful: 10:48pm
OfficialAwol:
Moving making no be beans.

But what is there on Rachael Okonkwo and Chizzy Alichi for someone to crush on?

some people don't just have eyes shaa

Is it your crushing? angry
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by exlinkleads(f): 10:49pm
ok
nice
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Alexgeneration(m): 10:52pm
FortifiedCity:
angry

It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight.
Bros you no lie at all. I dey imagine man go open eye carry money go marry that one.
Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by QueenOfNepal: 10:52pm
acme6:
How much do they make from the movies that warrant him to pay them such huge ant of money.
the goat is just lying

