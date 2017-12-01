₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by 247frolic(m): 10:13am
“Marriage To A Nollywood Actress Lasts A Year Then They Dump You” - Movie Producer
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/marrying-an-actress-will-make-me-die-young-lambert-eluke-movie-producer/amp/
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by FortifiedCity: 10:17am
It's just like saying, "I want to marry Daniella Okeke and make her my life partner", na to iron your rumpled brain so that e go straight.
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:22am
hmmm talking from experience
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by YoungMILITANT(m): 10:28am
should we fry egg
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by MhizzAJ(f): 12:17pm
If you like marry them...They don't care
Most female celebrities can't even marry anyone in the industry that isn't made or ordinary men
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by TheHistorian(m): 10:38pm
For my latest movies, I paid Kanayo O Kanayo, N1Million, Zubby Micheal, N500,000, Rachel Okonkwo, N400,000, Yul Edochie, N800,000, and the likes, then I still have to pay for their hotel accommodations. It’s not easy at all.”Movie title please??
So I can follow up the Cinemas' viewers rate via box office and see how much it rakes in...
Useless liar!
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by psalmhorah(m): 10:39pm
kanayo o kanayo 1M ..chaii ..
father answer my prayers oooo!"
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by JamesReacher(m): 10:40pm
I have nothing to say in a long time.
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by JamesReacher(m): 10:41pm
MhizzAJ:Isnt that what you guys cherish?
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Heywhizzy(m): 10:41pm
It is unprofessional to mention publicly how much you pay actors for your film.. You fit spoil market for them like that
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by cescky(m): 10:41pm
How about Chelsea eze...she's a cutie
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by level10: 10:42pm
Bb
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by cruchenutii: 10:43pm
FortifiedCity:
What's wrong with Daniella Okeke though?
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Millz404(m): 10:43pm
U dey do your hustle d complain... U no d make profit abi na charity work you dey do
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by McINoWell: 10:43pm
we dey here dey waste fa... 1m for acting fa.... com pay mi 2,500 I go laugh, dance, cry, eat shits for dey movie seff
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by deji17: 10:43pm
Lousy rat...
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by acme6(f): 10:44pm
How much do they make from the movies that warrant him to pay them such huge amount of money.
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by creatorsverse: 10:44pm
Wow
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by McINoWell: 10:44pm
1m for movie fa... chaiiii were is Nigeria heading to?
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by elmagnifico411(m): 10:45pm
Oga Producer, what's not easy there? After all u made enuff money from the sales. Actors and actresses are now wiser. Not like back in the days where they'll be owing them. As far M concerned, na chicken change Una still Dey pay them.
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by OfficialAwol(m): 10:45pm
Moving making no be beans.
But what is there on Rachael Okonkwo and Chizzy Alichi for someone to crush on?
some people don't just have eyes shaa
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by coolshegs10(m): 10:45pm
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Ushiefrank(m): 10:45pm
Them business
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:46pm
Its a fair one.. Should have been more if everything was well organised in this country.
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by dieBYfire: 10:47pm
Rubbish! Why will you want to marry an actress when you have fvckd almost all the actresses and makeup artiste in your productions
My question is who will now marry this used commodities you have openly rejected ?
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Alexgeneration(m): 10:47pm
MhizzAJ:Same way men can't marry olosho in the guise of actress.
Who has time to pay bride price for an over used pvssy.
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by chiksy20: 10:48pm
I do wonder how nollywood makes money bcus if na only persons like me dey nollywood for don shutdown
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by DoTheNeedful: 10:48pm
OfficialAwol:
Is it your crushing?
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by exlinkleads(f): 10:49pm
ok
nice
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by Alexgeneration(m): 10:52pm
FortifiedCity:Bros you no lie at all. I dey imagine man go open eye carry money go marry that one.
|Re: Lambert Eluke Pays Kanayo O Kanayo N1m, Yul Edochie N800k, Racheal Okonkwo N400k by QueenOfNepal: 10:52pm
acme6:the goat is just lying
