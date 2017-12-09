₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by praizblog: 11:36am
Checkout Actress Funke Adesiyan cleavage Baring Outfit To Bukola Saraki’s Daughter wedding.
Actress Funke Adesiyan stuns in this cleavage revealing outfit as she prepares for Bukola Saraki’s daughter wedding.
Who else is feeling the actress outfit?
Gist from Praizeupdates
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by praizblog: 11:36am
She's OK always .....
See how some of her fans react to this
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by goldbim(f): 11:50am
Hmmmn! May the highest bidder win
6 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by MhizzAJ(f): 11:51am
She's still a learner where Roman goddess is
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Homeboiy: 11:56am
Na for room dem de do the wedding
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by jamalnation: 6:06pm
Na her market she go sell oh
10 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by kay29000(m): 6:06pm
#Gigantic
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by BruncleZuma: 6:07pm
Marketing Manager
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by ujahboy(m): 6:07pm
Chai I "has" die... What type of this?
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by free2ryhme: 6:07pm
praizblog:
she wan sell market
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by careytommy7(m): 6:07pm
Carpet loading
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by free2ryhme: 6:07pm
praizblog:
she is hustling
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by hacmond(m): 6:07pm
Hoelosho
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by lovelylad(m): 6:07pm
Cleavage for the senates
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Nudoibaretep: 6:08pm
All she need to do is to bring out her breas.t from her clothes.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by osazeeblue01: 6:08pm
Just like my grandma breast. Some ladies don't have what they call shame. Go and cover that thing you call Breas
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by neyop85(m): 6:08pm
Nairaland and unknown actresses are like 5&6... who knows this one again. Everytime actress this, actress that. I have never seen any of them In movies, especially one small girl, one 17yr old that’s always making front page.
6 Likes
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Mhizrohzz(f): 6:08pm
Wawuuuuuu
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by tolumizzy(m): 6:08pm
Slay momo rose model
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Xionez(m): 6:09pm
Na wa o. Why does "news" like this make front page?!
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by acme6(f): 6:09pm
I think am gonna puke.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by stillmaticOG(m): 6:09pm
she dey go advertise her market.....stupid olosho
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by donblade85555(m): 6:09pm
Jesus, did she pump dem or wat? they are just two big na
Jesus, did she pump dem or wat? they are just two big na
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by YINKS89(m): 6:10pm
Wen u nid to sell ur mrk u hav to.package it well for d highest bidder.
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by purem(m): 6:11pm
wetin concern us nw
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by dhamstar(m): 6:11pm
even if she attends the wedding butt Unclad its her problem
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Kulas: 6:11pm
Usele.ss animal.Taking prostitution to coded advanced level
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by firstolalekan(m): 6:12pm
Na dis wan dem dey call
BWEAST
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Afam4eva(m): 6:12pm
Who even invites all these ladies to these weddings?
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Elxandre(m): 6:13pm
Transcorp Hilton is always home? Olosh....
1 Like
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by Day11(m): 6:13pm
I LIKE HER
|Re: Funke Adesiyan's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Saraki’s Daughter's Wedding by baby124: 6:13pm
Na wa o. She cannot even dance in this... she’s a fine girl though. This na pure sugar daddy attention seeking. If people’s fathers respect themselves more, all these girls will rest. So desperate.
