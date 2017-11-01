₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by InsideOut247: 11:00am
Ozinna, daughter of billionaire businessman, Willie Anumudu, stepped out in an elegant figure hugging dress to the traditional wedding of BankyW and Adesua over the weekend..
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by optional1(f): 11:02am
so
make we enter lagoon...
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by pyyxxaro: 11:08am
All these demonic gals go allow person focus sooooo
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by walosky(m): 12:29pm
Look at the fine dress that was made and they finally spoilt it
Lubbish bwest!
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Blackfyre: 12:39pm
pyyxxaro:
Na you no want focus...
I dey see wetin women dey wear today....i pity my daughter for the kain papa I go be.....make she just humble jeje....
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by pyyxxaro: 12:48pm
Blackfyre:
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by darfay: 12:50pm
OK so her father is a billionaire but is that y she cannot afford to buy bra
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by westlius(m): 1:09pm
Wow I can see d both Niger bridge fallen
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Tamarapetty(f): 1:12pm
ok
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Therock5555(m): 1:15pm
Which kin flat slippers bress be this na, she just make this my pancake wey i wan chop to comot for my mind
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by BruncleZuma: 1:15pm
So?
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by miqos02(m): 1:15pm
wow
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by crownedprinz(m): 1:16pm
So if my dad become a billionaire today i automatically become a celebrity......what a world
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by alignacademy(m): 1:16pm
InsideOut247:
Well, it seems she got the attention she was looking for.
A lot REALLY went down at the Banky W wedding
"Ain't no wedding like a Banky W wedding"
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by crownedprinz(m): 1:17pm
#endtime dressing
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by fayaemi(m): 1:18pm
I shld cry ?
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by emeijeh(m): 1:18pm
Some bloggers are really jobless, and Nairaland has lost it.
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by kay29000(m): 1:18pm
I don't like the dress. But she's pretty sha.
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by blackbeau1(f): 1:18pm
What's with the whole breast batting syndrome?
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by YelloweWest: 1:19pm
Stupid fùck boy on nl. Pls come and tell me who she is "advertising " for. She's obviously rich.
I don't know what gives some men the impression that women dress for them
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by joystickextend1(m): 1:19pm
Seen..
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by condralbedez: 1:19pm
cleavage baring outfit taking over own Gurls! Abeg who get her number let me ask her something ?
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Airforce1(m): 1:19pm
She's hot
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by NeutralJUDGE(m): 1:20pm
Therock5555:Baba,this not flat slippers...this kind of breast is very okay
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by asawanathegreat(m): 1:20pm
We will like to see d Tip
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Handsomebeing(m): 1:21pm
He ex and current boyfriend dey think say her papa wealth dey flow through her breast.
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Raph01(f): 1:21pm
I LIKE GIRLS. AO RAN YAN, EVEN TI ABA WO BOOBS, AO RI OYAN.
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Suky01(m): 1:21pm
Which billionaire all these Nigerian naira billionaire convert their money to pounds sterling and see them reduce to thousandnaire
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by khalids: 1:21pm
What happening to keeping you privates, private......
Maybe guys should start flashing dick in public too, you will just cover the head.....cause i don't understand all the rubbish women are doing these days.....
|Re: Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Opeolami(m): 1:23pm
optional1:Abeg help me ask oooo
