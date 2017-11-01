Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ozinna Anumudu's Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding (8433 Views)

Ozinna, daughter of billionaire businessman, Willie Anumudu, stepped out in an elegant figure hugging dress to the traditional wedding of BankyW and Adesua over the weekend..



so

make we enter lagoon... 7 Likes

All these demonic gals go allow person focus sooooo 7 Likes

Look at the fine dress that was made and they finally spoilt it













Lubbish bwest! 4 Likes

I dey see wetin women dey wear today....i pity my daughter for the kain papa I go be.....make she just humble jeje.... Na you no want focus...I dey see wetin women dey wear today....i pity my daughter for the kain papa I go be.....make she just humble jeje.... 6 Likes

OK so her father is a billionaire but is that y she cannot afford to buy bra 6 Likes

Wow I can see d both Niger bridge fallen

ok

Which kin flat slippers bress be this na, she just make this my pancake wey i wan chop to comot for my mind 1 Like

So?

wow

So if my dad become a billionaire today i automatically become a celebrity......what a world 1 Like

Well, it seems she got the attention she was looking for.



A lot REALLY went down at the Banky W wedding



#endtime dressing

I shld cry ?

Some bloggers are really jobless, and Nairaland has lost it.

I don't like the dress. But she's pretty sha. 1 Like

What's with the whole breast batting syndrome?







I don't know what gives some men the impression that women dress for them Stupid fùck boy on nl. Pls come and tell me who she is "advertising " for. She's obviously rich.I don't know what gives some men the impression that women dress for them

Seen..







cleavage baring outfit taking over own Gurls! Abeg who get her number let me ask her something ?

She's hot

Which kin flat slippers bress be this na, she just make this my pancake wey i wan chop to comot for my mind Baba,this not flat slippers...this kind of breast is very okay Baba,this not flat slippers...this kind of breast is very okay

We will like to see d Tip

He ex and current boyfriend dey think say her papa wealth dey flow through her breast.

I LIKE GIRLS. AO RAN YAN, EVEN TI ABA WO BOOBS, AO RI OYAN.



Which billionaire all these Nigerian naira billionaire convert their money to pounds sterling and see them reduce to thousandnaire 1 Like

What happening to keeping you privates, private......



Maybe guys should start flashing dick in public too, you will just cover the head.....cause i don't understand all the rubbish women are doing these days.....