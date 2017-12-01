Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities (12892 Views)

In continuation of the vision to make Covenant University (CU) one of the top ten universities in the world-Vision 1 of 10 in 10, the Bishop Oyedepo led Winners’ Chapel is presently constructing an Olympic standard ultra modern 10,000 capacity stadium at the university.



The CU Sports Complex had looked very different from the ever developing University since inception as the Chancellor, Dr David Oyedepo felt there were other top priorities.



However the university has a program in which three major structures and facilities are constructed every year and this year, the lot finally fell on the Sports Complex among others. The Chancellor, an avid lover of lawn tennis himself has been shown the need for an excellent sports facility of the vision of the university must be attained.



The stadium will have facilities for both indoor and outdoor games as well as for track and field events such as Soccer, basketball, lawn tennis, badminton, volleyball, squash, lawn tennis apart from tartan tracks. Already 6,350 seats have been put in place with plans to make it 10,000. The project is costing one billion naira (#1 billion).



CU is not left alone, her sister University, Landmark is receiving the same attention thereby costing #2 billion. It should be noted that Landmark University has remained a largely scholarship awarding university as Bishop Oyedepo seeks to encourage African youth to engage actively and profitably in agricultural endeavors. Students from over 8 countries resumed with various scholarships from inception in 2011 and the trend has continued till date. Covenant and Landmark Universities are among the most equipped universities in Nigeria and the stadia will add a feather to their caps.



Culled from ChurchGist



Pictures taken during Shiloh 2017



The church is moving forward even in the midst of noise. But I expect the university to have become self sustaining by now. 9 Likes 2 Shares

The church is moving forward even in the midst of noise. But I expect the university to have become self sustaining by now.

Self Sustaining

There should be no such thing as a Self Sustaining University. Even Harvard, MIT, CalTech, Stanford etc with huge endowments and incredibly high tuition are still receiving hundreds of millions of USD from the US govt. They still get money from their Alumni. I know someone who is an Alumnus of MIT who has given MIT 140,000 USD over the years. Yet with all these support, Stanford and many others still takes loan to finance their budgets. I have had to revise Coventry University, UK financial report and they also take loan despite being supported by EU or so. Self SustainingThere should be no such thing as a Self Sustaining University. Even Harvard, MIT, CalTech, Stanford etc with huge endowments and incredibly high tuition are still receiving hundreds of millions of USD from the US govt. They still get money from their Alumni. I know someone who is an Alumnus of MIT who has given MIT 140,000 USD over the years. Yet with all these support, Stanford and many others still takes loan to finance their budgets. I have had to revise Coventry University, UK financial report and they also take loan despite being supported by EU or so. 31 Likes 5 Shares

Self Sustaining

There should be no such thing as a Self Sustaining University. Even Harvard, MIT, CalTech, Stanford etc with huge endowments and incredibly high tuition are still receiving hundreds of millions of USD from the US govt. They still get money from their Alumni. I know someone who is an Alumnus of MIT who has given MIT 140,000 USD over the years. Yet with all these support, Stanford and many others still takes loan to finance their budgets. I have had to revise Coventry University, UK financial report and they also take loan despite being supported by EU or so.

Great I understand ur point. But what is d justification for church spending so much on university when such money really can build industries. Great I understand ur point. But what is d justification for church spending so much on university when such money really can build industries. 7 Likes

Great I understand ur point. But what is d justification for church spending so much on university when such money really can build industries. The Church has no Ordinance in Industrialization. Its not that they can't build it but it bears no relevance to the Gospel. You need to understand that the main purpose of Christian Universities is never to teach Biology, Physics or Chemistry but to raise morally sane individuals who would stand for God in whatever field of endeavour they are raised.



Now the funding of the Sciences and building of Infrastructure is just a Cover to attract people for sublime bibilcal indoctrination. This is one of the most potent ways the Church has used in enmeshing itself in all sectors in the US. Example, Graduates of Oral Roberts Uni are usually staunch Political Conservatives and ProLifers. You don't want to mess with some of them in Congress or their various state legislatures.



So as the church continues to release thousands of graduates, they do two things. 1) Establish Christ in some of them 2) Widen the Influence of the Church. Many Graduates of Church Universities maybe running around today but know that a Seed has been sown that would ultimately change the nation. The Church has no Ordinance in Industrialization. Its not that they can't build it but it bears no relevance to the Gospel. You need to understand that the main purpose of Christian Universities is never to teach Biology, Physics or Chemistry but to raise morally sane individuals who would stand for God in whatever field of endeavour they are raised.Now the funding of the Sciences and building of Infrastructure is just a Cover to attract people for sublime bibilcal indoctrination. This is one of the most potent ways the Church has used in enmeshing itself in all sectors in the US. Example, Graduates of Oral Roberts Uni are usually staunch Political Conservatives and ProLifers. You don't want to mess with some of them in Congress or their various state legislatures.So as the church continues to release thousands of graduates, they do two things. 1) Establish Christ in some of them 2) Widen the Influence of the Church. Many Graduates of Church Universities maybe running around today but know that a Seed has been sown that would ultimately change the nation. 67 Likes 5 Shares

Great I understand ur point. But what is d justification for church spending so much on university when such money really can build industries. Who will run industries with no brains ?

The church is doing right. Missionaries didn't build us industries but schools as knowledge has the power to birth industries ''needed''. Winners is doing fine cos if govt was up to task of providing even average education, there will be next to no patronage of private schools. Who will run industries with no brains ?The church is doing right. Missionaries didn't build us industries but schools as knowledge has the power to birth industries ''needed''. Winners is doing fine cos if govt was up to task of providing even average education, there will be next to no patronage of private schools. 15 Likes

I sincerely hope the poor ain't left out from the spending of the church







May God open the eyes of our pastors to make right investments.. The poor and the needy should be the main priority of church funds.. Lord help us all 1 Like

Who will run industries with no brains ?

The church is doing right. Missionaries didn't build us industries but schools as knowledge has the power to birth industries ''needed''. Winners is doing fine cos if govt was up to task of providing even average education, there will be next to no patronage of private schools. shut up



Building schools for the rich shut upBuilding schools for the rich 5 Likes

WOWW

Continue

Public University students right now 3 Likes

When person dey find 1billion..

This ones wan use 2billion build stadium..



Me I need at least 1million before end of this year .







Life is so unfair 1 Like

When Adeboye dey find 1billion..



This ones wan use 2billion build stadium..





Me I need just 1million (atm) and no signs of it yet ...









Life is so unfair 1 Like

What is stardia 1 Like

#Sheeples having a filled day here

The Church has no Ordinance in Industrialization. Its not that they can't build it but it bears no relevance to the Gospel. You need to understand that the main purpose of Christian Universities is never to teach Biology, Physics or Chemistry but to raise morally sane individuals who would stand for God in whatever field of endeavour they are raised.



Now the funding of the Sciences and building of Infrastructure is just a Cover to attract people for sublime bibilcal indoctrination. This is one of the most potent ways the Church has used in enmeshing itself in all sectors in the US. Example, Graduates of Oral Roberts Uni are usually staunch Political Conservatives and ProLifers. You don't want to mess with some of them in Congress or their various state legislatures.



So as the church continues to release thousands of graduates, they do two things. 1) Establish Christ in some of them 2) Widen the Influence of the Church. Many Graduates of Church Universities maybe running around today but know that a Seed has been sown that would ultimately change the nation.









Well articulated. Well articulated. 6 Likes

Waiting for poor people to come and criticize this and shout “tithe money”. Oyedepo is an astute business man and investor and it’s unfortunate that his affiliation with the church will bring upon him so much backlash and criticism.



Lemme goan clear bush so meself wee start Evangelism. Its legit Mtww show me the pics during the Day joor. Enhen am waiting for the person that will say tithe and offering of poor poor people didn't contribute to thisLemme goan clear bush so meself wee start Evangelism. Its legit

One day the government shall be ran by churches....

Lol when government fails the church leads...... 9 Likes

Na waooooo, winner's chapel ppl.

Covenant is still going to employ people either to work building it or sustaining it so definitely it has paid people too 2 Likes

HON. commissioner of 'SENSE'!



WHERE ARE YOU??

A whopping sum of 2billion naira just to errect 2 stadia. EFCC should start probing churches. 1 Like

No respect for naira abi

Those two stand n pitch for 2billion?

Delta state poly Ozoro must review the money spent on their stadium 1 Like

wow read

Olympic standard indeed

I hope they rent it out for money subsequently

Hmmmm......