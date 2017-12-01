₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Mirand606: 11:55am
WINNERS’ CHAPEL CONSTRUCTS 2 BILLION NAIRA OLYMPIC STANDARD STADIA FOR COVENANT AND LANDMARK UNIVERSITIES
by Leke Beecroft
In continuation of the vision to make Covenant University (CU) one of the top ten universities in the world-Vision 1 of 10 in 10, the Bishop Oyedepo led Winners’ Chapel is presently constructing an Olympic standard ultra modern 10,000 capacity stadium at the university.
The CU Sports Complex had looked very different from the ever developing University since inception as the Chancellor, Dr David Oyedepo felt there were other top priorities.
However the university has a program in which three major structures and facilities are constructed every year and this year, the lot finally fell on the Sports Complex among others. The Chancellor, an avid lover of lawn tennis himself has been shown the need for an excellent sports facility of the vision of the university must be attained.
The stadium will have facilities for both indoor and outdoor games as well as for track and field events such as Soccer, basketball, lawn tennis, badminton, volleyball, squash, lawn tennis apart from tartan tracks. Already 6,350 seats have been put in place with plans to make it 10,000. The project is costing one billion naira (#1 billion).
CU is not left alone, her sister University, Landmark is receiving the same attention thereby costing #2 billion. It should be noted that Landmark University has remained a largely scholarship awarding university as Bishop Oyedepo seeks to encourage African youth to engage actively and profitably in agricultural endeavors. Students from over 8 countries resumed with various scholarships from inception in 2011 and the trend has continued till date. Covenant and Landmark Universities are among the most equipped universities in Nigeria and the stadia will add a feather to their caps.
Culled from ChurchGist
Pictures taken during Shiloh 2017
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1232778170199385&id=444807728996437
4 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Mirand606: 12:17pm
The church is moving forward even in the midst of noise. But I expect the university to have become self sustaining by now.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Statsocial: 12:40pm
Mirand606:
Self Sustaining
There should be no such thing as a Self Sustaining University. Even Harvard, MIT, CalTech, Stanford etc with huge endowments and incredibly high tuition are still receiving hundreds of millions of USD from the US govt. They still get money from their Alumni. I know someone who is an Alumnus of MIT who has given MIT 140,000 USD over the years. Yet with all these support, Stanford and many others still takes loan to finance their budgets. I have had to revise Coventry University, UK financial report and they also take loan despite being supported by EU or so.
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Mirand606: 12:58pm
Statsocial:Great I understand ur point. But what is d justification for church spending so much on university when such money really can build industries.
7 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Statsocial: 1:04pm
Mirand606:The Church has no Ordinance in Industrialization. Its not that they can't build it but it bears no relevance to the Gospel. You need to understand that the main purpose of Christian Universities is never to teach Biology, Physics or Chemistry but to raise morally sane individuals who would stand for God in whatever field of endeavour they are raised.
Now the funding of the Sciences and building of Infrastructure is just a Cover to attract people for sublime bibilcal indoctrination. This is one of the most potent ways the Church has used in enmeshing itself in all sectors in the US. Example, Graduates of Oral Roberts Uni are usually staunch Political Conservatives and ProLifers. You don't want to mess with some of them in Congress or their various state legislatures.
So as the church continues to release thousands of graduates, they do two things. 1) Establish Christ in some of them 2) Widen the Influence of the Church. Many Graduates of Church Universities maybe running around today but know that a Seed has been sown that would ultimately change the nation.
67 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Desyner: 1:35pm
Mirand606:Who will run industries with no brains ?
The church is doing right. Missionaries didn't build us industries but schools as knowledge has the power to birth industries ''needed''. Winners is doing fine cos if govt was up to task of providing even average education, there will be next to no patronage of private schools.
15 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Heywhizzy(m): 4:54pm
I sincerely hope the poor ain't left out from the spending of the church
May God open the eyes of our pastors to make right investments.. The poor and the needy should be the main priority of church funds.. Lord help us all
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Darksider131: 4:57pm
Desyner:shut up
Building schools for the rich
5 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by heryurh(m): 4:57pm
WOWW
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by okonja(m): 4:58pm
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by amilak: 4:58pm
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by OyiboOyibo: 4:59pm
Continue
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by ElPadrino33: 4:59pm
Public University students right now
3 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by akheen(m): 4:59pm
When person dey find 1billion..
This ones wan use 2billion build stadium..
Me I need at least 1million before end of this year .
Life is so unfair
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by akheen(m): 4:59pm
When Adeboye dey find 1billion..
This ones wan use 2billion build stadium..
Me I need just 1million (atm) and no signs of it yet ...
Life is so unfair
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by SeniorZato(m): 5:00pm
What is stardia
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by maximunimpact(m): 5:00pm
#Sheeples having a filled day here
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Pavore9: 5:00pm
Statsocial:
Well articulated.
6 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by DLondonboiy: 5:00pm
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Trollita(m): 5:00pm
Waiting for poor people to come and criticize this and shout “tithe money”. Oyedepo is an astute business man and investor and it’s unfortunate that his affiliation with the church will bring upon him so much backlash and criticism.
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by kaluxy007(m): 5:00pm
Mtww show me the pics during the Day joor. Enhen am waiting for the person that will say tithe and offering of poor poor people didn't contribute to this
Lemme goan clear bush so meself wee start Evangelism. Its legit
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by mofedamijo: 5:01pm
One day the government shall be ran by churches....
Lol when government fails the church leads......
9 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Ochule1(m): 5:01pm
Na waooooo, winner's chapel ppl.
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by pelummy50(m): 5:01pm
Covenant is still going to employ people either to work building it or sustaining it so definitely it has paid people too
2 Likes
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 5:02pm
HON. commissioner of 'SENSE'!
WHERE ARE YOU??
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Godsonkemz(m): 5:02pm
A whopping sum of 2billion naira just to errect 2 stadia. EFCC should start probing churches.
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by Olukat(m): 5:02pm
No respect for naira abi
Those two stand n pitch for 2billion?
Delta state poly Ozoro must review the money spent on their stadium
1 Like
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by xclusivetekk: 5:03pm
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by firstolalekan(m): 5:03pm
Olympic standard indeed
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by emeijeh(m): 5:03pm
I hope they rent it out for money subsequently
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by purity22(f): 5:04pm
Hmmmm......
|Re: Winners Chapel Constructing N2bn Stadia For Covenant And Landmark Universities by farem: 5:05pm
Great
