|Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by IamHeWrites: 2:44pm
Nigerian superstar singer, Tekno, was pictured with Canadian rap star , Drake at the VIP section of the latter’s show.
Tekno also took to social media to share a video of his brotherly vibe with Drake;
Tekno
Here’s the picture below;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/tekno-chills-with-rapper-drake-in-vip.html
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Centyakam(m): 2:52pm
Duck...
6 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Hardeybohwarley(m): 2:54pm
Centyakam:Check for the meaning of Drake in your dictionary and thank me later.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by ReorxTohGan(m): 2:59pm
o ga o!!!
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Michellla(f): 2:59pm
He came closer.
Unlike wizkid.
55 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Tolupage(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:23pm
we don see u
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by BruncleZuma: 3:23pm
So?
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Afam4eva(m): 3:23pm
Michellla:
4 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by aonag: 3:23pm
Michellla:
dont be silly my friend
7 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by firstolalekan(m): 3:23pm
We're still holding on for Fashola to fulfill his "electricity in 6 months is not a rocket science"
Since 2015 o...
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by ElPadrino33: 3:23pm
E just be like say Tekno dey force himself on Drake
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by TenPassfour(m): 3:24pm
Tekno...i like that phatom II.
Good one bro
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by ElPadrino33: 3:24pm
Ubi Franklin right now
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by beamtopola: 3:25pm
wizkid right now.
its davido fault
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by prince1234567: 3:25pm
Michellla:Don't use picture to judge
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Heywhizzy(m): 3:25pm
Duck and drake... Nice combo
Since drake is a male duck, we can conclude that tekno is a female duck, a hen
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by ElPadrino33: 3:25pm
OBO, them don dey ask for your own pic with Drake
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by ShawttySoFyne(f): 3:26pm
Michellla:Why so Savage?
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Brown14(m): 3:26pm
good for him
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by ElPadrino33: 3:26pm
Wizkid right now
13 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Mariangeles: 3:26pm
.
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by YoungMILITANT(m): 3:27pm
IamHeWrites:
i tire for Nigeria artistes, they will be taking shots with these oyinbo musicians as if it will add cash to their account.
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by acme6(f): 3:27pm
Michellla:Savage.
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by acme6(f): 3:27pm
7 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 3:28pm
Some people need to go to Imo State and search for the commissioner of "signs and wonders"!
Kai!!
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by ancisfrank(m): 3:28pm
zero chill... #savage you are
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by funmise007(m): 3:28pm
Congrat to duck face I tink dats equivalent to a BET or a MOBO awards.dat surely gonna fetch him Headies..woW
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by kunleben1: 3:28pm
Tekno is showing wizkid what 'come closer' really means
7 Likes
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by YoungMILITANT(m): 3:29pm
Hardeybohwarley:
it means a male duck
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by lovelylad(m): 3:29pm
I love artistes featuring internationally,
Olamide must also spice up his music by featuring outside Africa if he wants the world to hear is voice, until then... He is local.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Chills With Rapper Drake In VIP Section Of The Canadian Rapper’s Show by Rainmania: 3:29pm
Our naija artiste too fake. U see drake for club u snap with am no mean u dey chill with am.
2 Likes
