How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by bettercreature(m): 3:53pm
I Heard Bag Of Rice Is Now 12k! How True Is This

Why no one is talking about a bag of rice?
So lie Muhammed is not a liar after all

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by wizzyrich(m): 4:06pm
Bought one bag for 13,700 in miltara Kano state.

Even at this price, how many people can afford to buy it when things are very hard ?

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Alashi(m): 4:08pm
A bag is ten thousand naira in some parts of Benue state.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by jamislaw(m): 4:38pm
13,500 in Kaduna, 11k in Katsina. that's what I know.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by gebest: 4:46pm
jamislaw:
13,500 in Kaduna, 11k in Katsina. that's what I know.
APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Kyase(m): 4:49pm
Alashi:
A bag is ten thousand naira in some parts of Benue state.
in November it was sold at 8700 naira in Gboko.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by arcnomec(m): 4:54pm
Kyase:
in November it was sold at 8700 naira in Gboko.

Foreign rice or local rice?

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by kokoA(m): 4:54pm
gebest:
APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand.
That's not true, be objective for once. Inasmuch as I fault some policies of this government, I must say they have done so much in the area of agriculture. Rice is becoming cheaper now because we have more local production than ever before, a lot of rice mills springing up everywhere due to the favourable policy on rice by this government. Why import what we can produce locally?

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by gebest: 5:00pm
kokoA:
That's not trie, be objective for once. Inasmuch as I fault some policies of this government, I must say they have done so much in the area of agriculture. Rice is becoming cheaper now because we have more local production than ever before, a lot of rice mills springing up everywhere due to the favourable policy on rice by this government. Why import what we can produce locally?
all correct sir.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Kyase(m): 5:04pm
arcnomec:


Foreign rice or local rice?
foreign local is 6k

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by jamislaw(m): 5:06pm
gebest:
APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand.
Lol, don't worry Kwankwaso shall rescue Nigeria 2019.
Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:14pm
lalasticlala can we have a wider view? It seems the Agricultural policy of the Government has started yielding fruits...


Sai Baba Till 2027!

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Lot13(m): 5:14pm
gebest:
APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand.
shame on saboteurs like you. Nigeria is over 90% self sufficient in rice production which is the result of the fall in price of the product. This government is working hard to alleviate the pain of sixteen years the PDP had inflicted on Nigerians and no amount of campaign of deceit and calumny will set majority of Nigerians against this government.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Yyeske(m): 5:15pm
IPOB miscreants will hate this thread, they've always wanted a 50kg bag of rice to be 100,000 naira now so they can continue to insult and curse their ancestors thinking they are doing Buhari.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by FlyboyZee: 5:15pm
In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...

This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by NgeneUkwenu(f): 5:18pm
FlyboyZee:
In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...

This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...



Things are always expensive in Bayelsa and Rivers State...

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by 7lives: 5:19pm
NgeneUkwenu:
lalasticlala can we have a wider view? It seems the Agricultural policy of the Government has started yielding fruits...


Sai Baba Till 2027!

You want some people to commit suicide?.
I no dey there o.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Yyeske(m): 5:19pm
FlyboyZee:
In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...

This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...

Be sincere, were you not one of those who prayed for it to be 100,000 naira by now?

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by bettercreature(m): 5:20pm
FlyboyZee:
In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...

This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...

You are probably lying or screwed,there can never be as much as 7.500 naira difference between the price of rice in Bayelsa and Lagos

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Realdeals(m): 5:24pm
It is N12000 in Lagos, a Derica is now N200....

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Dinobenson: 5:28pm
I got a bag of rice for 16k last month (ugboha rice in Edo state) dunno the current price.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by bkool7(m): 5:29pm
FlyboyZee:
In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...

This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...


Same rice is 11k in Kaduna and according to you, 19,500k in Bayelsa .

And you'll rather blame Buhari than yourgovernor .

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by ruggedised: 5:32pm
I swear all those cheap rice if cooked spoils before day break. Na cook and chop that rice be ooooo

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by gebest: 5:33pm
Lot13:
shame on saboteurs like you. Nigeria is over 90% self sufficient in rice production which is the result of the fall in price of the product. This government is working hard to alleviate the pain of sixteen years the PDP had inflicted on Nigerians and no amount of campaign of deceit and calumny will set majority of Nigerians against this government.
me saboteur? hahahahahahahahahaha ATIKU TI TAKE OVER

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by jcflex(m): 5:33pm
Abj is within 14.5k - 16k

i bought foreign bag of rice at 15.5k lst week.

Again was told by the seller that most of the foreign rice we think we are buying are actually local rice. the market is saturated with local rice presently.

Olam rice from kaduna guys go and buy and cook that rice very good rice.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by obyrich(m): 5:45pm
bettercreature:
You are probably lying or screwed,there can never be as much as 7.500 naira difference between the price of rice in Bayelsa and Lagos
In Aba as at today, it goes for N17,500.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Bari22(m): 5:50pm
FlyboyZee:
In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...

This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...


That means you are not kind to yourself as Hausa and Yoruba people are kind themselves. Don't ever blame government again, blame yourselves

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by jamislaw(m): 5:58pm
obyrich:
In Aba as at today, it goes for N17,500.
I bought have bag 6,500 last week in Kaduna.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by Ahmed0336(m): 6:15pm
16,400 last Tuesday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by MichaelSokoto(m): 6:22pm
NgeneUkwenu:
lalasticlala can we have a wider view? It seems the Agricultural policy of the Government has started yielding fruits...


Sai Baba Till 2027!
20-20 wetin?

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by abescom: 6:28pm
gebest:
APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand.
You guys have no shame. You must make excuses for everything. If they are using it for 2019 campaign and the market woman in your street can benefit, so be it.

If only that man had pulled or used a condom.

Re: How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? by obyrich(m): 6:31pm
jamislaw:
I bought have bag 6,500 last week in Kaduna.
Ok. I wish someone sees this as a business opportunity

