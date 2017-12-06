Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / How Much Is A Bag Of Rice In Your Area? (5259 Views)

I Heard Bag Of Rice Is Now 12k! How True Is This



Why no one is talking about a bag of rice?

So lie Muhammed is not a liar after all 4 Likes 1 Share

Bought one bag for 13,700 in miltara Kano state.



Even at this price, how many people can afford to buy it when things are very hard ? 9 Likes

A bag is ten thousand naira in some parts of Benue state. 17 Likes 1 Share

13,500 in Kaduna, 11k in Katsina. that's what I know. 7 Likes

13,500 in Kaduna, 11k in Katsina. that's what I know. APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand.

in November it was sold at 8700 naira in Gboko.

in November it was sold at 8700 naira in Gboko.

Foreign rice or local rice? Foreign rice or local rice? 4 Likes

That's not true, be objective for once. Inasmuch as I fault some policies of this government, I must say they have done so much in the area of agriculture. Rice is becoming cheaper now because we have more local production than ever before, a lot of rice mills springing up everywhere due to the favourable policy on rice by this government. Why import what we can produce locally?

all correct sir.

Foreign rice or local rice? foreign local is 6k foreign local is 6k 2 Likes

APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand. Lol, don't worry Kwankwaso shall rescue Nigeria 2019. Lol, don't worry Kwankwaso shall rescue Nigeria 2019.

lalasticlala can we have a wider view? It seems the Agricultural policy of the Government has started yielding fruits...





Sai Baba Till 2027! 7 Likes 2 Shares

shame on saboteurs like you. Nigeria is over 90% self sufficient in rice production which is the result of the fall in price of the product. This government is working hard to alleviate the pain of sixteen years the PDP had inflicted on Nigerians and no amount of campaign of deceit and calumny will set majority of Nigerians against this government.

IPOB miscreants will hate this thread, they've always wanted a 50kg bag of rice to be 100,000 naira now so they can continue to insult and curse their ancestors thinking they are doing Buhari. 16 Likes 2 Shares

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...



This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case... 3 Likes

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...



This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...







Things are always expensive in Bayelsa and Rivers State...

lalasticlala can we have a wider view? It seems the Agricultural policy of the Government has started yielding fruits...





Sai Baba Till 2027!

You want some people to commit suicide?.

You want some people to commit suicide?.
I no dey there o.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...



This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...



Be sincere, were you not one of those who prayed for it to be 100,000 naira by now?

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...



This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...



You are probably lying or screwed,there can never be as much as 7.500 naira difference between the price of rice in Bayelsa and Lagos

It is N12000 in Lagos, a Derica is now N200.... 4 Likes 1 Share

I got a bag of rice for 16k last month (ugboha rice in Edo state) dunno the current price. 1 Like

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...



This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...





Same rice is 11k in Kaduna and according to you, 19,500k in Bayelsa .



Same rice is 11k in Kaduna and according to you, 19,500k in Bayelsa .
And you'll rather blame Buhari than yourgovernor .

I swear all those cheap rice if cooked spoils before day break. Na cook and chop that rice be ooooo 1 Like

me saboteur? hahahahahahahahahaha ATIKU TI TAKE OVER

Abj is within 14.5k - 16k



i bought foreign bag of rice at 15.5k lst week.



Again was told by the seller that most of the foreign rice we think we are buying are actually local rice. the market is saturated with local rice presently.



Olam rice from kaduna guys go and buy and cook that rice very good rice. 6 Likes

In Aba as at today, it goes for N17,500.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a 50kg bag of foreign rice goes for N19,500.00, while the local rice, the one I bought yesterday, went for N16,500.00...



This wasn't different from what it was around this time last month, when I bought rice too. Moreover, this is rice harvesting season and naturally, the price of rice should be low, alas! that's not the case...





That means you are not kind to yourself as Hausa and Yoruba people are kind themselves. Don't ever blame government again, blame yourselves

I bought have bag 6,500 last week in Kaduna.

16,400 last Tuesday in Lafia, Nasarawa State. 1 Like

lalasticlala can we have a wider view? It seems the Agricultural policy of the Government has started yielding fruits...





20-20 wetin?

APC is using it to campaign for 2019 elections, after 2019 elections it will be increased this time around to maybe 50 thousand. You guys have no shame. You must make excuses for everything. If they are using it for 2019 campaign and the market woman in your street can benefit, so be it.



You guys have no shame. You must make excuses for everything. If they are using it for 2019 campaign and the market woman in your street can benefit, so be it.

If only that man had pulled or used a condom.