Jane Ezenwa Supports Girl Child Education (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:14pm On Dec 09
Queen of Aso Ambassador 2017 Queen Jane Ezenwa flagged off her Pet Project on 30th Nov at LEA Primary school Jabi Abuja.
She was received by the Head Teacher where she distributed exercise books, text books and writing materials.
She also paid the common entrance fees of 4 best students in the school, as part of her Pet Project designed to promote education for "Girl Child" in Nigeria.
Queen Jane hopes to take the project to other schools in the Fct and around the country
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/12/thumbs-up-queen-of-aso-ambassador-2017.html?m=0
Re: Jane Ezenwa Supports Girl Child Education (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:19pm On Dec 09
Re: Jane Ezenwa Supports Girl Child Education (Photos) by chibike69: 11:40am
Biafran gals can fine for Africa.
Ada igbo
i mere nkeoma.
Re: Jane Ezenwa Supports Girl Child Education (Photos) by dapsoneh: 11:42am
Re: Jane Ezenwa Supports Girl Child Education (Photos) by olisehcom(f): 11:44am
Nice one from her ....
I hope its not eye service tho
Well-done Queen
Re: Jane Ezenwa Supports Girl Child Education (Photos) by RX480(m): 11:52am
Re: Jane Ezenwa Supports Girl Child Education (Photos) by natureboy2(m): 11:58am
