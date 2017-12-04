₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,458 members, 3,960,646 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 11:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) (4324 Views)
Bishop David Oyedepo Dances With Two Kids On Altar At Shiloh 2017 / Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh / Young Man Who Imitates David Oyedepo So Well At Shiloh 2016 (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by lacemose(m): 8:54pm
all the saga on tithing, Bishop David Oyedepo finally speaks on it..says it's the only way to open the doors of heaven, no matter the prayers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajtmCcEq1aA
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by tchimatic(m): 8:56pm
some mumu sheeple will shout " alleluia"
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by felixomor: 8:58pm
This is just part of a msg.
Bloggers sha.
4 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by bedspread: 8:58pm
Tithing opens u up to Supernatural Supplies and SECURES WAT IS GIVEN
15 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by felixomor: 8:59pm
tchimatic:Is it your shout?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by nittroboy(m): 8:59pm
Wreck to him
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Ever8054: 9:50pm
so this man is still on this tithe mater...?..in my own opinion, its between him,God and his members.I will only go crazy to the point of cutting someone's head off if anyone comes to drag me from my house to come and go and pay tithe to any man of God...
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Rainmaker69(m): 10:47pm
Naija bloggers sha... The man was preaching his own sermon jeje. On a personal note, I'm surprised at some of the things I heard in that clip, but I'll look for the full sermon in order to properly understand the context.
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by BruncleZuma: 10:55pm
And on that night, the highest tithes were collected.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by TheHistorian(m): 10:55pm
Which of the moderators isn't sleeping this evening?
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by obembet(m): 10:56pm
Some pple are very stupid, they wont hear the whole message before before started judging. I believe someone like you always Pick a verse from bible to condemned others....
You don't see the wonderful testimonies to share... I guess you are born to condemned others and u might not be great in life... Bloggers like you will soon be out of business
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Krafty006: 10:56pm
keep your opinions to yourself.....am a winner for life. How I serve my God , what I do with my money is nobody's business..... i train professional footwear designers , check my profile.
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by OyiboOyibo: 10:56pm
Tithe or no Tithe, salvation is most important...
12 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by alexistaiwo: 10:56pm
My Bet9ja
last game
Sporting Lisbon is leading 3-1.
*singing*
A bleeping good time never hurt nobody
I got a little drink but it ain't barcadi
If you love the girl
I am so so sorry
I gotta give it to her like we are in a marriage.
Unforgettable
French Montana featuring Swae Lee.
My song of the year.
Tithe is none of my business
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 10:57pm
After the criminal eat tithe he go still wait for first fruit
Satan go punish him and adeboye as they rob the poor
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by exlinkleads(f): 10:57pm
not again - chai, they don't want their business to close at all.
Anyway checkout how Anthony Joshua opened Under Armor Amsterdam Store by Smashing the window as fans gather an watch.
see footage here @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/heavyweight-champion-anthony-joshua.html
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by stagger: 10:58pm
I am a committed and covenanted tither till death. Oya daddy freeze and the haters, go and hug transformers all around.
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by sobmos(m): 10:58pm
The world needs to read on a certain man named RANDI JAMES. A man who opened a 1million dollars trust fund, to give to any pastor,prophet, medium, or person that can perform a miracle in front of educated and learned scientists.
Can you believe that since 1964, No pastor or prophet has been able to come forward to claim the prize, because all of the prophets that has come forward were all debunked and caught in their lies.
Religion as a whole is biggest scam ever. Don’t misunderstand me. God is very real. But the issue is that, con artists came up with a plan to twist and turn the God’s words to their benefits and gain.
Think about it, some pastors are for Tithing and some are against it. So, God’s words is debatable now abi? Who’s telling the truth now? The pastors that are for tithing or those against? Na wa o.
5 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by bjhaid: 10:58pm
God blesses regardless of tithes, these pastors should stop deceiving us, it's better to give out to the needy, the prayer they'll pray for you is enough
This is bill gates doing humanitarian work here, now tell me how God won't bless him
3 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Saintsbrown(m): 10:59pm
This Yahoo pastors have turned Christianity into a give n take religion.
We now practically engage in a sort of Bet9ja in d church.
Sow and tithe big to win big.
People now serve God over hopes of financial benefits and not about making heaven and humanity.
Common show us a bible verse where Jesus Christ or his 12 apostles collected tithe.
None have come up with tht.
Oyedepo, Adepoye etc are all scammers.
Thanks to Daddy freeze.
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by robosky02(m): 11:00pm
good
all these people rooting for satans agent asking Gods people to withhold their tithe is merely to bring them to bondage
when they were not giving tithe they called them church rat
but they have known the truth ... the covenant practice of tithing
and God is blessing His people but
the devils trap is to bring Gods people to bondage again by stoping them from tithing with all the frez nonsense
reference:
Malachi 3:10-18King James Version (KJV)
10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.
11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.
12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts.
13 Your words have been stout against me, saith the Lord. Yet ye say, What have we spoken so much against thee?
14 Ye have said, It is vain to serve God: and what profit is it that we have kept his ordinance, and that we have walked mournfully before the Lord of hosts?
15 And now we call the proud happy; yea, they that work wickedness are set up; yea, they that tempt God are even delivered.
16 Then they that feared the Lord spake often one to another: and the Lord hearkened, and heard it, and a book of remembrance was written before him for them that feared the Lord, and that thought upon his name.
17 And they shall be mine, saith the Lord of hosts, in that day when I make up my jewels; and I will spare them, as a man spareth his own son that serveth him.
18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not.
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by 04donjazzy(m): 11:00pm
lacemose:
SO NOW A MAN; AN ORDINARY MERE MORTAL THINKS HE KNOWS THE MIND OF GOD,
NO MATTER THE PRAYER??-----------------MR MAN SHOW ME SCRIPTURE,
DADDY FREEZE AINT A PREACHER/PASTOR YET HE BACKS UP HIS STATEMENTS WITH EASILY CONFIRMABLE SCRIPTURE
4 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by creatorsverse: 11:00pm
Dat was how I followed my gf to her church with my Lexus parked outside and we waited for d pastor to come inside...... after preaching d pastor entered the sowing of seeds and ask church members to use their transport fare to sow a seed of faith... I begin to ask if d children of God are farmers or cattle rearers....
The 3Ps u shud fear and not trust in nigeria are
Politician
Police
Pastors
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by iambabaG: 11:00pm
Just imagine the audacity of this conman!
Where did he get that information from..?? Definitely not from the same bible i read.
These gods of men will just sit in the air-conditioned offices/cars and think of a way to perpetually drain the pockets of the very gullible.
It is high time we protest against them like we did the #EndSars and just like this time last year with MMM; we’ll put them one voicemail.
These people are criminals..
#FreeTheSheeple
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by kolnel: 11:01pm
nice
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Pussitto: 11:01pm
Bloggers wey wan make m like Linda.. I pray Google block this AdSense fr 2years so that people will stop posting trash
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Acidosis(m): 11:01pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
Did you just say the poor?
1 Like
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Ushiefrank(m): 11:01pm
Tithing always make nairalandes go gaga but the truth is maintain your lane either you choose to PAY or NOT. Chiki na case close
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by ibkgab001: 11:02pm
lol
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by FakoMaybach1: 11:02pm
INTERESTING
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by francesawesome(f): 11:02pm
The person that uploaded this doesn't have work at all. Why didn't you upload the part he talked about faith, love, wisdom etc.
2 Likes
|Re: Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks On Tithing At Shiloh 2017 (Video) by Heywhizzy(m): 11:02pm
enough of the tithe issue jare
Anyone who is curious should pick up his Bible and read so as to know which path he/she is to follow
All I know is be ye a tither or a non tither, God loves a cheerful giver, so giving because you're being forced or threatened to comes with little to no blessing
whether you tithe or you don't, never neglect the poor and the needy
May God guide us
1 Like
Was Jesus An Extraterrestrial? / Will A Mad Man That Dies Face Judgement Of God / Revelation: The Mystery Of Heaven And Hell
Viewing this topic: yori, mandhip, mecussey(m), linearity, twentyfourseven, wiloy2k8(m), OgaApollos, yinkus204(m), puskin, skydancer, Muyee(m), Pointnoire(m), eakenbor, Milllz, Ekenzee(m), walley112, Wizdray, obiZEAL(m), handsomebolanle, higherpower, iceberg54, omoluabiguy, stunt89(m), skeletine(m), binna77, oyebols, bistech001, ademulato, lacemose(m), Ebios(m), Olulo, coollove, deedondavi(m), uccheks(m), Phonefanatic, mickeymimi, nairaarea, smithsydny(m), bamicity(m), TOPMAN4LIFE, amazon14, RotrMezie, Chuksaluta(m), TAD2(m), taiwoleye(m), kerryjossy(f), Mission2prosper, Countermars, Tajikia, rayenigma, abiolag(m), DogsOut, tonyzeal(m), valentinegibbs(m), donholy28(m), Built2last, artagu, DrGabbi(m), olusholajohn(m), Dan1el, Funpeter(m), sucre2(m), ronaldbecky(m), choo, kay5you, ezenna191(m), sheymano10, geogift(f), abbeyty(m), ollah1, littlewonders, rexana, Offpoint, Johnrake69, jodonnwachuks(m), Richy4(m), anibest15(f) and 97 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12