https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajtmCcEq1aA all the saga on tithing, Bishop David Oyedepo finally speaks on it..says it's the only way to open the doors of heaven, no matter the prayers 2 Likes

some mumu sheeple will shout " alleluia" 14 Likes 1 Share

This is just part of a msg.





Bloggers sha. 4 Likes

Tithing opens u up to Supernatural Supplies and SECURES WAT IS GIVEN 15 Likes

tchimatic:

some mumu sheeple will shout " alleluia" Is it your shout? Is it your shout? 9 Likes 1 Share

Wreck to him 1 Like

so this man is still on this tithe mater...?..in my own opinion, its between him,God and his members.I will only go crazy to the point of cutting someone's head off if anyone comes to drag me from my house to come and go and pay tithe to any man of God... 3 Likes

Naija bloggers sha... The man was preaching his own sermon jeje. On a personal note, I'm surprised at some of the things I heard in that clip, but I'll look for the full sermon in order to properly understand the context. 3 Likes





And on that night, the highest tithes were collected . 13 Likes 1 Share

Which of the moderators isn't sleeping this evening? 2 Likes

Some pple are very stupid, they wont hear the whole message before before started judging. I believe someone like you always Pick a verse from bible to condemned others....



You don't see the wonderful testimonies to share... I guess you are born to condemned others and u might not be great in life... Bloggers like you will soon be out of business 4 Likes 1 Share

keep your opinions to yourself.....am a winner for life. How I serve my God , what I do with my money is nobody's business..... i train professional footwear designers , check my profile. 5 Likes

Tithe or no Tithe, salvation is most important... 12 Likes



After the criminal eat tithe he go still wait for first fruit





Satan go punish him and adeboye as they rob the poor 5 Likes

not again - chai, they don't want their business to close at all.





Anyway checkout how Anthony Joshua opened Under Armor Amsterdam Store by Smashing the window as fans gather an watch.





see footage here @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/heavyweight-champion-anthony-joshua.html

I am a committed and covenanted tither till death. Oya daddy freeze and the haters, go and hug transformers all around. 5 Likes

The world needs to read on a certain man named RANDI JAMES. A man who opened a 1million dollars trust fund, to give to any pastor,prophet, medium, or person that can perform a miracle in front of educated and learned scientists.



Can you believe that since 1964, No pastor or prophet has been able to come forward to claim the prize, because all of the prophets that has come forward were all debunked and caught in their lies.



Religion as a whole is biggest scam ever. Don’t misunderstand me. God is very real. But the issue is that, con artists came up with a plan to twist and turn the God’s words to their benefits and gain.



Think about it, some pastors are for Tithing and some are against it. So, God’s words is debatable now abi? Who’s telling the truth now? The pastors that are for tithing or those against? Na wa o. 5 Likes

God blesses regardless of tithes, these pastors should stop deceiving us, it's better to give out to the needy, the prayer they'll pray for you is enough

This is bill gates doing humanitarian work here, now tell me how God won't bless him 3 Likes

This Yahoo pastors have turned Christianity into a give n take religion.

We now practically engage in a sort of Bet9ja in d church.

Sow and tithe big to win big.

People now serve God over hopes of financial benefits and not about making heaven and humanity.

Common show us a bible verse where Jesus Christ or his 12 apostles collected tithe.

None have come up with tht.

Oyedepo, Adepoye etc are all scammers.

Thanks to Daddy freeze. 1 Like

good



all these people rooting for satans agent asking Gods people to withhold their tithe is merely to bring them to bondage



when they were not giving tithe they called them church rat



but they have known the truth ... the covenant practice of tithing



and God is blessing His people but



the devils trap is to bring Gods people to bondage again by stoping them from tithing with all the frez nonsense







reference:



Malachi 3:10-18King James Version (KJV)



10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the Lord of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it.



11 And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroy the fruits of your ground; neither shall your vine cast her fruit before the time in the field, saith the Lord of hosts.



12 And all nations shall call you blessed: for ye shall be a delightsome land, saith the Lord of hosts.



13 Your words have been stout against me, saith the Lord. Yet ye say, What have we spoken so much against thee?



14 Ye have said, It is vain to serve God: and what profit is it that we have kept his ordinance, and that we have walked mournfully before the Lord of hosts?



15 And now we call the proud happy; yea, they that work wickedness are set up; yea, they that tempt God are even delivered.



16 Then they that feared the Lord spake often one to another: and the Lord hearkened, and heard it, and a book of remembrance was written before him for them that feared the Lord, and that thought upon his name.



17 And they shall be mine, saith the Lord of hosts, in that day when I make up my jewels; and I will spare them, as a man spareth his own son that serveth him.



18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not. 2 Likes

lacemose:

all the saga on tithing, Bishop David Oyedepo finally speaks on it..says it's the only way to open the doors of heaven, no matter the prayers



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajtmCcEq1aA





SO NOW A MAN; AN ORDINARY MERE MORTAL THINKS HE KNOWS THE MIND OF GOD,

NO MATTER THE PRAYER ??-----------------MR MAN SHOW ME SCRIPTURE,

DADDY FREEZE AINT A PREACHER/PASTOR YET HE BACKS UP HIS STATEMENTS WITH EASILY CONFIRMABLE SCRIPTURE SO NOW A MAN; AN ORDINARY MERE MORTAL THINKS HE KNOWS THE MIND OF GOD,NO MATTER THE PRAYER??-----------------MR MAN SHOW ME SCRIPTURE, 4 Likes

Dat was how I followed my gf to her church with my Lexus parked outside and we waited for d pastor to come inside...... after preaching d pastor entered the sowing of seeds and ask church members to use their transport fare to sow a seed of faith... I begin to ask if d children of God are farmers or cattle rearers....





The 3Ps u shud fear and not trust in nigeria are

Politician

Police

Pastors 1 Like

Just imagine the audacity of this conman!

Where did he get that information from..?? Definitely not from the same bible i read.

These gods of men will just sit in the air-conditioned offices/cars and think of a way to perpetually drain the pockets of the very gullible.

It is high time we protest against them like we did the #EndSars and just like this time last year with MMM; we’ll put them one voicemail.

These people are criminals..

#FreeTheSheeple 1 Like

nice 1 Like

Bloggers wey wan make m like Linda.. I pray Google block this AdSense fr 2years so that people will stop posting trash

BUHARIISCURSED:

After the criminal eat tithe he go still wait for first fruit





Satan go punish him and adeboye as they rob the poor

Did you just say the poor? Did you just say the poor? 1 Like

Tithing always make nairalandes go gaga but the truth is maintain your lane either you choose to PAY or NOT. Chiki na case close

lol

INTERESTING

The person that uploaded this doesn't have work at all. Why didn't you upload the part he talked about faith, love, wisdom etc. 2 Likes