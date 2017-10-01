



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQqjiSntPzI



Source: Nigerian Catholic Devotees of the Virgin Mary witnessed yet another Awe Inspiring Miracle Of The Sun. The event which happened yesterday 28th Oct 2017 at the National Stadium in Lagos , saw thousands of Christian Devotees of the Virgin Mary in attendance.Event was held to conclude the Lagos Diocesan Commemoration of The 1917 Apparition of The Virgin Mary in Fatima which rounded 100years this year. Just like the one that happened in Benin Nigeria on 13th October , 15 days ago, the sun was seen shifting orientation, enlarging and diminishing its rays. People could freely look at it because it could no longer hurt the eyes. IMMACULATABLOG caught a mobile phone video of this event as shown i the video link below:In the video, one could hear the exclamation of one of the attendants who was actually seeing the Virgin Mary within the miracle. Notice the natural background noise and exclamations,coupled with the movement of a bird around the visual.One observer who called himself 'a former doubting Thomas' told IMMACULATABLOG that the reason he believed this miracle was that when the sun changed colours, enlarged or shrank its rays, all other objects around the visual remained normal colour and size and were not enlarging or shrinking with the sun. According to him, only the sun was doing its own thing at the impulse of the Virgin Mary. For the many times the sun's rays enlarged and shrank with changing colours, the witnesses were left in no doubt as to whether a solar miracle had occurred.Source: http://www.immaculatablog.com/2017/10/another-virgin-marys-miracle-of-sun.html 3 Likes 2 Shares