₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,129 members, 3,880,925 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 02:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) (21417 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by TrueThinker: 9:56am
Nigerian Catholic Devotees of the Virgin Mary witnessed yet another Awe Inspiring Miracle Of The Sun. The event which happened yesterday 28th Oct 2017 at the National Stadium in Lagos , saw thousands of Christian Devotees of the Virgin Mary in attendance.Event was held to conclude the Lagos Diocesan Commemoration of The 1917 Apparition of The Virgin Mary in Fatima which rounded 100years this year. Just like the one that happened in Benin Nigeria on 13th October , 15 days ago, the sun was seen shifting orientation, enlarging and diminishing its rays. People could freely look at it because it could no longer hurt the eyes. IMMACULATABLOG caught a mobile phone video of this event as shown i the video link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQqjiSntPzI
In the video, one could hear the exclamation of one of the attendants who was actually seeing the Virgin Mary within the miracle. Notice the natural background noise and exclamations,coupled with the movement of a bird around the visual.
One observer who called himself 'a former doubting Thomas' told IMMACULATABLOG that the reason he believed this miracle was that when the sun changed colours, enlarged or shrank its rays, all other objects around the visual remained normal colour and size and were not enlarging or shrinking with the sun. According to him, only the sun was doing its own thing at the impulse of the Virgin Mary. For the many times the sun's rays enlarged and shrank with changing colours, the witnesses were left in no doubt as to whether a solar miracle had occurred.
Source: http://www.immaculatablog.com/2017/10/another-virgin-marys-miracle-of-sun.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Remijuice(m): 9:58am
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by CharlieMaria(m): 10:01am
Wow!! This is great..... I witnessed the one that happened at ubth Benin
35 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Thorhammer(m): 10:12am
I have nothing to say
2 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by rosalieene(f): 10:28am
this is really great.
Mary my mother, I love you so much.
O blessed Mother I love you
lalasticlala
87 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by castrol180(m): 11:44am
yeah
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by emror4u(m): 11:44am
Fanatics
14 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Josh44s(m): 11:44am
What is this again. Can’t cloud form in peace
122 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by UncleSnr(m): 11:45am
Wait oh, where is the virgin? even the mary?
I can see clouds only
62 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by ibkgab001: 11:45am
Someone should tell SEUN and lalasticlala to remove I believe in no other God but Allah on my profile if they don't want
PSALM 109 vs 8 to come to pass on them
How can they bring politics related topic to Islam for Muslim I am a Christian and I will remain one till this world comes to an end
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by AntiWailer: 11:45am
mchewww.
There is no virgin mary in the cloud.
Your mind will make u assume it is there before they say that if u can not see her, you are a sinner.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Uyi168(m): 11:45am
Virgin mary ko,olosho maheeda nii
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by telim: 11:45am
I still can't find virgin Mary in the uploaded picz even after dangling my phone to different direction maybe it is because am considered a sinner and only the righteous can see the Holy lady that died centuries ago with an un-touch tight punna. I think is time i change my shitty phone screen because virgin Mary don turn cloud for my phone.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Ambitionsway: 11:45am
To be honest all i could see is cloud..
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Tmelisfon: 11:45am
Lol
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by wittyt98(m): 11:45am
Africans re forever gonna be religiously Foolish
42 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by delugajackson(m): 11:45am
I see nothing new here. This is just a sloar illusion. What's up with these image worshippers??
Everything has an expalnation, and not all occurences should be seen through the prism of religion.
7 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by zlantanfan: 11:45am
Catholics dumb sha with their idolatry, funny how the Jesus they end up seeking his closest proximity through Mary is the same Mary that takes them away from the source they sought after.
keep worshiping your re-branded sango and oramila
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by mrvitalis(m): 11:45am
Looool really are you for real ?
Now this is funny
3 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by momodub: 11:46am
Hmmmm
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by adepeter2027(m): 11:46am
What's the unique thing here pls?
Cos Ayam not understanding.
With the way Nigerians are reasoning ehhh, eclipse would occur and they will say it's RAPTURE or endtIME
5 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Sugarcious(m): 11:47am
If you read the Bible you won't be misled by all this Catholics. Matthew 24:23,24. Jesus himself said it and warned against it.
6 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by petrik5: 11:47am
Mary mother of God
2 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Decryptor(m): 11:47am
Please have Catholics started taking Sapele weed mixed with codeine and horse poo?
3 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:48am
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
Dem don start again..
So weather no fit change again?
Nawa o
2 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by castrol180(m): 11:48am
.
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by olusholajohn(m): 11:48am
Lolololololololololol
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by NPComplete: 11:48am
.
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 11:48am
Scam
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by Bullhari007(m): 11:49am
this idol worshippers again... I serve the true living God that dwell in no place... Jesus is my lord and personal saviour, Jesus is not God but the first creation of God. its only through him will I receive salvation...
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Miracle Of The Sun In Lagos On 28th Oct. 2017 (Video) by yeyerolling: 11:49am
Lol
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Evolution Or Creation: Which Do You Believe? / NOAH: This Information Will Make Smart People Throw Their Bibles Away! / The Near Death Experience (light At The End Of The Tunnel)
Viewing this topic: jpmoriarti(m), TeeAL(m), legacy1leo(m), godwinkessi, skyba, Starkid3010(m), Tunjido, sweetmusictv, akeemolu, 49cents(m), IgedeBushBoy(m), middlebelter(m), mbourie(m), Apine1, chiscodedon(m), Ijehk7(m), Donsteffi, Helena6(f), leemond(m), Fammoboy10(m), lekkipropertyy, Metalman(m), Behappie(m), Reinvented, austinbob(m), cinoedhunter, stevolinkon40, phlamingboy(m), safejo, Gift10, jamexborn(m), ahizih(m), Manduedu, afrikanmodels, Igbasonproff1(m), Ucheoman, Heryordele94(m), justpeehay(m), Albert0011(m), Yitsu(m), depopsy11, Uche000(m), superde, jaytime(m), topgun98, blessingsonflee, BrianVictor(m), Drbarmes(m), deo966(m), Sampalo, alpattini(m), AlphaCentaurii, wizjaybee(m), flex04(m), ARTtitude(m), TheManOfTheYear, Rebelutionary, trenchard(m), kennypedia(m), fyneguy, Uyisoft, keniwonder(m), misterh(m), iyi4love7931, Yakson09, kwende(m), Smartmanager(m), Nickymichy(m), stifej, tesppidd, biddieluvzyaho(f), GloChrystal(f), drtwist, tansho(m), iLUMeN8(m), FreshBoss007, kenmaro(m), kpofkpof(f), basic23111, olumosen(m), Jay1988, devindevin2000, faladeSM1132(m), mazzdoff, topsylolo(f), tony1918(m), vickysly, samev(m), gaddy00, barbiecue(f), Ovie56(m), Ambrosex(m), Numismatic(m), NoToPile, BigSarah(f), EsumareImisiiye, Ezedon(m), oyingeorge, busayo2020, Elyxir, rottentomatoes, mcdude1(m), dektron, juniorjacobs(m), Ogeeluv and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13