|Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Teniola2000: 11:37pm On Dec 09
Nigerian Celebrities are currently making it happen at The Future Awards Africa 2017 event currently holding at Federal palace Hotel and Casino, see photos:
News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/funke-akindelerita-dominic-nigerian-celebrities-storm-tfaa2017-redcarpet/
Nigerian Celebrities dance at #TFAA2017 (video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0-MhO9ZKho
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Mariinee(f): 11:39pm On Dec 09
Sola sobowale...Queen_slayer.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Justnora(f): 11:49pm On Dec 09
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Viserion: 12:50am
dear nairalanders, today is my birthday please help me to celebrate, I am expecting gifts o plenty plenty or card 0.7.0.3.2.0.2.9.6.4.7
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Dayoto: 4:55am
Somebody should tell that mama up there in blue, no be by force! eh! Your mates sit at home and look after their grand children
These attentions you are getting nowadays do not mean you should "re-wash" your CALL ME career! We had you in the 90's already
Abah!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Teniola2000: 11:27am
Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by TheHistorian(m): 1:52pm
Dayoto:Marriage is not mandatory.
Procreation is not a must too.
8 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by money121(m): 1:53pm
Awon Slay actress
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by MhizzAJ(f): 1:54pm
I love Rita Dominic's outfit...So stylish
Even the dress couldn't hide Juliet's hips
3 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Iamtipsyy(m): 1:54pm
Dayoto:which one is ground children? Is the grand child of ur grand children?
15 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by kenesh(f): 1:55pm
Sola Sobowale ...mamma niyen!
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Felixalex(m): 1:55pm
Justnora:
Who are u begging/asking with all these "please" in question??
7 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by awoo47: 1:55pm
Justnora:go give am belle
nonsense
6 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by bettercreature(m): 1:56pm
Justnora:I don’t think so it’s baffling
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by BruncleZuma: 1:56pm
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Ghostmode2two(m): 1:58pm
Justnora:
Some bloggers said she lost it. very sad and painful
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:58pm
That's nice.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Keneking: 2:00pm
That one on blue sef
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Teewhy2: 2:02pm
Lovely outfits by the ladies.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Blackfyre: 2:03pm
Karisshikas,aleeras and marishkas.....
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by creatorsverse(m): 2:03pm
Dem slay finish and came back home empty hand no award, no maga.....rubbish
Even wizkid wey no go still get award dere
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by odedinigbin(m): 2:04pm
Keneking:
Wetin do her?
And wetin concern you?
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by ednut1(m): 2:05pm
Justnora:how e take concern u
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by able20(m): 2:05pm
Justnora:How many years pregnant
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by odedinigbin(m): 2:05pm
Justnora:
Must u talk?
Hmmmm,DAT ur mouth go soon land u for prison
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Follysho707: 2:06pm
Rita wetin? I'm appalled by how people think dis chic pretty. . After all the surgeries and make-up over the course of the years... she's still the same dracula dat sprang up in the late 90's. Abegii jooo.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by junioratallcost(m): 2:06pm
my charming crush "olufunke" baby.
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Pavore9: 2:06pm
Dayoto:Even if her mates are sitting at home, she has every right to attend events she so wishes or is she breathing with your lungs?
5 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by jordanobi73(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by darfay: 2:07pm
E
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by englishmart(m): 2:07pm
over aged slay Queens
|Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by englishmart(m): 2:09pm
Viserion:you need serious deliverance. Why didn't you put your home address and account number ?
1 Like
