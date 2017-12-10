₦airaland Forum

Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Teniola2000: 11:37pm On Dec 09
Nigerian Celebrities are currently making it happen at The Future Awards Africa 2017 event currently holding at Federal palace Hotel and Casino, see photos:

News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/funke-akindelerita-dominic-nigerian-celebrities-storm-tfaa2017-redcarpet/


Nigerian Celebrities dance at #TFAA2017 (video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0-MhO9ZKho

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Mariinee(f): 11:39pm On Dec 09
Sola sobowale...Queen_slayer. kiss kiss kiss
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Justnora(f): 11:49pm On Dec 09
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Viserion: 12:50am
dear nairalanders, today is my birthday please help me to celebrate, I am expecting gifts o plenty plenty or card 0.7.0.3.2.0.2.9.6.4.7

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Dayoto: 4:55am
kiss

Somebody should tell that mama up there in blue, no be by force! eh! Your mates sit at home and look after their grand children

These attentions you are getting nowadays do not mean you should "re-wash" your CALL ME career! We had you in the 90's already

Abah!

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Teniola2000: 11:27am
Cc: lalasticlala
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by TheHistorian(m): 1:52pm
Dayoto:
kiss

Somebody should tell that mama up there in blue, no be by force! eh! Your mates sit at home and look after their ground children

These attentions you are getting nowadays do not mean you should "re-wash" your CALL ME career! We had you in the 90's already

Abah!
Marriage is not mandatory.

Procreation is not a must too.

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by money121(m): 1:53pm
Awon Slay actress tongue tongue
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by MhizzAJ(f): 1:54pm
I love Rita Dominic's outfit...So stylish
Even the dress couldn't hide Juliet's hips

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Iamtipsyy(m): 1:54pm
Dayoto:
kiss

Somebody should tell that mama up there in blue, no be by force! eh! Your mates sit at home and look after their ground children

These attentions you are getting nowadays do not mean you should "re-wash" your CALL ME career! We had you in the 90's already

Abah!
which one is ground children? Is the grand child of ur grand children?

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by kenesh(f): 1:55pm
Sola Sobowale ...mamma niyen!

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Felixalex(m): 1:55pm
Justnora:
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please



Who are u begging/asking with all these "please" in question?? undecided

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by awoo47: 1:55pm
Justnora:
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please
go give am belle undecided
nonsense angry

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by bettercreature(m): 1:56pm
Justnora:
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please
I don’t think so it’s baffling

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by BruncleZuma: 1:56pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Ghostmode2two(m): 1:58pm
Justnora:
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please

Some bloggers said she lost it. very sad and painful
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:58pm
That's nice.
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Keneking: 2:00pm
That one on blue sef grin
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Teewhy2: 2:02pm
Lovely outfits by the ladies.
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Blackfyre: 2:03pm
Karisshikas,aleeras and marishkas.....
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by creatorsverse(m): 2:03pm
Dem slay finish and came back home empty hand no award, no maga.....rubbish

Even wizkid wey no go still get award dere

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by odedinigbin(m): 2:04pm
Keneking:
That one on blue sef grin



Wetin do her?
And wetin concern you?

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by ednut1(m): 2:05pm
Justnora:
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please
how e take concern u
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by able20(m): 2:05pm
Justnora:
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please
How many years pregnant
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by odedinigbin(m): 2:05pm
Justnora:
Please hope funke is still pregnant?. Please

Must u talk?
Hmmmm,DAT ur mouth go soon land u for prison
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Follysho707: 2:06pm
Rita wetin? I'm appalled by how people think dis chic pretty. undecided. After all the surgeries and make-up over the course of the years... she's still the same dracula dat sprang up in the late 90's. Abegii jooo. grin
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by junioratallcost(m): 2:06pm
my charming crush "olufunke" baby. cool
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by Pavore9: 2:06pm
Dayoto:
kiss

Somebody should tell that mama up there in blue, no be by force! eh! Your mates sit at home and look after their ground children

These attentions you are getting nowadays do not mean you should "re-wash" your CALL ME career! We had you in the 90's already

Abah!
Even if her mates are sitting at home, she has every right to attend events she so wishes or is she breathing with your lungs?

Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by jordanobi73(m): 2:06pm
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by darfay: 2:07pm
E
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by englishmart(m): 2:07pm
over aged slay Queens
Re: Funke Akindele, Rita Dominic, Others Slay On Red Carpets Of The Future Awards by englishmart(m): 2:09pm
Viserion:
dear nairalanders, today is my birthday please help me to celebrate, I am expecting gifts o plenty plenty or card 0.7.0.3.2.0.2.9.6.4.7
you need serious deliverance. Why didn't you put your home address and account number ?

