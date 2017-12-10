₦airaland Forum

Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by levrin: 5:41am
She looked gorgeous in her Agbada...

https://www.gistmore.com/sola-sobowale-rocks-agbada-future-awards-looks-shades-gorgeous-photos

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by Samusu(m): 5:54am
Na her sitting room be dis abi studio?
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:00am
Mama to slay kiss
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 8:07am
Fine woman.

Excuse me ma'am, how can I have access to your pretty daughter? Something is happening right now (in lasisi voice) and I need to talk to her. Thanks!
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by Larrey(f): 9:19am
This woman no wan gree o

2 Likes

Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by GoldenVivi: 11:25am
Nah wa
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by Narldon(f): 11:25am
Samusu:
Na her sitting room be dis abi studio?




It's her Kitchen


7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by blaze1916(m): 11:26am
Lol she wan scatter internet like ebuka abi? Ok nicve agbada tho
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by ijebuloaded(m): 11:26am
The sitting room thou
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by boboye012: 11:26am
She get belle ni?
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by Flamzey00: 11:27am
Her mate are all in the other room, she is here flaunting Agbada#
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by wonlasewonimi: 11:27am
See me I thought future awards means some awards to be held in the future.
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by money121(m): 11:29am
Well-done ma..

Sexy mama kiss

1 Like

Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by 2dice01: 11:29am
Toyin Tomato mama on point



where is your maga Mr. Suara grin
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by ReneeNuttall(f): 11:35am
Narldon:





It's her Kitchen



Gud answer

Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by acme6(f): 11:45am
Not bad , she is cute.
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by olisehcom(f): 11:49am
Pretty woman....lovely dress
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by valdes00(m): 12:01pm
Samusu:
Na her sitting room be dis abi studio?
Sitting room or studio, all na background
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by valdes00(m): 12:01pm
Mama looking good
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by Richardabbey(m): 12:09pm
undecided Afonja Is Rocking It Well More Dan Dose Goats Calling Theirselves Biafras
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 12:14pm
Samusu:
Na her sitting room be dis abi studio?
No, its her inner room
Re: Sola Sobowale Rocks Agbada To Future Awards (photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 12:15pm
Na so grin

(0) (Reply)

