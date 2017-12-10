Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage (900 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taWBi1AqpTE Do you believe in miracles? well, this woman just got her own portion of the miracle as she got proposed to at the shiloh 2017, indeed "a new dawn" fell on her

Do you believe in miracles? well, this woman just got her own portion of the miracle as she got proposed to at the shiloh 2017, indeed "a new dawn" fell on her



cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 Uhm Great, My Miracle Is On The Way, Uhm Great, My Miracle Is On The Way,

My miracle is on its way,by God's grace.



Wait o! You mean the person just came and proposed just like that?

Congrats,sha.I pray it lasts. 1 Like

miracle wedding







was the ring miracle too?





it was planned is all I know 1 Like

all planned

Copy copy...



I don't know why men with no sense of directions like to draw media attention

NwaAmaikpe:







I dedicate my third to comment to every woman looking for husband here in Shiloh.

God can not be mocked, after slaying all through January to November, you now want to marry.



Keep deceiving yourselves. How do you feel now? How do you feel now?





Let's just stop mocking God abeg



That's why we have so many adulterers and divorces and separations even in the church



He just agreed to marry you in one day? What happened to giving it time?What happened to knowing each other?



Our God is a God of miracles,not magic



Even when God shows you your spouse,God will not tell you to propose to him that same day



Hian

The ring appear from Nowhere

I hope the miracle wedding will last.

Hope the brother is a believer ?







Some men no get sense.



How will anyone propose to this ugly girl who can not express herself in plain English?



She even said someone sent money to her account.... Who sends money to a girl's account if she's not a runs girl. Some men no get sense.How will anyone propose to this ugly girl who can not express herself in plain English?She even said someone sent money to her account.... Who sends money to a girl's account if she's not a runs girl. 1 Like 1 Share

I don't understand this world anymore. Lemme start packing my load for heaven.



BTW werin make this miracle. What if the man is broke as an idiot and she is going to suffer poverty till she die. Is that miracle ? Soon you will Bleep her in siloh.BTW werin make this miracle. What if the man is broke as an idiot and she is going to suffer poverty till she die. Is that miracle

Miracle sex fall on them o

Hian! Which one is miracle marriage?

even the ones who dated during courtship for 20 years and beyond are breaking up





you never see 'B' talkless of 'Boyfriend' you are criticizing another woman.



no vex me this morning shut upeven the ones who dated during courtship for 20 years and beyond are breaking upyou never see 'B' talkless of 'Boyfriend' you are criticizing another woman.no vex me this morning

The Shiloh program is still on, you can join the live stream via https://livefromnaija.com/shiloh/

That was a STUPID mention.

I ignore! That was a STUPID mention.I ignore!

You obviously didn't see the video before commenting.

She said they've been friends. You obviously didn't see the video before commenting.She said they've been friends.