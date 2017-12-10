₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by joseph6071: 6:57am
Do you believe in miracles? well, this woman just got her own portion of the miracle as she got proposed to at the shiloh 2017, indeed "a new dawn" fell on her
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taWBi1AqpTE
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Ayoemrys(m): 7:06am
joseph6071:Uhm Great, My Miracle Is On The Way,
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by ibkkk(f): 7:08am
My miracle is on its way,by God's grace.
Wait o! You mean the person just came and proposed just like that?
Congrats,sha.I pray it lasts.
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by saxwizard(m): 7:09am
miracle wedding
was the ring miracle too?
it was planned is all I know
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Partnerbiz: 7:34am
all planned
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by duduade(m): 7:49am
Copy copy...
I don't know why men with no sense of directions like to draw media attention
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Heywhizzy(m): 9:12am
NwaAmaikpe:How do you feel now?
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by izzou(m): 9:12am
Let's just stop mocking God abeg
That's why we have so many adulterers and divorces and separations even in the church
He just agreed to marry you in one day? What happened to giving it time?What happened to knowing each other?
Our God is a God of miracles,not magic
Even when God shows you your spouse,God will not tell you to propose to him that same day
Hian
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Narldon(f): 9:12am
Ok
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by DancingSkeleton(m): 9:12am
The ring appear from Nowhere
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by lastempero: 9:13am
I hope the miracle wedding will last.
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by exlinkleads(f): 9:13am
lovely
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Gkay1(m): 9:13am
oya na let go
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by adeoba2008(m): 9:13am
Hope the brother is a believer ?
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by NwaAmaikpe: 9:13am
Some men no get sense.
How will anyone propose to this ugly girl who can not express herself in plain English?
She even said someone sent money to her account.... Who sends money to a girl's account if she's not a runs girl.
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by OmniSparrow: 9:13am
I don't understand this world anymore. Lemme start packing my load for heaven.
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Bigprick9inches: 9:14am
Soon you will Bleep her in siloh.
BTW werin make this miracle. What if the man is broke as an idiot and she is going to suffer poverty till she die. Is that miracle?
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by RELAN2446(m): 9:14am
Miracle sex fall on them o
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Pavore9: 9:14am
Hian! Which one is miracle marriage?
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by Jahbles97: 9:15am
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by holyboii: 9:15am
ibkkk:
shut up
even the ones who dated during courtship for 20 years and beyond are breaking up
you never see 'B' talkless of 'Boyfriend' you are criticizing another woman.
no vex me this morning
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by bedspread: 9:16am
Praise GOD
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by sukafia: 9:17am
The Shiloh program is still on, you can join the live stream via https://livefromnaija.com/shiloh/
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by ibkkk(f): 9:17am
holyboii:
That was a STUPID mention.
I ignore!
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by adeadeyera(m): 9:18am
ibkkk:
You obviously didn't see the video before commenting.
She said they've been friends.
|Re: Man Proposes To Lady At Shiloh 2017: Miracle Marriage by websiteguru30: 9:18am
wonder shall never end.... so you are telling us that u haven't seen the guy before abi? Continue!
