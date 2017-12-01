Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh (11590 Views)

Nkechi who reportedly graduated with a second class lower degree (2.2) works in Microsoft Nigeria with the Philanthropies team under the Public Sector Business Segment.



Sequel to this, she was the Head of Unit Open data, Website and Social media in the Information Communication Technology Agency, Edo State Government, leading the team managing the State’s Government website, social media and Open Data portal, the first sub-national Open Data portal in Africa.



Furthermore, she is a founding member of SabiHub, a non-profit organization with a vision to solve social problems using technology. A School of Data 2015 Fellow, member of the Open data Institute’ Open Data Leaders Network. Open Data Institute Learning Associate and a Mandela Washington Fellow of the President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative.



The lady revealed that she is passionate about leading the next generation of youths who will be using technology to solve local social problems.



Bishop Oyedepo encouraged youths to keep pursuing after God after which he prayed that the spirit of excellence be poured upon every youth.



Source;



the children of hate and anger will be disappointed with this news 17 Likes





All na wash If oyedepo no dash her moneyAll na wash 5 Likes 1 Share









∆ How will this news put food on my table this morning? ∆ 1 Like

kodded:





the children of hate and anger will be disappointed with this news





∆ But what's the point of the news?



Nothing really... It is just an irrelevant Shiloh 2017 update. ∆ 15 Likes 1 Share

well.... I've been at Shiloh and I saw this. I was overwhelmed. 2 Likes

Let's hope he doesn't Otobolize the young lady Let's hope he doesn't Otobolize the young lady 1 Like

“Aliko Dangote is the President and CEO of Dangote Groups Bishop Oyedepo is the General Overseer of Winners Chapel Both men sit on billions. Dangote employs and feeds millions. Oyedepo receives 10% of salary of every member of Church monthly, owns and manages investments including fees paying University. While Dangote pays taxes to the Government, Oyedepo pays nothing. Dangote has one private jet but Oyedepo has a fleet of 4 private jets including Bombardier. Here we are with two extremes; a community builder and a Scammer



#daddy freeze 9 Likes 1 Share

SHILOH 2017!!! A NEW DAWN!!! 5 Likes

May God bless me the way he blesses this honorable man of God. May his anointing continue to flow in ur life and ministry Sir. 5 Likes







Just like their visions, All na intelligent forecast He probably recalled her so he can take glory for the lady's effort when she eventually fulfil her life's goals.Just like their visions, All na intelligent forecast 2 Likes

OrestesDante:









∆ But what's the point of the news?



Nothing really... It is just an irrelevant Shiloh 2017 update. ∆ Still also trying to figure out the essence of the news. Still also trying to figure out the essence of the news. 3 Likes

Thank God for her

She didn't give up! Am glad she knows the lord too



It confirms the word that says , 'those that know their GOD shall be strong and do great(awesome) exploits' 1 Like

That prayer na #200k

Hallelujah!





That publicity though.



Will Microsoft like that WowThat publicity though.Will Microsoft like that

OrestesDante:









∆ But what's the point of the news?



Nothing really... It is just an irrelevant Shiloh 2017 update. ∆ its not an irrelevant post.

simply tells us that serving God pays. unlike what some people want us to believe.

This girl was separating 20% of her pay for God's work and not even 10% that freeze want to die for.

she's now being studied as a curriculum in Harvard university. its not an irrelevant post.simply tells us that serving God pays. unlike what some people want us to believe.This girl was separating 20% of her pay for God's work and not even 10% that freeze want to die for.she's now being studied as a curriculum in Harvard university. 3 Likes

Daddy pls send me some blessing I'm home.





