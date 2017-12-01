₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by dainformant(m): 6:58am
A young lady intrigued the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo and other congregants after her humble ear tingling testimony. Bishop David Oyedepo asked the lady identified as Nkechi Okwuone to return to the Altar after her wonderful testimony and celebrated her at Shiloh 2017.
Nkechi who reportedly graduated with a second class lower degree (2.2) works in Microsoft Nigeria with the Philanthropies team under the Public Sector Business Segment.
Sequel to this, she was the Head of Unit Open data, Website and Social media in the Information Communication Technology Agency, Edo State Government, leading the team managing the State’s Government website, social media and Open Data portal, the first sub-national Open Data portal in Africa.
Furthermore, she is a founding member of SabiHub, a non-profit organization with a vision to solve social problems using technology. A School of Data 2015 Fellow, member of the Open data Institute’ Open Data Leaders Network. Open Data Institute Learning Associate and a Mandela Washington Fellow of the President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative.
The lady revealed that she is passionate about leading the next generation of youths who will be using technology to solve local social problems.
Bishop Oyedepo encouraged youths to keep pursuing after God after which he prayed that the spirit of excellence be poured upon every youth.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by eezeribe(m): 7:02am
OK
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by AJOBI77(m): 7:04am
Good
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by kodded(m): 7:09am
the children of hate and anger will be disappointed with this news
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Homeboiy: 7:34am
If oyedepo no dash her money
All na wash
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by OrestesDante(m): 7:49am
∆ How will this news put food on my table this morning? ∆
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by OrestesDante(m): 7:53am
kodded:
∆ But what's the point of the news?
Nothing really... It is just an irrelevant Shiloh 2017 update. ∆
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by fajob: 2:00pm
Alright
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by kay29000(m): 2:00pm
Hmm
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Macgreat(m): 2:00pm
:
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by anochuko01(m): 2:00pm
well.... I've been at Shiloh and I saw this. I was overwhelmed.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by donkenny(m): 2:01pm
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Russianruble: 2:01pm
Let's hope he doesn't Otobolize the young lady
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Saintsbrown(m): 2:01pm
“Aliko Dangote is the President and CEO of Dangote Groups Bishop Oyedepo is the General Overseer of Winners Chapel Both men sit on billions. Dangote employs and feeds millions. Oyedepo receives 10% of salary of every member of Church monthly, owns and manages investments including fees paying University. While Dangote pays taxes to the Government, Oyedepo pays nothing. Dangote has one private jet but Oyedepo has a fleet of 4 private jets including Bombardier. Here we are with two extremes; a community builder and a Scammer
#daddy freeze
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by waxxydude: 2:01pm
..
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by awesomet1(m): 2:01pm
SHILOH 2017!!! A NEW DAWN!!!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by sureheaven(m): 2:01pm
May God bless me the way he blesses this honorable man of God. May his anointing continue to flow in ur life and ministry Sir.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by initialize(m): 2:01pm
He probably recalled her so he can take glory for the lady's effort when she eventually fulfil her life's goals.
Just like their visions, All na intelligent forecast
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by MhizzAJ(f): 2:02pm
Okay
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by bright007(f): 2:02pm
OK
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Bevista: 2:02pm
OrestesDante:Still also trying to figure out the essence of the news.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by DWJOBScom(m): 2:02pm
Thank God for her
She didn't give up! Am glad she knows the lord too
It confirms the word that says , 'those that know their GOD shall be strong and do great(awesome) exploits'
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by MrImole(m): 2:02pm
Wonderful
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by XVIER(m): 2:02pm
That prayer na #200k
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by felixomor: 2:02pm
Hallelujah!
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by BakireBulmaker: 2:02pm
Wow
That publicity though.
Will Microsoft like that
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by anochuko01(m): 2:03pm
OrestesDante:its not an irrelevant post.
simply tells us that serving God pays. unlike what some people want us to believe.
This girl was separating 20% of her pay for God's work and not even 10% that freeze want to die for.
she's now being studied as a curriculum in Harvard university.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by forayfleo(m): 2:03pm
Daddy pls send me some blessing I'm home.
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by donblade85555(m): 2:03pm
happy shiloh to all d winners family
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by jeeqaa7(m): 2:03pm
Show biz
|Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Eesha66: 2:04pm
dainformant:This op graduated with 2.2
