₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,924,721 members, 3,958,168 topics. Date: Friday, 08 December 2017 at 02:37 PM

Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh (11590 Views)

'Parish Priest Removed His Cassock & Hid At The Altar - Ozubulu Attack Survivor / Cutlass-wielding Pastor Spotted Praying On The Altar For His Church Members. PIC / Chris Oyakhilome's Mother And Benny Hinn On The Altar (Photos, Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by dainformant(m): 6:58am
A young lady intrigued the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo and other congregants after her humble ear tingling testimony. Bishop David Oyedepo asked the lady identified as Nkechi Okwuone to return to the Altar after her wonderful testimony and celebrated her at Shiloh 2017.

Nkechi who reportedly graduated with a second class lower degree (2.2) works in Microsoft Nigeria with the Philanthropies team under the Public Sector Business Segment.

Sequel to this, she was the Head of Unit Open data, Website and Social media in the Information Communication Technology Agency, Edo State Government, leading the team managing the State’s Government website, social media and Open Data portal, the first sub-national Open Data portal in Africa.

Furthermore, she is a founding member of SabiHub, a non-profit organization with a vision to solve social problems using technology. A School of Data 2015 Fellow, member of the Open data Institute’ Open Data Leaders Network. Open Data Institute Learning Associate and a Mandela Washington Fellow of the President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative.

The lady revealed that she is passionate about leading the next generation of youths who will be using technology to solve local social problems.

Bishop Oyedepo encouraged youths to keep pursuing after God after which he prayed that the spirit of excellence be poured upon every youth.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-lady-intrigues-bishop-oyedepo-others-church-service-photos.html

Credit; Leke Beecroft

2 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by eezeribe(m): 7:02am
OK
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by AJOBI77(m): 7:04am
Good
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by kodded(m): 7:09am












the children of hate and anger will be disappointed with this news cheesy cheesy cheesy

17 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Homeboiy: 7:34am
If oyedepo no dash her money

All na wash undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by OrestesDante(m): 7:49am
shocked



∆ How will this news put food on my table this morning? ∆

1 Like

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by OrestesDante(m): 7:53am
kodded:


the children of hate and anger will be disappointed with this news cheesy cheesy cheesy
shocked


∆ But what's the point of the news?

Nothing really... It is just an irrelevant Shiloh 2017 update. ∆

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by fajob: 2:00pm
Alright
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by kay29000(m): 2:00pm
Hmm
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Macgreat(m): 2:00pm
: wink

1 Like

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by anochuko01(m): 2:00pm
well.... I've been at Shiloh and I saw this. I was overwhelmed.

2 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by donkenny(m): 2:01pm
grin

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Russianruble: 2:01pm
cheesy Let's hope he doesn't Otobolize the young lady cheesy

1 Like

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Saintsbrown(m): 2:01pm
“Aliko Dangote is the President and CEO of Dangote Groups Bishop Oyedepo is the General Overseer of Winners Chapel Both men sit on billions. Dangote employs and feeds millions. Oyedepo receives 10% of salary of every member of Church monthly, owns and manages investments including fees paying University. While Dangote pays taxes to the Government, Oyedepo pays nothing. Dangote has one private jet but Oyedepo has a fleet of 4 private jets including Bombardier. Here we are with two extremes; a community builder and a Scammer

#daddy freeze

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by waxxydude: 2:01pm
.. undecided

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by awesomet1(m): 2:01pm
SHILOH 2017!!! A NEW DAWN!!!

5 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by sureheaven(m): 2:01pm
May God bless me the way he blesses this honorable man of God. May his anointing continue to flow in ur life and ministry Sir.

5 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by initialize(m): 2:01pm
He probably recalled her so he can take glory for the lady's effort when she eventually fulfil her life's goals. undecided


Just like their visions, All na intelligent forecast

2 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by MhizzAJ(f): 2:02pm
Okay
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by bright007(f): 2:02pm
OK
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Bevista: 2:02pm
OrestesDante:

shocked


∆ But what's the point of the news?

Nothing really... It is just an irrelevant Shiloh 2017 update. ∆
Still also trying to figure out the essence of the news.

3 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by DWJOBScom(m): 2:02pm
Thank God for her
She didn't give up! Am glad she knows the lord too

It confirms the word that says , 'those that know their GOD shall be strong and do great(awesome) exploits'

1 Like

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by MrImole(m): 2:02pm
Wonderful
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by XVIER(m): 2:02pm
That prayer na #200k
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by felixomor: 2:02pm
Hallelujah!
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by BakireBulmaker: 2:02pm
Wow

That publicity though.

Will Microsoft like that
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by anochuko01(m): 2:03pm
OrestesDante:

shocked


∆ But what's the point of the news?

Nothing really... It is just an irrelevant Shiloh 2017 update. ∆
its not an irrelevant post.
simply tells us that serving God pays. unlike what some people want us to believe.
This girl was separating 20% of her pay for God's work and not even 10% that freeze want to die for.
she's now being studied as a curriculum in Harvard university.

3 Likes

Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by forayfleo(m): 2:03pm
Daddy pls send me some blessing I'm home.
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by donblade85555(m): 2:03pm
happy shiloh to all d winners family

anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by jeeqaa7(m): 2:03pm
Show biz
Re: Bishop Oyedepo Asks Lady To Return To The Altar After Her Testimony At Shiloh by Eesha66: 2:04pm
dainformant:
A young lady intrigued the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo and other congregants after her humble ear tingling testimony. Bishop David Oyedepo asked the lady identified as Nkechi Okwuone to return to the Altar after her wonderful testimony and celebrated her at Shiloh 2017.

Nkechi who reportedly graduated with a second class lower degree (2.2) works in Microsoft Nigeria with the Philanthropies team under the Public Sector Business Segment.

Sequel to this, she was the Head of Unit Open data, Website and Social media in the Information Communication Technology Agency, Edo State Government, leading the team managing the State’s Government website, social media and Open Data portal, the first sub-national Open Data portal in Africa.

Furthermore, she is a founding member of SabiHub, a non-profit organization with a vision to solve social problems using technology. A School of Data 2015 Fellow, member of the Open data Institute’ Open Data Leaders Network. Open Data Institute Learning Associate and a Mandela Washington Fellow of the President Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative.

The lady revealed that she is passionate about leading the next generation of youths who will be using technology to solve local social problems.

Bishop Oyedepo encouraged youths to keep pursuing after God after which he prayed that the spirit of excellence be poured upon every youth.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-lady-intrigues-bishop-oyedepo-others-church-service-photos.html

Credit; Leke Beecroft
This op graduated with 2.2

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Help Me Interpret This Horrible Dream. / Behold, I Am The Lord Of All Flesh: Is The Anything Too Hard For Me. / The Bible Disguised As The Quran To See How People React.

Viewing this topic: Jennifer89(f), TheLastNazgul(m), gnaftalee(m), Abdulqareem(m), Sleemchoko8, lerry009ri, Abbeysunday(m), ngwababe, Ocfreedom, KLMN, LagBlogger(m), kenodrill, Memphis357(m), Elnuk34(m), Colynx(m), bonga1012, McMason(m), helpee(m), FrenchWay, pTomz(m), janedearie, joshnnanna, Xerox01(m), donald1010(m), tobishills12(m), wittyt98(m), Youngdream1, MrPin(m), mashoit, GEEGLOBAL, ndbaba1(m), wingmanII, superkings(m), Opinedecandid(m), Joyful7(f), Horluwatomisihn(f), chibzykeys(m), Geolalisa(f), karmaA3, salt1, CastedDude, hunri(m), mannatech, PointZerom, Mztarstrechy(m), ZKOSOSO(m), AutoReportNG, siraj1402(m), Drnice, stephozien, Adebayoniyi2000, fostermd(m), Spuggie, Saint83(m), amoisi, Juzec, BMCSlayer, tpapi, midecrown(m), Docii001(m), majekdom2, stahrkhid, Segeshow, terabyte2015(m), 2cantalk(m), Mcvictor(m), bxboss(m), tzoracle, macasceehavens, solar9190(m), Edipee(m), pimpchi(m), abescom, Tims4all(m), bridgesjnr, pweetiedee(f), Andy2274, loneatar, kellystech(m), wura2020, Fizz29(m), reachbenny(m), anochuko01(m), olajyde3, DaveWonder(m), Thisis2raw(m), samael, Experience285(m), Evablizin(f), shangodele974(m), winniestyles(f), emmyTED, divinesaint, cooljude(m), pautex, onyekabe(m), HeyCorleone(m), onyeomaonyeoma(m), topacs, Dan2sure, queenasasili(f), Axis313(m), ibisomi(m), DammyOlu123(m), trila01(m), Prec1ous(m), murphurs, Remlaugh, Rajmeista(m), JKisOK(m), sharpwriter, globalaerodrone(m), CriticMaestro, omoowhe, UndisputedBosom, Sulukag, Gourdoinc(m), Navar(m), luchee(f), Xandrose(m), adekanmbi1986(m), veleta, GentleNaaz(m), brizyb, Izen, ogaganefe1(m), bshopbay, osariemen2(m), larion, oprah007(m), FlyinDutchMan(m), temitemi1(m), selfemployed(m), Raphaelaloye(m), HiredGames(m), Perky89(m), otumalagicruz(m), babloh and 306 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.