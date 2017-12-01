₦airaland Forum

Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts

Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Angelanest: 1:29pm
Lady Reacts As Her Pretty Classmate Is Declared Wanted For Fraud By EFCC. Photos


A Nigerian banker and activist, Safiya Stephanie Musa, has reacted as her old classmate has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC. The anti-graft agency declared Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka from Nnewi area in Anambra state - wanted for conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

Safiya Stephanie Musa took to Facebook to react to the news. Below is what she shared;

...and my old Classmate who almost duped me is ‘finally’ wanted by the EFCC.

Nneka Ugochukwu was one of the very brilliant ones we had in my set. How she became a crook with her God given brain still beats me wallahi. She was even a Prefect fa.

When I raised alarm on Facebook 2013, many of my classmates came to beg me privately to let her be. Now that you know she’s indeed a Criminal, hope you all feel bad knowing how your plea and disbelief made it possible for her to swindle more people. If we had taken up her case then, gaskiya she for no see chance swindle people again fa.

This one EFCC is sharing black and white photo..I’ve shared a clearer colored Photo. EFCC needs to search beyond Nigeria. Check Ghana where she claims she has hotels, hospitals etc and Dubai which was her last abode.

She use to move around with 2 of her daughters (they look like her younger Sisters though), so the EFCC should be on the lookout for 3 Ladies.

Na those her daughters she use tell me sob story wey make me part with my money wallahi. she blocked me everywhere and thought she had escaped with my money. She no know say na my hard earned money I give her, so I ready to look for her inside snake hole or bee hive. She eventually gave a friend my money when she saw I wasn’t relenting. I had already reported her to the Nigerian Ambassador and an Emirati friend who works with Immigration

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/ugochukwu-sandra-alexandra-nneka-wanted-by-efcc-former-classmate-reacts.html

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Angelanest: 1:30pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Baawaa(m): 1:37pm
Her name is ugochukwu or what

12 Likes

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by creatorsverse(m): 1:39pm
I prefer male frds over female frds

Like if u agree and share if u disagree

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by duduade: 1:47pm
His whereabout or Her...

Who proofreads what EFCC posts on media

19 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Evablizin(f): 1:58pm
shocked


Beautiful lady with yahoo brain.

3 Likes

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Martin0(m): 2:01pm
Evablizin:
shocked
Nor too go open mouth oogrin
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Evablizin(f): 2:05pm
Martin0:


Nor too go open mouth oogrin
grin. No be Nneka make me open mouth like this,she don even train her two daughters in yahoo yahoo.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Martin0(m): 2:05pm
Evablizin:
grin. No be Nneka make me open mouth like this,she don even train her two daughters in yahoo yahoo.


Hahahahah na wa ooo nor be small tin oogrin
D hustle is real sha

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by MhizzAJ(f): 2:20pm
This Beautiful woman

1 Like

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Martin0(m): 2:37pm
MhizzAJ:
This Beautiful woman

Chai,most of all these beautiful ladies are involved in one crime or the other,not all of dem dey gborgue like those oloshos...gringrin

Before now I know about this,one of my guy babe na big time Gee babegringrin

And I be wan date diz babe then ooo,but when I discovered she's not doing legal business,I con borrow lefulefu leg to kawagrin

2 Likes

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by rifasenate11(m): 4:01pm
very unfortunate. .. a woman with such heart can sell her family for money.

1 Like

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by MaryBenn(f): 4:02pm
Nneka oooooooooooo grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Sunofgod(m): 4:16pm
Silly woman,,,,, sure you're also crooked,
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by loadedvibes: 4:17pm
Lol.. This country self... everybody na fraud.. even the change we where promised was also a fraud.. now they wan rebrand the nation we no say na still fraud. So far so good na only Jesus Christ no be fraud. The man died for our sins mehn.

1 Like

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by bright007(f): 4:18pm
OK
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by acme6(f): 4:18pm
How much is on her head, don't underestimate my investigating abilities.
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by happydays1(m): 4:18pm
Hungry oo

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by leezzz: 4:19pm
we know d owners of fraud tinz na
ds news is suspicious
we wee not take it angry grin
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Heywhizzy(m): 4:19pm
I smell Jealousy and hatred
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by DrMuzungu: 4:21pm
NCAN members, report for duty ASAP!
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by majekdom2: 4:21pm
Fear Anambra babes ooo

1 Like

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Lomprico2: 4:22pm
'Hell knows no fury than a woman scorned'

She carry this beef from secondary school till now.

1 Like

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by zicoraads(m): 4:23pm
The need to make money at all cost. This is why I hate it when some of you put unnecessary pressure on yourselves in a bid to make it and be like 'the other guy,' or in a bid to 'impress a lady.'

Money will come. Honest work pays. Just keep grinding legitimately and you will see. Forget all the 'Hushpuppys' of the world. They may look happy on the outside, but trust me, it's not always what it seems.

Hustle legitimately! Be proud of your work!

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Paulosky1900: 4:24pm
NAME CHECKERS RIGHT NOW

2 Likes

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Olalan(m): 4:24pm
What a man can do, a woman does better
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by olamil34(m): 4:26pm
leezzz:

we know d owners of fraud tinz na
ds news is suspicious
we wee not take it angry grin

Y would you quote the whole article
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by ZorGBUooeh: 4:30pm
I luv dis bitch..Shiz my kind of gel..She get liver pass sum fake boys..IRON LADY..AGBAGADA nwanyi cool

2 Likes

Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Chujor1634: 4:30pm
Is it his whereabouts or her whereabouts I tire for una
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by blaze1916(m): 4:31pm
Now this is interesting
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by Mutuwa(m): 4:31pm
Baawaa:
Her name is ugochukwu or what

Adorable she is...
Re: Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts by CaptainJeffry: 4:32pm
leezzz:

we know d owners of fraud tinz na
ds news is suspicious
we wee not take it angry grin
...and you had to quote the whole thing to type this rubbish. Lekwa nwa beef. angry

1 Like

