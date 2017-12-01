Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka Declared Wanted By EFCC. Ex Classmate Reacts (18302 Views)

Lady Reacts As Her Pretty Classmate Is Declared Wanted For Fraud By EFCC. Photos





A Nigerian banker and activist, Safiya Stephanie Musa, has reacted as her old classmate has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC. The anti-graft agency declared Ugochukwu Sandra Alexandra Nneka from Nnewi area in Anambra state - wanted for conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.



Safiya Stephanie Musa took to Facebook to react to the news. Below is what she shared;



...and my old Classmate who almost duped me is ‘finally’ wanted by the EFCC.



Nneka Ugochukwu was one of the very brilliant ones we had in my set. How she became a crook with her God given brain still beats me wallahi. She was even a Prefect fa.



When I raised alarm on Facebook 2013, many of my classmates came to beg me privately to let her be. Now that you know she’s indeed a Criminal, hope you all feel bad knowing how your plea and disbelief made it possible for her to swindle more people. If we had taken up her case then, gaskiya she for no see chance swindle people again fa.



This one EFCC is sharing black and white photo..I’ve shared a clearer colored Photo. EFCC needs to search beyond Nigeria. Check Ghana where she claims she has hotels, hospitals etc and Dubai which was her last abode.



She use to move around with 2 of her daughters (they look like her younger Sisters though), so the EFCC should be on the lookout for 3 Ladies.



Na those her daughters she use tell me sob story wey make me part with my money wallahi. she blocked me everywhere and thought she had escaped with my money. She no know say na my hard earned money I give her, so I ready to look for her inside snake hole or bee hive. She eventually gave a friend my money when she saw I wasn’t relenting. I had already reported her to the Nigerian Ambassador and an Emirati friend who works with Immigration



cc; lalasticlala

Her name is ugochukwu or what 12 Likes

I prefer male frds over female frds



Like if u agree and share if u disagree 14 Likes 1 Share

His whereabout or Her...



Who proofreads what EFCC posts on media 19 Likes 1 Share







Beautiful lady with yahoo brain. Beautiful lady with yahoo brain. 3 Likes

Evablizin:

Nor too go open mouth oo Nor too go open mouth oo

Martin0:





Nor too go open mouth oo . No be Nneka make me open mouth like this,she don even train her two daughters in yahoo yahoo. . No be Nneka make me open mouth like this,she don even train her two daughters in yahoo yahoo. 11 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

. No be Nneka make me open mouth like this,she don even train her two daughters in yahoo yahoo.



Hahahahah na wa ooo nor be small tin oo

D hustle is real sha Hahahahah na wa ooo nor be small tin ooD hustle is real sha 1 Like 1 Share

This Beautiful woman 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

This Beautiful woman



Chai,most of all these beautiful ladies are involved in one crime or the other,not all of dem dey gborgue like those oloshos...



Before now I know about this,one of my guy babe na big time Gee babe



And I be wan date diz babe then ooo,but when I discovered she's not doing legal business,I con borrow lefulefu leg to kawa Chai,most of all these beautiful ladies are involved in one crime or the other,not all of dem dey gborgue like those oloshos...Before now I know about this,one of my guy babe na big time Gee babeAnd I be wan date diz babe then ooo,but when I discovered she's not doing legal business,I con borrow lefulefu leg to kawa 2 Likes

very unfortunate. .. a woman with such heart can sell her family for money. 1 Like

Nneka oooooooooooo 2 Likes

Silly woman,,,,, sure you're also crooked,

Lol.. This country self... everybody na fraud.. even the change we where promised was also a fraud.. now they wan rebrand the nation we no say na still fraud. So far so good na only Jesus Christ no be fraud. The man died for our sins mehn. 1 Like

OK

How much is on her head, don't underestimate my investigating abilities.

Hungry oo

ds news is suspicious

we wee not take it we know d owners of fraud tinz nads news is suspiciouswe wee not take it

I smell Jealousy and hatred

NCAN members, report for duty ASAP!

Fear Anambra babes ooo 1 Like

'Hell knows no fury than a woman scorned'



She carry this beef from secondary school till now. 1 Like

The need to make money at all cost. This is why I hate it when some of you put unnecessary pressure on yourselves in a bid to make it and be like 'the other guy,' or in a bid to 'impress a lady.'



Money will come. Honest work pays. Just keep grinding legitimately and you will see. Forget all the 'Hushpuppys' of the world. They may look happy on the outside, but trust me, it's not always what it seems.



Hustle legitimately! Be proud of your work! 10 Likes 1 Share

NAME CHECKERS RIGHT NOW 2 Likes

What a man can do, a woman does better

leezzz:



we know d owners of fraud tinz na

ds news is suspicious

we wee not take it

Y would you quote the whole article Y would you quote the whole article

I luv dis bitch..Shiz my kind of gel..She get liver pass sum fake boys..IRON LADY..AGBAGADA nwanyi 2 Likes

I tire for una Is it his whereabouts or her whereaboutsI tire for una

Now this is interesting

Baawaa:

Her name is ugochukwu or what

Adorable she is... Adorable she is...