Arsenal will travel to resurgent West Ham, Arsenal were only lucky to get a point at Southampton





Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening after a disappointing performance during a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Despite Olivier Giroud’s late equaliser to cancel out an early Charlie Austin goal Arsene Wenger’s side gave a disjointed performance which also saw Aaron Ramsey ruled out of the trip to East London after picking up a hamstring strain.

Shkodran Mustafi, who was substituted with a thigh injury after a calamitous opening 15 minutes against Manchester United after the Gunners conceded two goals in the first 11 minutes is again missing.

Wenger said: “Mustafi will not be back. [He will be out] a little bit longer.

“He’s out in training, running [but] the medical staff have decided that he’s not completely ready.

“Will he be ready for Saturday against Newcastle? Yes.

“We lost Ramsey against Southampton. He will not be available for the game.

“Everybody else, apart from the long-term injury [to Santi Cazorla], looks available.

“We have tests to see how they have recovered.”

West Ham’s only win in this fixture during the previous 19 matches came at the Emirates Stadium after a surprise 2-0 win for former boss Salven Bilic on the first day of the 2015-16 season.

The Irons haven’t beaten the Gunners in East London in nine league games since a 1-0 win in 2006, when substitute Marlon Harewood scored a last-minute winner in a match which saw Wenger and the then boss Alan Pardew engage in an unseemly tussle on the touchline at Upton Park.

Arsenal have by far the upper hand in the head-to-head in this fixture having won 63 matches, drawn 38 and only lost 34.

The last three league games between the two sides have seen 15 goals. Arsenal were 5-1 winners at the London Stadium last December in arguably one of their best performances of the season when an in-form Alexis Sanchez netted an impressive hattrick.

The club will be playing in the black and pink third kit at the London Stadium.