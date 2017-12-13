₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Omooba77: 2:57pm On Dec 10
Arsenal will travel to resurgent West Ham, Arsenal were only lucky to get a point at Southampton
Arsenal take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening after a disappointing performance during a 1-1 draw at Southampton.
Despite Olivier Giroud’s late equaliser to cancel out an early Charlie Austin goal Arsene Wenger’s side gave a disjointed performance which also saw Aaron Ramsey ruled out of the trip to East London after picking up a hamstring strain.
Shkodran Mustafi, who was substituted with a thigh injury after a calamitous opening 15 minutes against Manchester United after the Gunners conceded two goals in the first 11 minutes is again missing.
Wenger said: “Mustafi will not be back. [He will be out] a little bit longer.
“He’s out in training, running [but] the medical staff have decided that he’s not completely ready.
“Will he be ready for Saturday against Newcastle? Yes.
“We lost Ramsey against Southampton. He will not be available for the game.
“Everybody else, apart from the long-term injury [to Santi Cazorla], looks available.
“We have tests to see how they have recovered.”
West Ham’s only win in this fixture during the previous 19 matches came at the Emirates Stadium after a surprise 2-0 win for former boss Salven Bilic on the first day of the 2015-16 season.
The Irons haven’t beaten the Gunners in East London in nine league games since a 1-0 win in 2006, when substitute Marlon Harewood scored a last-minute winner in a match which saw Wenger and the then boss Alan Pardew engage in an unseemly tussle on the touchline at Upton Park.
Arsenal have by far the upper hand in the head-to-head in this fixture having won 63 matches, drawn 38 and only lost 34.
The last three league games between the two sides have seen 15 goals. Arsenal were 5-1 winners at the London Stadium last December in arguably one of their best performances of the season when an in-form Alexis Sanchez netted an impressive hattrick.
The club will be playing in the black and pink third kit at the London Stadium.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Chikelue2000(m): 3:31pm On Dec 11
dis west ham, make una no win arsenal ist
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by AishaBuhari: 6:06pm On Dec 13
West Ham Wins - Share
Arsenal Wins - Like
5 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Ronaldinnioh(m): 6:06pm On Dec 13
Arsenal must win.
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Financialfree: 6:07pm On Dec 13
Make book space
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Annibel(f): 6:09pm On Dec 13
Arsenal all the way
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Compliant: 6:09pm On Dec 13
not an arsenal fan but love watching them play good football
i pray they win tonight because they need all 3 points to fight for top 4
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by babyfaceafrica: 6:09pm On Dec 13
0-3 arsenal win
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Johnpaul01: 6:10pm On Dec 13
The way arsenal are going down, I am afraid they may soon discover oil
1 Like
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Annibel(f): 6:10pm On Dec 13
Financialfree:lol
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Rayfield: 6:19pm On Dec 13
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 6:40pm On Dec 13
West ham 2 - 1 Arsenal
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Nightking04(m): 6:42pm On Dec 13
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by collinometricx: 6:51pm On Dec 13
Annibel :IF is nt arsenal is nt arsenal... come on you gooners #COYG
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by collinometricx: 6:52pm On Dec 13
LesbianBoy :Cheshit fan spotted... optional1 come and carry yhur fan mate
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Keneking: 7:05pm On Dec 13
West Ham 2
Arsenal 0
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Topestbilly(m): 7:06pm On Dec 13
Go gunners!
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Topestbilly(m): 7:13pm On Dec 13
Johnpaul01:
When Lukaku starts and Rashford on the bench.
Man U fans be like: can't take dis anymore, lemme kuku ma die.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by benzema8: 7:17pm On Dec 13
Full time draw.correct score 2-2
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by dguizman(m): 7:19pm On Dec 13
Coyg....3 points is ours
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Omooba77: 7:26pm On Dec 13
#COYG
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by collinometricx: 7:31pm On Dec 13
benzema8 :coupon man e nor der 2day
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by RoyalBlak007: 7:37pm On Dec 13
Westham-2
Arsenal-2
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by luvola(m): 8:32pm On Dec 13
Liverpool coach is deluded. instead for the mumu coach to unleash the fab four of countinho-mane-sallah-firminho against Everton , the mumu now want to use it against westbrom tonight.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by luvola(m): 8:33pm On Dec 13
Liverpool led fab four -mane-sallah-countinho-firminho to start tonight against westbrom. Mukina2 where is Liverpool thread
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by DanTrizy(m): 8:38pm On Dec 13
Johnpaul01:Stale���
3 Likes
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by mukina2: 9:01pm On Dec 13
GAME ON!
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by choo: 9:04pm On Dec 13
Any live stream links?
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by kaycyor: 9:10pm On Dec 13
It's a must win ooo. Arsenal na warn I dey warn una... After two bad previous outing to United n Southampton
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Drummerboy15: 9:10pm On Dec 13
luvola:Dat coach dey craze.
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by fishbone123: 9:15pm On Dec 13
benzema8:...
u well so... abi ur phensic don finish. haters no get life
2 Likes
|Re: West Ham Vs Arsenal (0 - 0) On 13th December 2017 by Nickizoe(f): 9:34pm On Dec 13
What exactly is happening in this trend?? Is as dried as stock fish The one wey suppose make FP Seun no make am..... Please oga oluwaSeun tell your workers make them the push Manchester City games straight to FP.... We have increased... See as here dry....
1 Like
