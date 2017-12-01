Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason (4228 Views)

In new tweets sent in from their Twitter account, they acknowledged the fact that maybe ‘few’ of the operatives act against the ethics of the police profession and that those will be investigated.



See their tweets below:



damage control.....adorn a pig with pearls,it remains a pig!! damage control.....adorn a pig with pearls,it remains a pig!! 7 Likes

Useless police force. Disbanding SARS is like disbanding one of their major source of income. Thieves. #endnaijapoliceforce# 16 Likes 2 Shares

They know how much they make from SARS.....



useless set of potbellied thieves





I give up on this country 9 Likes





#EndSARS, and if they won't end end SARS atleast the ones in the south south should be disbanded. #EndSARS, and if they won't end end SARS atleast the ones in the south south should be disbanded. 2 Likes





I think it is the police force that needs to be scrapped. A majority of our police officers are nothing but corporate and legal thieves. Extorting hard working Nigerians here and there on a daily basis.



NPF, you people had better comport yourselves



#End_SARS. Even the Nigerian police force too?What have I not seen in this countryI think it is the police force that needs to be scrapped. A majority of our police officers are nothing but corporate and legal thieves. Extorting hard working Nigerians here and there on a daily basis.NPF, you people had better comport yourselves 2 Likes 1 Share

why would anybody support sars, those excuse called humans with animalistic tendencies

I dey vex abeg, they showed themselves to a friend this night why would anybody support sars, those excuse called humans with animalistic tendenciesI dey vex abeg, they showed themselves to a friend this night 1 Like

Who told the most corrupt police in the world that they themselves are better than their offspring SARZ?

For now, #EndSars and #SupportSars can wait.













#EndLUKAKU 1 Like



#endsars

#reformsars

#supportatiku

#supportsars



Joblessness everywhere, twitter, facebook, nairaland What is it sef#endsars#reformsars#supportatiku#supportsarsJoblessness everywhere, twitter, facebook, nairaland

NIGERIA NEED PRAYER AND IF WE DON'T ACT FAST IN FEW YEARS TIME, THIS COUNTRY MAY BE A DANGER ZONE FOR OUR PROGENY. PLS CHECK MY SIGNATURE AND ACT FAST

just imagine if SARS catch you and they check your history and see#endsars

#EndSARS

Support sars.. Lols... I am only supporting them in order for then to clamp down on those yahoo guys using people for wealth.... And those armed robbers killing innocent people cos of irrelevant materials

This space belongs FSARS. Move along or collect cyberbeating

It is so sad, the people that are supose to me protecting us are the one killing us #reformPOLICE #reformSARS #Endpolicebrutality

Sars or no sars. this police are just thieves in every angle. If you see the extortion going on around my area, you will be amazed by how much this pigs take home. They are never on time for any arrest execpt the person is an unarmed individual. They know this criminals. just do you investigation and go after the criminals rather than arras every young looking guy.

Everything about this country disgusts me. 1 Like

when boys see this when boys see this

What do you expect them to say before?

EndSars? Or are they not the SARS.



Most corrupt and useless police force in the world. 2 Likes

fatymore:

Support sars.. Lols... I am only supporting them in order for then to clamp down on those yahoo guys using people for wealth.... And those armed robbers killing innocent people cos of irrelevant materials

but you can bill man for recharge card



will you keep kwayet but you can bill man for recharge cardwill you keep kwayet

SupportSARS?!!! Abeg someone should help me with that Jose Mourinho meme on ''i have nothing to say'' pls

Nigerian police is as useless as the K in knife 2 Likes

Useless murderers.



What is there to support?



SARS is made up of intimidation, killing , extortion, rape, kidnapping etc.



Make this police no just make me vex.

Their fada.. biko scrap the poo.. in Fact scrap the while police force let's privatize them.. that way they can't shoot and get away with it.