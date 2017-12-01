₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Quelle: 4:07pm
The Nigerian police force in response to the trending #endsars campaign, has hit back with a #supportSARS campaign as they claim majority of the operatives are “Good, disciplined and commendable”.
In new tweets sent in from their Twitter account, they acknowledged the fact that maybe ‘few’ of the operatives act against the ethics of the police profession and that those will be investigated.
See their tweets below:
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by goldbim(f): 4:16pm
damage control.....adorn a pig with pearls,it remains a pig!!
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Pierohandsome: 4:25pm
Useless police force. Disbanding SARS is like disbanding one of their major source of income. Thieves. #endnaijapoliceforce#
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by MrRichy(m): 4:30pm
They know how much they make from SARS.....
useless set of potbellied thieves
I give up on this country
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by BruncleZuma: 9:19pm
Animal Farm
#EndSARS, and if they won't end end SARS atleast the ones in the south south should be disbanded.
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by BamBella(m): 9:19pm
Even the Nigerian police force too?
What have I not seen in this country
I think it is the police force that needs to be scrapped. A majority of our police officers are nothing but corporate and legal thieves. Extorting hard working Nigerians here and there on a daily basis.
NPF, you people had better comport yourselves
#End_SARS.
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by desreek9(f): 9:19pm
why would anybody support sars, those excuse called humans with animalistic tendencies
I dey vex abeg, they showed themselves to a friend this night
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by CriticMaestro: 9:19pm
Who told the most corrupt police in the world that they themselves are better than their offspring SARZ?
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by geostrata(m): 9:20pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by edeXede: 9:20pm
For now, #EndSars and #SupportSars can wait.
#EndLUKAKU
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Ugoeze2016: 9:20pm
What is it sef
#endsars
#reformsars
#supportatiku
#supportsars
Joblessness everywhere, twitter, facebook, nairaland
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Kealmin(m): 9:21pm
NIGERIA NEED PRAYER AND IF WE DON'T ACT FAST IN FEW YEARS TIME, THIS COUNTRY MAY BE A DANGER ZONE FOR OUR PROGENY. PLS CHECK MY SIGNATURE AND ACT FAST
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by legrande69: 9:21pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by coolestchris(m): 9:21pm
just imagine if SARS catch you and they check your history and see#endsars
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by ngwababe: 9:21pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by olorunthobby(f): 9:21pm
#EndSARS
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by fatymore(f): 9:22pm
Support sars.. Lols... I am only supporting them in order for then to clamp down on those yahoo guys using people for wealth.... And those armed robbers killing innocent people cos of irrelevant materials
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by nenergy(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by lanrexdo(m): 9:22pm
It is so sad, the people that are supose to me protecting us are the one killing us #reformPOLICE #reformSARS #Endpolicebrutality
Sars or no sars. this police are just thieves in every angle. If you see the extortion going on around my area, you will be amazed by how much this pigs take home. They are never on time for any arrest execpt the person is an unarmed individual. They know this criminals. just do you investigation and go after the criminals rather than arras every young looking guy.
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Ace16(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by grossintel(m): 9:22pm
Everything about this country disgusts me.
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by creatorsverse(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Tascom236: 9:22pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Harmored(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:23pm
What do you expect them to say before?
EndSars? Or are they not the SARS.
Most corrupt and useless police force in the world.
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by holyboii: 9:24pm
fatymore:
but you can bill man for recharge card
will you keep kwayet
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Ncsamuel(m): 9:24pm
SupportSARS?!!! Abeg someone should help me with that Jose Mourinho meme on ''i have nothing to say'' pls
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by ogaJona(m): 9:24pm
Nigerian police is as useless as the K in knife
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by Alexgeneration(m): 9:24pm
Useless murderers.
What is there to support?
SARS is made up of intimidation, killing , extortion, rape, kidnapping etc.
Make this police no just make me vex.
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by loadedvibes: 9:24pm
Their fada.. biko scrap the poo.. in Fact scrap the while police force let's privatize them.. that way they can't shoot and get away with it.
|Re: Nigerian Police Starts #SupportSARS Campaign, See Reason by kamez(m): 9:24pm
OK I have had my own share of the scary confrontation with SARS in owerri, but I think the whole #endsars issue is a little bit to the extreme.
Believe it or not we still need SARS officers everywhere in naija, to combat crime and I have real life evidence of instances where these officers have really been equal to their task..
The bad eggs among them should just be fished out, and thorough investigations should be put into their daily activities to reduce their excesses.
Every country on planet earth have bad eggs in their police force.. Though the record in Nigeria is at an all time high..
My humble submission
