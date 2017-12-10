Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets (2924 Views)

According to the poster NGHUBS.COM spotted in Trans Ekulu, in Enugu Metropolis, the alleged lady have been pleaded with on several occasions but had refused to steer clear.



The lady was described as a home breaker and marriage destroyer and was beckoned on the world to help beg the lady to leave her husband alone



See poster below



Best approach, I sure say she go change that phone number, Olosho 5 Likes



Women! 4 Likes

LMAI! This is better than stabbing your husband. 6 Likes

Good idea! Life go tired the man like 1 Like





The so-called wife should ask herself why her husband is looking outside? This is an extreme measure...The so-called wife should ask herself why her husband is looking outside? 3 Likes





Savage level: unlimited She even put the home wrecker number theirSavage level: unlimited 1 Like

She hasn't even started, once this one leaves the man, she should be ready to make posters for the next chick



I wonder why some women go after the side chicks instead of their cheating husbands 4 Likes

She hasn't even started, once this one leaves the man, she should be ready to make posters for the next chick



I wonder why some women go after the side chicks instead of their cheating husbands So u prefer him stabbing her husband abi, that is what u girls deserve because some of you ladies can't close ur leg So u prefer him stabbing her husband abi, that is what u girls deserve because some of you ladies can't close ur leg 6 Likes

So u prefer him stabbing her husband abi, that is what u girls deserve because some of you ladies can't close ur leg oga please ehn don't start it, there are many ways to deal with a cheating husband without physical force oga please ehn don't start it, there are many ways to deal with a cheating husband without physical force

So u prefer him stabbing her husband abi, that is what u girls deserve because some of you ladies can't close ur leg

Why didn't she put her husband's pix too? Or isn't he the one going after her? Abi the woman used her pussy juice to cook soup for him?

This confirms the sad reality that a man is naturally gonna cheat, but how long can the wife keep up with chasing after her husband's mistresses?





The babe changes her number, tell her friends and loved ones that the woman is a psycho, then continues to interface with her husband.



Be more creative jor! The babe changes her number, tell her friends and loved ones that the woman is a psycho, then continues to interface with her husband.Be more creative jor!

She should get ready to print multiple posters, she should not go and face the randy dog she married.

Crazy people everywhere

She should also show us the picture of the man who choose to be unfaithful to his wife. 1 Like

Eleyi gidi gan

I pray to God for grace to be faithful in Marriage...

All this girls ehn..

I rest my case.

Mumu woman, go and deal with the idiot you married!



Fooool!

http://nghubs.info/see-what-this-woman-did-to-the-lady-having-an-affair-with-her-husband/ hmmm ds beta not be anoda kolababe stunt again ooo

meanwhile afonjas are still on my mentions wailing abt pdp convention

smh hmmm ds beta not be anoda kolababe stunt again ooomeanwhile afonjas are still on my mentions wailing abt pdp conventionsmh

She hasn't even started, once this one leaves the man, she should be ready to make posters for the next chick



I wonder why some women go after the side chicks instead of their cheating husbands sorry no vex oh are u a side chick sorry no vex oh are u a side chick

So u prefer him stabbing her husband abi, that is what u girls deserve because some of you ladies can't close ur leg

Why can't the men stop going to open their legs?

You think the ladies are always at fault! Why can't the men stop going to open their legs?You think the ladies are always at fault! 1 Like

Why didn't she warn her husband

Treat your man well.. ....nobody will take him away from you.

Mumu woman, go and deal with the idiot you married!



Fooool! you guys don't know the pain. one day it will be your wife hitting other guys before your very eyes... you will know just how it feels... you guys don't know the pain. one day it will be your wife hitting other guys before your very eyes... you will know just how it feels...