|Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by nghubs1(m): 5:33pm
A woman has flooded the street with a poster of a lady having an affair with her husband after series of plea.
According to the poster NGHUBS.COM spotted in Trans Ekulu, in Enugu Metropolis, the alleged lady have been pleaded with on several occasions but had refused to steer clear.
The lady was described as a home breaker and marriage destroyer and was beckoned on the world to help beg the lady to leave her husband alone
See poster below
http://nghubs.info/see-what-this-woman-did-to-the-lady-having-an-affair-with-her-husband/
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by nero2face: 5:37pm
Best approach, I sure say she go change that phone number, Olosho
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by ibkkk(f): 5:37pm
Women!
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by kunlesufyan(m): 5:38pm
LMAI! This is better than stabbing your husband.
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Oblongata: 5:45pm
Good idea! Life go tired the man like
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Kobicove(m): 5:54pm
This is an extreme measure...
The so-called wife should ask herself why her husband is looking outside?
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Khd95(m): 6:00pm
She even put the home wrecker number their
Savage level: unlimited
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by 2SWT(f): 6:02pm
She hasn't even started, once this one leaves the man, she should be ready to make posters for the next chick
I wonder why some women go after the side chicks instead of their cheating husbands
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Felixabel(m): 6:09pm
2SWT:So u prefer him stabbing her husband abi, that is what u girls deserve because some of you ladies can't close ur leg
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by 2SWT(f): 6:22pm
Felixabel:oga please ehn don't start it, there are many ways to deal with a cheating husband without physical force
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by 2SWT(f): 6:23pm
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by EsotericMonk: 6:28pm
Why didn't she put her husband's pix too? Or isn't he the one going after her? Abi the woman used her pussy juice to cook soup for him?
This confirms the sad reality that a man is naturally gonna cheat, but how long can the wife keep up with chasing after her husband's mistresses?
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by sisisioge: 6:48pm
The babe changes her number, tell her friends and loved ones that the woman is a psycho, then continues to interface with her husband.
Be more creative jor!
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by dominique(f): 7:32pm
She should get ready to print multiple posters, she should not go and face the randy dog she married.
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Mznaett(f): 9:20pm
Crazy people everywhere
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by TheHistorian(m): 9:33pm
She should also show us the picture of the man who choose to be unfaithful to his wife.
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Primusinterpares(m): 9:34pm
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by yim(f): 9:35pm
Eleyi gidi gan
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by pol23: 9:35pm
I pray to God for grace to be faithful in Marriage...
All this girls ehn..
I rest my case.
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by yomalex(m): 9:35pm
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Newboss(m): 9:35pm
Mumu woman, go and deal with the idiot you married!
Fooool!
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by creatorsverse(m): 9:36pm
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by leezzz: 9:36pm
nghubs1:hmmm ds beta not be anoda kolababe stunt again ooo
meanwhile afonjas are still on my mentions wailing abt pdp convention
smh
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by wisino1(m): 9:37pm
2SWT:sorry no vex oh are u a side chick
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by fynex(m): 9:38pm
Why can't the men stop going to open their legs?
You think the ladies are always at fault!
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by MhizzAJ(f): 9:38pm
Why didn't she warn her husband
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by millionboi2: 9:39pm
Treat your man well.. ....nobody will take him away from you.
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Coloradvantage(m): 9:40pm
Newboss:you guys don't know the pain. one day it will be your wife hitting other guys before your very eyes... you will know just how it feels...
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by okooloyun1(m): 9:40pm
|Re: Posters Warning A Husband Snatcher In Enugu Flood The Streets by Welcomer: 9:40pm
