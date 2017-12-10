₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by itspzpics(m): 9:40pm
Checkout Red carpet Photos of Adesua Etomi, Sola Sobowale, Ay, Ebuka And other celebrities at Wedding Party Premier.
Yes guys these are some photos taken on red carpet at the famous movie we all know about wedding Party 2. Checkout some Celebrity outfit at the movie award below
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by itspzpics(m): 9:40pm
More
1 Share
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by itspzpics(m): 9:41pm
More
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by itspzpics(m): 9:43pm
Oga lie was spotted too
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by creatorsverse(m): 9:53pm
If I dont make ftc ehn
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by sexybbstar(f): 10:02pm
Almost all the ladies went for Indian saris
1 Like
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Chigirl042(f): 10:04pm
They all look weird to me
10 Likes
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:07pm
I don't understand Omotola's outfit
4 Likes
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Ever8054: 10:10pm
Satan punish Lukaku...2 assist for man city...
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by mrsfavour(f): 10:17pm
is it an Indian movie ? BC am wondering based on their dresses pattern .
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by biggie10(m): 10:23pm
Nice Outfits but whats more important now is,........
#EndLukaku
14 Likes
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Oblitz(m): 10:30pm
indian theme
Ireti doyle looks like a genie
check my signature for pictures of stamped concrete
1 Like
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by AishaBuhari: 10:31pm
Lol! Women and unnecessary/uncomfortable makeups all in the name of I want to stand out!
1 Like
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by NwaChibuzor13: 10:31pm
If any overhyped piece of sh*tty movie deserves a ban, it should be this wedding party.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Afam4eva(m): 10:32pm
Arabian or Indian theme?
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by ayoomoba1(m): 10:32pm
Wat's Lie Muhammed doing there....biko?
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by money121(m): 10:34pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Lothario(m): 10:34pm
Lie mohammed be like houseboy
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by AishaBuhari: 10:34pm
NwaChibuzor13:I support you on this!
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by AishaBuhari: 10:35pm
biggie10:I've always known Chelsea to be noise makers and not Man U! Cut him(Lukaku) some slack man, he's human like you! Could still remember how y'all were praising him sometime ago.
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by DONADAMS(m): 10:35pm
wedding party 2??how many times??a colleague at work told me sometime around April that it was out...and was a sold out..that she and her bf searched for the ticket everywhere buh it was not available and they later got it at a cinema in lekki..and it was a midnight to ticket... chai...that lady dey lie sha...
1 Like
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Florblu(f): 10:36pm
Over hyped movie
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:36pm
Susu looking sweet
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Deo1986(m): 10:36pm
What happens to made in Nigeria clothes. ?
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Freiden(m): 10:37pm
biggie10:
Baba....u don implicate me with this your #endLukaku thing.
My gf dey Para on top one issue....and I bn dey calm until I saw this and bursted into a loud laff. She ended the call....
Well....come follow me go apologize oooo
#ENDLUKAKU!!!
1 Like
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by ammyluv2002(f): 10:38pm
LadyGoddiva:
So sweet
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Awodipog(m): 10:40pm
Weirdos all over
All of them sha dy dress
1 Like
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Ugoeze2016: 10:43pm
I'm kinda lost
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by Blackhawk01: 10:44pm
Susu is looking so sweet
Let the movie sha get to the cinema fast...
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by deco22(m): 10:44pm
AishaBuhari:E dy get where you dy cut person slack reach o.
The guy is a total failure,just big for nothing.
#Endlukaku
|Re: Photos From "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere In Lagos (Arabian Themed) by AishaBuhari: 10:47pm
deco22:Issorite! The image below should make you happy!
2 Likes
