Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 06:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas
|'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Letenwam: 1:31pm
Sequel to one of Nigeria's blockbuster movie 'The Wedding Party 2', reportedly earned N20Million at its opening day at the cinemas yesterday, Friday 15th December, 2017.
One of the A-list actors who featured in the move, Richard Mofe-Damijo wrote; The Wedding Party 2
"Who says lightening doesn't strike twice?
History unfolds again"
https://www.lailasblog.com/wedding-party-earned-n20million-opening-day-cinemas/
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by doyinisaac(m): 1:43pm
Funny thing is this is part of the hype to make people watch the movie and the producers make more money through the cinemas ....Na scope
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by goggleit: 1:52pm
How has that change my bank account
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by OboOlora(f): 6:27pm
Rubbish! Only Tunde Kelani should be allowed to release any movie in that country!!
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by tstx(m): 6:27pm
cool.... But still not enough to rank the movie among the
Top 10 Highest Grossing Nollywood Movies Of All Time
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Jesse01(m): 6:27pm
lies hw many people dey watch Nigeria movies
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Toniapsalm121: 6:27pm
I made it.. FTC
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by slawomir: 6:27pm
this is a big fat lie
in fact a giant lie
who dey go cinema house go watch gabarge
just exercise patience and download it
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by dkam: 6:27pm
Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), the man I respect.
Entertainment industry in Nigeria is progressing. Other sectors abeg no slack.
Towards a better Nigeria
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by MhizzAJ(f): 6:27pm
This wedding party is overhyped
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by 49cents(m): 6:27pm
I smell hype
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by dakeskese(m): 6:28pm
...
That's nt what is bothering me now sef.
I lost my virginity yesterday.. How can I get it back?
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by ayxmania: 6:28pm
Lie lie Mohammed
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by olusola200: 6:28pm
Nice one
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Iammicboy(m): 6:28pm
Na so dem dey make money
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Thylord(m): 6:28pm
abeg who get free toto dis weekend I need to fucck bad bad.
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Intellad(m): 6:28pm
lies.. just a hype for AMVCA .... meanwhile who can handle my behind?
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by boliswitpassprik(m): 6:28pm
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Jesse01(m): 6:28pm
Toniapsalm121:u are not even second self but 6th
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by hoshodie(m): 6:28pm
Toniapsalm121:You didn't make anything bruh
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by GeleFanzgore: 6:28pm
I will watch it in 2019 after the elections.
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Thylord(m): 6:29pm
dakeskese:for xxxxvidoes.com
just remove one x and you are good to go.
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Costello559(m): 6:29pm
Not surprised, use money to make more money, packaging is the game
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Nigerianboi1960(m): 6:29pm
Jesse01:This is special
Did you see the first one, if u did you wouldn't say that.
#opinion
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by kokotconcepts(m): 6:29pm
...
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by free2ryhme: 6:30pm
Na dem sabi jare
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by pocohantas(f): 6:31pm
Taah!
Overhyped movie!
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by otswag(m): 6:31pm
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Wcbjx: 6:32pm
Wow
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by 1899Milan: 6:32pm
Nice...with the hype from the first installment, don't be surprised this is a downplayed figure because of "taxing" eyes.
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Smith35(m): 6:32pm
I think the movie has what it takes to crop 20m on opening day for real. They had a job WELLDONE. Nigeria movie industry hasn't been d same since Mo' Abudu started working wonders with her brainy team. Kudos guys
|Re: 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas by Jesse01(m): 6:32pm
Nigerianboi1960:oga I no dey watch Nigeria film oo, nothing special, it just like 30 day in Atlanta nothing speical
