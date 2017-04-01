Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / 'The Wedding Party 2' Earned N20 Million On Opening Day At Cinemas (3066 Views)

One of the A-list actors who featured in the move, Richard Mofe-Damijo wrote; The Wedding Party 2



"Who says lightening doesn't strike twice?

History unfolds again"



Funny thing is this is part of the hype to make people watch the movie and the producers make more money through the cinemas ....Na scope 10 Likes

How has that change my bank account

Rubbish! Only Tunde Kelani should be allowed to release any movie in that country!!



Top 10 Highest Grossing Nollywood Movies Of All Time cool.... But still not enough to rank the movie among the

lies hw many people dey watch Nigeria movies 1 Like 1 Share

I made it.. FTC

this is a big fat lie

in fact a giant lie



who dey go cinema house go watch gabarge

just exercise patience and download it 1 Like

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), the man I respect.



Entertainment industry in Nigeria is progressing. Other sectors abeg no slack.



Towards a better Nigeria 1 Like

This wedding party is overhyped

I smell hype





That's nt what is bothering me now sef.



Lie lie Mohammed

Nice one

Na so dem dey make money

Toniapsalm121:

Toniapsalm121:

I will watch it in 2019 after the elections. 1 Like

dakeskese:

Not surprised, use money to make more money, packaging is the game

Jesse01:

lie hw many people dey watch Nigeria movies lie he many people dey watch Nigeria movies This is special

Did you see the first one, if u did you wouldn't say that.

#opinion This is specialDid you see the first one, if u did you wouldn't say that.#opinion

Na dem sabi jare

Taah!

Overhyped movie!

Wow



Nice...with the hype from the first installment, don't be surprised this is a downplayed figure because of "taxing" eyes. 1 Like

I think the movie has what it takes to crop 20m on opening day for real. They had a job WELLDONE. Nigeria movie industry hasn't been d same since Mo' Abudu started working wonders with her brainy team. Kudos guys