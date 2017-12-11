Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere (5472 Views)

RMD, Sola Sobowale and our favorite celebrity couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs in adorable photo together.



Others celebrities were also spotted together having fun at the event





Gist from Praizeupdates



the old-youngie clique.

Oye0404:

Not all these Oloshos in da industry using Nollywood to cover face...





All them sabi na to dey show off dem poo bumBum.. In da name of acting...





Our nollyword gat some style #Legends

WHY ALL OF THEM DRESS IN INDIA STYLE

Nice!

These legends follow for wetin make my childhood make sense.



Nollywood has gone to shît with the really abysmal acting on display today.



I appreciate una abeg, no be all these current olosho actresses now wey all of dem carry d same yellow face and black nyæsh.

*yawn*



lemme come and be going sef.

I thought that i will see Jesus sef.

Beautiful people everywhere

I love them all... Muahh

Who invited bobrisky 1 Like

I always write comment in the comment box, pls is this right or wrong? because I don't even know...

Please enough of wedding party! Ahan! We've seen all of these pics in previous threads na..

Eshence:

Teetopz:

09025540740

Tm

Arabians in Nigeria.

Our Beautiful People





Respect to Mr Olu Jacobs for respecting himself and his culture by not wearing that rubbish those other celebrities are wearing.



Why is the movie been premiered in that country and not the country of origin(shoot, most of the actors etc) and I seriously don’t see the point of a themed premiere outfit when the movie has nothing to do with the Arabian. Nigerians and inferiority complex



So many drama, series, comedy, etc movies will fight it out in AMVCA's 2018.... and don't forget Genevieve's #LionHeartTheMovie which has a galaxy of industry legends, movie supersters and even music supersters (Mr. P of P SQUARE and Phyno) all in one movie...

No time for that Arab thing



RMD swaggalomo no be here,dey man dey kill me

God bless mama G!

They all look great but only RMD hit the mark he knows what Arabian dress up means. I just love him

money121:

