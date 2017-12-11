₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,126 members, 3,963,000 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 12:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere (5472 Views)
Photo Of Bimbo Akintola And Sola Sobowale At An Event / Boluwatife And Sola Ogudugu Leave For Florida For Vacation [PICS] / Joke Silva & Olu Jacobs Throwback Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by pzphoto(m): 1:20am
See This adorable Photo of RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs and Sola Sobowale at wedding Party premier.
RMD, Sola Sobowale and our favorite celebrity couple Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs in adorable photo together.
Others celebrities were also spotted together having fun at the event
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-adorable-photo-of-rmd-joke-silva-olu-jacobs-and-sola-sobowale-at-wedding-party-premier/
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by pzphoto(m): 1:21am
Wedding Party
See more beautiful photos here http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-this-adorable-photo-of-rmd-joke-silva-olu-jacobs-and-sola-sobowale-at-wedding-party-premier/
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by Oye0404(m): 1:46am
the old-youngie clique.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:48am
Oye0404:u get am
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by money121(m): 11:21am
Awon actors and Actress...
Not all these Oloshos in da industry using Nollywood to cover face...
All them sabi na to dey show off dem poo bumBum.. In da name of acting...
Endtime Celebrities
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by Ganet: 11:22am
Our nollyword gat some style #Legends
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by Eshence: 11:22am
WHY ALL OF THEM DRESS IN INDIA STYLE
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by Teetopz: 11:22am
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by lookatew: 11:22am
Nice!
These legends follow for wetin make my childhood make sense.
Nollywood has gone to shît with the really abysmal acting on display today.
I appreciate una abeg, no be all these current olosho actresses now wey all of dem carry d same yellow face and black nyæsh.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by YoungMILITANT(m): 11:23am
*yawn*
lemme come and be going sef.
I thought that i will see Jesus sef.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 11:23am
Beautiful people everywhere
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by tolumizzy(m): 11:23am
I love them all... Muahh
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by wonlasewonimi: 11:23am
Who invited bobrisky
1 Like
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by latuntop(m): 11:23am
I always write comment in the comment box, pls is this right or wrong? because I don't even know...
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by booqee(f): 11:24am
Please enough of wedding party! Ahan! We've seen all of these pics in previous threads na..
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by booqee(f): 11:24am
Eshence:its arabian themed
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by dinocy(m): 11:25am
Teetopz:
wetin we wan use am do
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by mainkendo: 11:38am
Tm
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by campuspeep: 11:38am
Arabians in Nigeria.
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by Kingsleyuc1(m): 11:38am
Our Beautiful People
Baking All-In-One HANDBOOK Guide> Small Chops, cakes, Breads, Meatpie, Egg-Roll, Chin Chin, Chicken-Pie, Bons etc (PDF & VIDEOS) FREE Download....Check My Profile
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by Ralo(m): 11:39am
Respect to Mr Olu Jacobs for respecting himself and his culture by not wearing that rubbish those other celebrities are wearing.
Why is the movie been premiered in that country and not the country of origin(shoot, most of the actors etc) and I seriously don’t see the point of a themed premiere outfit when the movie has nothing to do with the Arabian. Nigerians and inferiority complex
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by petsam11(m): 11:40am
Lovely! 2018 AMVCA's will be something else! So many wonderful and making sense movies will compete this time around! Even (that is if Funke still submits her) Jenifa's Diary in the comedy category, she will definitely find it difficult to win this time.... (Mind u I am a fan of Funke/Jenifa's Diary)
So many drama, series, comedy, etc movies will fight it out in AMVCA's 2018.... and don't forget Genevieve's #LionHeartTheMovie which has a galaxy of industry legends, movie supersters and even music supersters (Mr. P of P SQUARE and Phyno) all in one movie...
I can only laugh! And again, southern and east African countries are also coming with their wonderful films....
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by chloride6: 11:42am
Olu Jacobs my man...
No time for that Arab thing
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by kishbee41(m): 11:43am
RMD swaggalomo no be here,dey man dey kill me
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by GodsOwnFav: 11:48am
God bless mama G!
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by gudvibz(f): 11:50am
They all look great but only RMD hit the mark he knows what Arabian dress up means. I just love him
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by whoYouEpp(m): 11:53am
money121:All those Karashika actress. God save us from Karashika
|Re: Patience Ozokwor, RMD, Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs & Sola Sobowale Stun At Premiere by webngnews: 11:55am
Oh
New Video Banky W Ft Mi Feeling It / Rihanna Poses In Her Bithday Suit: Named Sexiest Woman Alive / When Rita Dominic Hosted Colleagues And Friends On Christmas Day
Viewing this topic: addey44, lokyemo, Geeoriginal, HOHPEHYERMIE(m), pereth, bigsamuell, tharealest(m), Ayotomiwa29(m), Gaines(m), destino24(m), Joshcoli(m), amasicharles(m), gigante, Picapett, Udymos, Bayusity(m), rollykotex, Factfinder1(f), venoc200(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3