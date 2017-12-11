Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Akodessewa Fetish Market, Lome Togo: The World's Largest Voodoo Market (Graphic) (10157 Views)

The 15 Largest Things On earth / Fetish Items Found In Front Of MAPOLY School Gate As Lecturers Protest. Photos / What Number Comes After Trillion? See The Name Of The World Largest Numbers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/akodessewa-fetish-market Togo’s capital city of Lomé is the birthplace of the largest Voodoo market in the world – a kind of super supply store for fetishes, charms and anything else one might need for a ritual. The Akodessewa Fetish Market, or Marche des Feticheurs, is a place where you can find anything from leopard heads and human skulls to Vodou (voodoo) priests who bless and create fetishes or predict the future and make medicines to heal whatever ails you.

Though many people think of Haiti as Voodoo’s biggest stronghold, the religion originated in West Africa. Vodoun is the official religion of neighboring Benin and is still the largest religion in the area, which is obvious given that the outdoor market’s location is in the heart of Togo’s capital. Although the market is owned and run by Beninese. The Akodessewa Fetish Market is a mecca to local practitioners and they travel there from all over the African continent. Many believers view the Marche des Feticheurs as a kind of hospital or pharmacy – it is the place you go when you either cannot afford traditional treatment or traditional treatment has failed you. Here you can find talismans and charms good for treating everything from the flu or infertility to removing the blackest of curses.



In the practice of Voodoo every single creature is potent and divine, whether alive or dead, and in the Akodessewa Fetish Market you may find them all – monkeys, alligators, goats, leopards, gazelles, and many, many more – in various stages of decay and stacked up in macabre piles for blocks.



The outdoor location doesn’t quite suppress the stench but at least the huge market is in the open air. It is a jarring place for tourists who are not used to the idea of animal sacrifice as part of worship or using pieces of the dead as talismans, but for locals who practice the religion, it is a treasure and a necessity. 1 Like

It had to be Africa.

I salute thee Africa.

"Wireless Technology" components at its best. 23 Likes

Without a shadow of doubt, it's now obvious the Benin Jay-Z referred to when he said 'I got bloodlines in Benin, that explains the voodoo' in the We Family (bonus) track of his latest album, 4:44. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa oo..wetin man no go see..

This to me replicates what Africans believed in before foreigners brought their books over. One contradicts the other. China has thousands of religions, India has about that many number of religions, each with its contradictory views. So which one is the right one? Please don't respond if you can't explain why Indians and Chinese have these many religions and it's only about 3 or 4 in Nigeria and the little we have still have contradictory views 3 Likes 1 Share

Are those human skulls or animal skull? 3 Likes



And of course I dey suspect you op! 2019 political tourist destination for the nigerian politicians , op try contact buhari because with the way he is going, he will need to buy the whole market before he can win the next electionAnd of course I dey suspect you op! 13 Likes 1 Share

After all. ..,we the afonjas are not the only skull minners in Africa! 13 Likes



Come to think of it, how do they get those human skulls or is it a legal trade in Togo Is dis an achievement or wat now, d most pathetic thing is dat most of dis charms will either be used to kill or harm a fellow man,Come to think of it, how do they get those human skulls or is it a legal trade in Togo 1 Like 1 Share

Na so 2019 loading for naija politicians

Which kind wahala market be this.



So skull mining is not just done in this place,it has a market.



Afonja see your brothers from Benin republic, they are truly rugged 9 Likes

Africa z just a contraption, though our date says 21st century, our mentality and behaviours shows we re still in 17th century, ndi ara 1 Like

Indians practice Buddhism,Asians practice hinduism,some whites are atheists,satanists etc...

Traditional religion is the indigenous to We Africans so I can not and have no right to condemn them for still practicing the religion of their ancestors like so many other races do.

Everyone has the right to practice whatever religion they believe in,at the end of the day what matters most is the heart and how we apply whatever doctrine we claim to believe in to our relationships with people around us.

I've met some really terrible Christians and some good muslims,and vice versa so your religion doesn't automatically make you better than the other person.

Shalom

(I'm a Christian btw,and a firm believer of Christ) 9 Likes

christm386:

Africa z just a contraption, though our date says 21st century, our mentality and behaviours shows we re still in 17th century, ndi ara They have brainwashed you to think that everything about you from your culture down to your own language is barbaric and inferior and you believed.Smh They have brainwashed you to think that everything about you from your culture down to your own language is barbaric and inferior and you believed.Smh 9 Likes

IamLaura:



They have brainwashed you to think that everything about you from your culture down to your own language is barbaric and inferior and you believed.Smh

Anyone or group of people who kill or would kill another person for religion or money is evil. Such a person and whatever he believes in should be condemned strongly.



Have you thought about the health implications of trading in those body parts together with the body parts of endangered species in that market? Do you call that civilisation? Most of those skulls etc should be in the museum for learning and research but some babalawo, alfa or sangoma would buy those, mix them with blood and other horrible stuffs for success, progress in business and good health Wtf.



That dirty place should be closed down and all those people quarantined for the health of the population. Anyone or group of people who kill or would kill another person for religion or money is evil. Such a person and whatever he believes in should be condemned strongly.Have you thought about the health implications of trading in those body parts together with the body parts of endangered species in that market? Do you call that civilisation? Most of those skulls etc should be in the museum for learning and research but some babalawo, alfa or sangoma would buy those, mix them with blood and other horrible stuffs for success, progress in business and good healthWtf.That dirty place should be closed down and all those people quarantined for the health of the population. 3 Likes

Imagine we had such a market in Nigeria...



Oh Lawd

Someone should please prove to me that human parts won't be sold in this market.

Shior. When iseyin in Oyo state is still there.... Learners oshi 1 Like

What a beautiful place to visit when you think u'v seen it all





Otumopor Na beta location b dis for dem guys oo.Otumopor

Togo and Senegal sell there charm in the market while Nigeria hide there's yet Nigeria do charm pass for Africa. 2 Likes

Op, abeg epp me ask whether dem get jazz wey pesin fit take wound Bet9ja 2 Likes

Africa will still be Africa. This is who we are and it's not changing in the next 50 centuries to come, even though borrowed religions are trying their possible best to curb such practices we still have a loooooooong way to go.

Outofsync:

Shior.

When iseyin in Oyo state is still there.... Learners oshi teewhizzy4real:

Someone should please prove to me that human parts won't be sold in this market. [quote author=Outofsync post=63174730]Shior. This is proven to be the world's largest voodoo market. You will find anything you want ranging from human skull and other body parts, animals skull, voodoo doll etcetera. [quote author=Outofsync post=63174730]Shior. This is proven to be the world's largest voodoo market. You will find anything you want ranging from human skull and other body parts, animals skull, voodoo doll etcetera.

dem fit predict 2 sure odd? 1 Like

Seriously !!

The one we have here in Calabar is called Efak Satan (Satan Section)

Inna lillahi wa Inna iilaihi raji'un

Desyner:

It had to be Africa.

I salute thee Africa.

"Wireless Technology" components at its best. hehehehehehe hehehehehehe

I was here

The foundation of Africa is evil

satanism witchcraft all duel in Africa

God deliver us 1 Like