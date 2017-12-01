₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,990 members, 3,962,599 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 08:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral (7619 Views)
Photo Of Grace And Robert Mugabe After Resignation Has Gone Viral Online / Adama Barrow To Be Sworn In At The Gambian Embassy In Senegal / Senegal Gives Jammeh Midnight To Vacate Presidency Seat (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Drinokrane: 2:29am
Amadou Sall, son of President Macky Sall has been trending on Senegal social media ever since he made appearance at the inauguration of Blaise Diagne International Airport last Wednesday.
Can you see why?
See some reactions below;
"Shofowora Hollamilekan Mykel: …this is a bag of rice o,commissioner of stomach.. ..senegalese,am perfectly sure that people of Senegal are lean because this guy is consuming everything that belongs to them.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/photos-of-senegal-presidents-24-year.html
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by seyijobi(m): 2:43am
He needs to move to the gym permanently.
33 Likes
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by ArcFresky(m): 2:52am
Chaii, this guy don chop tire...
2 Likes
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by daewoorazer(m): 3:26am
What would remain of this guy's blokos.... He has done more harm to it than his heart
6 Likes
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by krattoss(m): 3:32am
I guess he should call rick Ross for advice on how to loose weight
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by backfighter(f): 3:56am
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by boman2014: 4:20am
Salvage
1 Like
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by boss1310(m): 4:21am
his full name is Amadou Foodie Sall
1 Like
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by ibkkk(f): 4:37am
1 Like
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by jeffizy(m): 4:40am
Not all obesity is from food consumption though.
He should get an official mobile gym.
6 Likes
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Graypoint: 4:52am
Holy poo!!!
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Hadeya(m): 5:52am
Too much fat in his body system.
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Nutase(f): 5:54am
What shall it profit the people body shaming him?
2 Likes
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by omoiyalayi(m): 6:54am
This one too much
Kilode? 22yrs old?
Should we say he doesn't time to reduce his size or no time to work on reducing? Abi na money no dey?
Plenty questions running through my mind
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by duduade: 7:04am
Funny enough he might not be comfortable with his looks... I feel for him honestly
3 Likes
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by christm386: 7:11am
the guy suppose cute if him no fat oh, eating without control
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Ayoemrys(m): 7:18am
Yeeeeeeee, Someone Should Wake Me Pls
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Comebackatiku: 8:14am
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by plessis: 8:16am
Looking like a pile of laundry.
Now I'm wishing I have alzheimers so I can forget what I just saw
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by anonimi: 8:16am
Nutase:
Since they are too mentally lazy to otherwise confront his looting ways they resort to the less effective body shaming tactics.
Meanwhile the looting and praising of looters continue.
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by smithsydny(m): 8:16am
Enjoy
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by yeyerolling: 8:16am
Slim down or die
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Factfinder1(f): 8:17am
This one looks like a pampered ediot since birth
Wish he was any Nigerian politicians son Mrs kemi olunloye for finish and like seyi law daughter
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by demsid(m): 8:17am
Wetin happen, is he the president?
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by innobets(m): 8:17am
HE LOOKS MORE LIKE LUKAKU
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Annibel(f): 8:17am
And I thought I was fat
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by jericco1(m): 8:17am
warris dis? and one twerp says she loves fat guys. oya na your money. do the world a favour and hit the gym. to reduce those flabby tissues.
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by TVTKOKO(m): 8:18am
This guy dun swallow the whole of Senegal na
2 Likes
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by Abfinest007(m): 8:18am
so fat to d extend there is no.belt size for him
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by YINKS89(m): 8:18am
Bloggers ND gbeborun.. Sm1 cannot b fat jeje.
|Re: Amadou Sall, Big-Sized Senegal President’s Son. Photos Go Viral by jaychubi: 8:18am
what did he swallow
Jesus this is morbid obesity, he is over working his heart to supply blood to this mass of cells n his blood pressure will be 4 times the normal range.
If something urgent is not done this guy may nt live pass 40 he is jst 24. He has d money he can go for surgery this one don pass gym own. He shld stop eating altogether, the father can arrange boys to catch n chain him and stitch his mouth
The fat cells in his body can fry akara for Africa
This cow will weigh nothing less than 500kg as he is very tall too
China’s Military Rise / White Woman Pretending to be Black Gets Outed By Her Parents / Israel Reveals Russian Warplane ‘crossed’ Into Its Airspace From Syria ..
Viewing this topic: toyinpin, ogdcris(m), Dhavido(m), kashman04(m), tkpoint2(m), bajeen, salveoP(m), immyy(m), bolseas(f), Henitan24(f), egolaw75, Dynamite02, BabaO2, PMBmustGo2019(f), lumzybo, dexpendable(m), Victory9, Hantonia(f), nini007(m), babsodity(m), psalmhorah(m), Cowmilk(m), ikcworldlinks(m), densel(m), jejetaiwo(m), kizbad, MARKone(m), sunnyphem(m), Nikeruka(m), applebait, honjohnbright(m), chichichilolo1(f), saydfact(m), agaba(m), NOC1(m), Judias(m), Sammypedro18(m), kacci(m), Bsoam, buchilino(m), Surd2121(m), Ogujioforh(m), leo02, bamirotola, xtenxive(m), kaokao2015, londonrivals, Bookielicious(f), lovelyebony, Phygo(m), manofgod247(m), eyinjuege, obaataaokpaewu, curatorX, emmanikewon(m), kevspens, rs172(m), Morikaih, wassade, EmpressEnnie(f), jendoakino(m), Temi1(m), Dawson68(m), yommitte00(m), DeZoro(m), Ibinwanne(m), Hungarriman, HermesParis, Yinkakazi098, Henzok, mmsen, unapologetic, gonagona(m), ikdom(m), Ussyberry, Joeflexy, uglodoh(f), gennysq(f), ibukanwa(m), AFONJAPIG(f), olumual, mecussey(m), longjohnsilver, Simah147, Icecomrade, abegsteve123(m), Vondoola, Ournaija, aminu790(m), DimIsaac10(m), Kingbuhari(m), Collins4u1(m), Warriorplay, Dontrapatolli(m), Laos1(m), ibijoh(m), Kaymaxine(m), freezze(m), joebases(m), Ayoolanairaland, ehis05(m), JAYUK, Jerrydox, Afrok(m), Cope1(m), koppa(m), Netroemmy(m), ONeMAnMOPOL, sircrabo, kowade, SayITnw, Thorby(m), lifter1000, Explorerx(m), Saintsquare(m), yemibayo(m), danduj(m), Chukazu, WaterDrunkard, jadjosh(m), newfound2012, Mia36, daywatcher, rifasenate11(m), dguizman(m), olatunji21(m), Jbsky, laffwitmi, mattdharey, jamislaw(m), Udoka89, dhikirulahi(m), 247frolic(m), dejidejavu, KingSadeeq(m), TIDDOLL(m), femoboy(m), sexybaby22(f), Whyykayy(m), Hardewhale23(m), PoliticalChinex, aAK1(m), Teenaira, datbay(m), nuelnuel, iyzeek(m), golamike, AK6464(m), Ghost1759(m), akon5002(m), jaychubi, LeeMason, Machinemayana(m), Oluwabenj, BruncleZuma, informatix, Keemy88(m), FreeWorld23, Blueeyedboi(m), ismail64(m), believesama(m), donteebalo(m), nellybadas, gentlezypher, Stanley1155, dada01(m), chimey007, ernie4life(m), Adelz(m), obiageIi(f), Ofemmanu1, innocent1992(m), omonale, ndudiogeleka, hibeekay007(m), Debosneh31, ojukwu2, bless01, girlhaley(f), Achorise, hideraoluwa(f), zionmde, nwamehn, Thatitan234(m), Financialfree, Valleoo, jasper042(m), tobbyalone, Lordxeer(m), skare, bigpicture001, Benteroine, adedayoa2(f), Seyioluwa11(m), orimsamsam(m), nicko28(f), trol4i, lat78, DSoj(m), onac16, ibkgab001 and 326 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21