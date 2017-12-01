₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Reediano(m): 5:19am
Its been just a week that Microsoft released the official version of its Edge browser for android and it has already been downloaded over 1 million times on the Google Play Store already and currently ranking 3rd place in 'top free communication' rankings in Google Play.
http://www.yomitech.com/2017/12/microsoft-edge-browser-for-android.html
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by hacmond(m): 5:40am
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by LilSmith55(m): 5:54am
Okay
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kronical(m): 6:00am
Apart from the 1 million downloads, I see nothing special about this browser..
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Alwaysking: 7:13am
I love this browser, but UC still better tho.
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by khalhokage(m): 7:21am
I love this browser, if it wasn't for my saved passwords I would have ported from chrome before the beta was over.
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Webman007: 7:27am
Not a bad browser....but some of us are not lost to Chrome
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by michlins: 7:28am
If it's not chrome then it's Samsung web browser. Others can be tested by others but not me
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by directonpc(m): 7:28am
This reminds me of blackberry making bbm available for Android.
Anyway you can also check my cool app on Google play.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.buildbrothers.ussdbanking
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by lilfreezy: 7:29am
uc is still the best for downloading content online. While Google Chrome brings out the best interface and is the best for all round browsing experience
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Felixalex(m): 7:29am
Make I go download am too..
Make I see if Na this one I go use browse out money from Internet
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Mobsync(m): 7:29am
I'll try downloading it even though I'm not impressed with my experience of using it on PC.
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by encryptjay(m): 7:30am
I'll give it a try
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Angelawhite(f): 7:30am
Can it browse heaven's database?
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by opavictor(m): 7:31am
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by onatisi(m): 7:32am
khalhokage:is it actually that better?
i have it on my pc but i hardly use it
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Felixalex(m): 7:33am
Angelawhite:
I think say u b angel? Ask St. Peter to show u database directly if Na ur problem be dat
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:34am
The browser is dope I'm currently using it
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by amJoe(m): 7:35am
Google wahala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoUif6PJEvk
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by kayuseful: 7:35am
there's no feature listed there that Firefox and chrome doesn't have.. so tell me, anything special about it
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by briggz09(m): 7:36am
Chrome all the way...
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by d33types: 7:36am
Something that isn't released officially for the Nigerian play store yet..
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kelklein(m): 7:37am
� � � � � straight to google playstore
Nice interface tho..
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:37am
d33types:Market bawo? What's this one saying
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by d33types: 7:39am
DhimxyMaxwell:
It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it.
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by pweshboi(m): 7:41am
its not available for Nigerian users yet...
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kelklein(m): 7:41am
d33types:Couldn't find it on playstore, had to use apkmirror.
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kelklein(m): 7:43am
DhimxyMaxwell:He's right.
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by AishaBuhari: 7:43am
d33types:You can get it off PlayStore since it's not yet available for Nigeria
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by SalamRushdie: 7:50am
I dont like MS edge because it offers me no significant edge over the browsers I currently used
|Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:51am
d33types:Aiya sorry, na US account I dey use
Viewing this topic: stuxnet, plessis, Quality20(m), abdulkabirO(m), gambus007(m), ObalufonIII, Makaveli1166(m), Ay92(m), tsleazy(m), Raymonbell(m), tripplehcom1, maestrojay(m), hollamanng(m), ObaKlaz(m), yazz09(m), wolextayo(m), omofowowe, rashmond2007, chucks185, 2pmstcharles(m), Skabmuz(m), teajays(m), Timbi, osazeeiyeks(m), aabdulgafar2015, stanley99a(m), Arsenalholic(m), passiechu(m), oxbowlake, Postfut, hikmojj(m) and 24 guest(s)
