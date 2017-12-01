Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week (3092 Views)

Its been just a week that Microsoft released the official version of its Edge browser for android and it has already been downloaded over 1 million times on the Google Play Store already and currently ranking 3rd place in 'top free communication' rankings in Google Play.



The Microsoft edge browser is definitely in for a big competition with the likes of Chrome, Firefox, Samsung browser and many others but the unique features that the browser comes packed with might give it a edge with time to come.



One of the stand out features of the edge browser for mobile is the seamless integration with Windows 10 which makes it possible for you to sync your Favorites, History, and Reading List between devices, you can easily pick up where you left from by clicking on the icon on the navigation bar.



The edge browser for android also comes with some basic features like a built-in dark mode (also night or reading mode), and also Private browsing for increase privacy. The browser is currently available for download for everyone on the Google Play Store. You can search for it on Play Store or click directly by clicking on the link below.



Okay

Apart from the 1 million downloads, I see nothing special about this browser.. 6 Likes

I love this browser, but UC still better tho. 3 Likes 1 Share

I love this browser, if it wasn't for my saved passwords I would have ported from chrome before the beta was over.

Not a bad browser....but some of us are not lost to Chrome

If it's not chrome then it's Samsung web browser. Others can be tested by others but not me





uc is still the best for downloading content online. While Google Chrome brings out the best interface and is the best for all round browsing experience 6 Likes

Make I go download am too..



Make I see if Na this one I go use browse out money from Internet 10 Likes

I'll try downloading it even though I'm not impressed with my experience of using it on PC. 3 Likes

I'll give it a try

Can it browse heaven's database?

khalhokage:

I love this browser, if it wasn't for my saved passwords I would have ported from chrome before the beta was over. is it actually that better?

i have it on my pc but i hardly use it is it actually that better?i have it on my pc but i hardly use it 1 Like

Angelawhite:

Can it browse heaven's database?

I think say u b angel? Ask St. Peter to show u database directly if Na ur problem be dat I think say u b angel? Ask St. Peter to show u database directly if Na ur problem be dat 4 Likes

The browser is dope I'm currently using it



there's no feature listed there that Firefox and chrome doesn't have.. so tell me, anything special about it

Chrome all the way...

Something that isn't released officially for the Nigerian play store yet..

� � � � � straight to google playstore





Nice interface tho.. 1 Like

d33types:

Something that isn't released for the Nigerian market yet.. Market bawo? What's this one saying Market bawo? What's this one saying

DhimxyMaxwell:



Market bawo? What's this one saying

It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it. It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it.

its not available for Nigerian users yet...

d33types:





It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it. Couldn't find it on playstore, had to use apkmirror. Couldn't find it on playstore, had to use apkmirror.

DhimxyMaxwell:



Market bawo? What's this one saying He's right. He's right.

d33types:





It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it. You can get it off PlayStore since it's not yet available for Nigeria You can get it off PlayStore since it's not yet available for Nigeria

I dont like MS edge because it offers me no significant edge over the browsers I currently used