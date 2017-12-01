₦airaland Forum

Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Reediano(m): 5:19am
Its been just a week that Microsoft released the official version of its Edge browser for android and it has already been downloaded over 1 million times on the Google Play Store already and currently ranking 3rd place in 'top free communication' rankings in Google Play.

The Microsoft edge browser is definitely in for a big competition with the likes of Chrome, Firefox, Samsung browser and many others but the unique features that the browser comes packed with might give it a edge with time to come.

One of the stand out features of the edge browser for mobile is the seamless integration with Windows 10 which makes it possible for you to sync your Favorites, History, and Reading List between devices, you can easily pick up where you left from by clicking on the icon on the navigation bar.

The edge browser for android also comes with some basic features like a built-in dark mode (also night or reading mode), and also Private browsing for increase privacy. The browser is currently available for download for everyone on the Google Play Store. You can search for it on Play Store or click directly by clicking on the link below.

http://www.yomitech.com/2017/12/microsoft-edge-browser-for-android.html
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by hacmond(m): 5:40am
cool
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by LilSmith55(m): 5:54am
Okay
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kronical(m): 6:00am
Apart from the 1 million downloads, I see nothing special about this browser..

6 Likes

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Alwaysking: 7:13am
I love this browser, but UC still better tho.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by khalhokage(m): 7:21am
I love this browser, if it wasn't for my saved passwords I would have ported from chrome before the beta was over.
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Webman007: 7:27am
Not a bad browser....but some of us are not lost to Chrome
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by michlins: 7:28am
If it's not chrome then it's Samsung web browser. Others can be tested by others but not me
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by directonpc(m): 7:28am
This reminds me of blackberry making bbm available for Android.

2 Likes

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by lilfreezy: 7:29am
uc is still the best for downloading content online. While Google Chrome brings out the best interface and is the best for all round browsing experience

6 Likes

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Felixalex(m): 7:29am
Make I go download am too..

Make I see if Na this one I go use browse out money from Internet

10 Likes

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Mobsync(m): 7:29am
I'll try downloading it even though I'm not impressed with my experience of using it on PC.

3 Likes

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by encryptjay(m): 7:30am
I'll give it a try
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Angelawhite(f): 7:30am
Can it browse heaven's database?
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by opavictor(m): 7:31am
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by onatisi(m): 7:32am
khalhokage:
I love this browser, if it wasn't for my saved passwords I would have ported from chrome before the beta was over.
is it actually that better?
i have it on my pc but i hardly use it

1 Like

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Felixalex(m): 7:33am
Angelawhite:
Can it browse heaven's database?

I think say u b angel? Ask St. Peter to show u database directly if Na ur problem be dat

4 Likes

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:34am
The browser is dope I'm currently using it grin
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by amJoe(m): 7:35am
Google wahala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoUif6PJEvk
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by kayuseful: 7:35am
there's no feature listed there that Firefox and chrome doesn't have.. so tell me, anything special about it
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by briggz09(m): 7:36am
Chrome all the way...
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by d33types: 7:36am
Something that isn't released officially for the Nigerian play store yet..
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kelklein(m): 7:37am
� � � � � straight to google playstore


Nice interface tho..

1 Like

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:37am
d33types:
Something that isn't released for the Nigerian market yet..
Market bawo? What's this one saying undecided
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by d33types: 7:39am
DhimxyMaxwell:

Market bawo? What's this one saying undecided

It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it.
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by pweshboi(m): 7:41am
its not available for Nigerian users yet...

Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kelklein(m): 7:41am
d33types:


It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it.
Couldn't find it on playstore, had to use apkmirror.
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by Kelklein(m): 7:43am
DhimxyMaxwell:

Market bawo? What's this one saying undecided
He's right.
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by AishaBuhari: 7:43am
d33types:


It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it.
You can get it off PlayStore since it's not yet available for Nigeria
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by SalamRushdie: 7:50am
I dont like MS edge because it offers me no significant edge over the browsers I currently used
Re: Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:51am
d33types:


It's on play store but not released for Nigeria. If you do not understand then check for it.
Aiya sorry, na US account I dey use

(0) (1) (Reply)

