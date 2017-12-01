₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,929,001 members, 3,973,644 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 December 2017 at 05:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy (2058 Views)
Billionaire Daughter DJ Cuppy Pays Homage To Hushpuppi / Demmie Vee: Greeting Lil Kesh Was My Biggest Regret Ever / Olamide: "Making Heaven Would Be My Biggest Achievement" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by VastFinder: 11:12am On Dec 11
Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has revealed that the next person she’ll be willing to get into a romantic relationship with has to be her biggest fan. Otedola’s daughter disclosed this on Insta-stories….and this is coming weeks after her breakup with footballer, Victor Anichebe. See her post below.
SOURCE: https://primesng.com/ill-date-biggest-fan-billionaires-daughter-dj-cuppy/
cc; lalasticlala, Fynestboi, Obinoscopy
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by nairalandbuzz(m): 11:13am On Dec 11
Oya.. boys get to work
Follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter , Pinterest as in all social corner... Repost all her posts... Create social polls, Twitter fights and gbogbotigbo all for her
Let's all wait for lalasticlala to queue before we join... Out of respect.
But where is obinoscopy sef?
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by Ayokunlemi96(m): 11:47am On Dec 11
Mtcheeeew. Tomorrow she go come out say her mama or papa cups na her biggest fan. This one na inconclusive statement make she go siddown one side. Plus we wey dey hustle to be like her papa naim go think to be biggest fan? Shey im papa na biggest fan to Sade Adu or Salawa Abeni?
Too much money problems sha.
1 Like
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by Benjom(m): 12:13pm On Dec 11
Well, as for me I'm not interested at all cos I'm happily married
1 Like
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by scholarsarena: 12:17pm On Dec 11
j
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by purem(m): 1:14pm On Dec 11
this statement sounds like someone that is doing expiry date relationship
After dating her biggest fans the next person might be a NAIRALANDER
Incase if am right someone should help me tell her dat am available o
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by Obinoscopy(m): 1:18pm On Dec 11
nairalandbuzz:I dey here o. I don join the biggest fan line sef. Who no like better thing.
1 Like
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by scholarsarena: 1:20pm On Dec 11
Obinoscopy:Lol, you are welcome to the queue boss.
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by nairalandbuzz(m): 4:35pm On Dec 11
Obinoscopy:I see you... I see you
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:31am
Dats a dumb thing to say
Everyone is a fan of your Dads money.
And after some ⌚ime, ur fan gets to get his share of the money he has been dying for, and then after getting a good sum. The obsession dies out, and soon. Wahala starts.
Beta find some1 who will be more serious than an obsessed fan.
2 Likes
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by stevesleeky: 4:33am
Seun cheiii u Don hear.....
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by Alb305(m): 4:33am
How is that our business ..
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by jerflakes(m): 4:35am
Well well, I'm now your biggest fan... Bigger than a windmill
2 Likes
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by SirMichael1: 4:38am
Of course she'd date her biggest fan. It's nothing bad, it's just random sampling. When celebrity co_ck no sweet again nko??
BTW, all those guys above typing things like it's time to work hard, follow her on twitter, Facebook, insta and what not. Hope you know biggest could be in terms of money?? Una think say she go send broke boys?
Anyways, you guys can follow her everywhere but I'm definitely sure non of you would get to her pant. It's also a scheme to become more popular.
That biggest fan should sit that bitch and her career down. Put your seed in her and prevent that whorish mundane desire. How would the child of a billionaire turn whorish under his nose??
1 Like
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by ORACLE1975(m): 4:39am
Good one
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by SIaye: 4:40am
And that is how you will be hooping from one dick to another, Confused girl with a tiny fish brain.
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by mediocre(m): 4:42am
What kind of cheap advertisement is this
She wants a guy she can trample on and control, reeks of low self esteem
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by cococandy(f): 4:42am
So she’s looking for people to worship her so that she will pick one and date?
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by driveiwe(m): 4:43am
Lolz .... Joke joor
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by cococandy(f): 4:43am
nairalandbuzz:She’s just looking for more publicity and them foolish boys are of course ready to give it
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by deebrain(m): 4:44am
This just had to make front page.
This was created on december 11 and because "something just had to be on front page" on 17th, wolla...
Jesus wept.
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by Bede2u(m): 4:46am
U mean nxt person u fvck?
Olosho
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by MrEdimulo82(m): 4:52am
Can u imagine wat ds one above is saying...
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by Rekyz(m): 4:53am
Sorry gurl... I won't date you. I mean 'i'm out'!
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by purem(m): 4:53am
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by snowland(m): 4:55am
What if all she meant by dating her biggest fan is that she will date someone that believes in her and in what she does. As a DJ she's got to meet and keep lots of friends if she's to remain competitive and for her as a lady to remain competitive in an industry dominated by men, she'll need the support of her biggest and best fan, her boyfriend.
Please how many of you guys criticizing her would allow your girlfriend jump from one party to another as a DJ if you are not her biggest fan and do not believe in what she does?
Abeg make una cut the girl some slack jare...
|Re: "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy by 9jaDoc(f): 4:57am
I believe it's just her way of telling her biggest fans they r appreciated.
(0) (Reply)
My Birthday On A Resurrection Sunday / Which Is The Best Nigerian Football Couple? / Michael Jachsons Memorial
Viewing this topic: Pangea, Windflower(f), mayoadegbola(m), Nonymartin(m), rxmusa(m), orenteasa(f), Danapache(m), Ray1251(m), twalart, odrian(m), Smylyn(m), 9jaDoc(f), defemz(m), Kellz193, iykejazz, Ahmad4452(m), Drhym, pipsempire, Chalaji080, chingynt(m), emzry(m), nativedoctor(m), debonairprinx(m), Jully17(f), tiwiex(m), maryjames9, b0rn2fuck(m), Suprnov3r(m), umarwy(m), mccoy47(m), brownpollo(m), policy12, VisioDirect and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6