Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I'll Date My Biggest Fan" — Billionaires Daughter DJ Cuppy (2058 Views)

Billionaire Daughter DJ Cuppy Pays Homage To Hushpuppi / Demmie Vee: Greeting Lil Kesh Was My Biggest Regret Ever / Olamide: "Making Heaven Would Be My Biggest Achievement" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has revealed that the next person she’ll be willing to get into a romantic relationship with has to be her biggest fan. Otedola’s daughter disclosed this on Insta-stories….and this is coming weeks after her breakup with footballer, Victor Anichebe. See her post below.









SOURCE: https://primesng.com/ill-date-biggest-fan-billionaires-daughter-dj-cuppy/



cc; lalasticlala, Fynestboi, Obinoscopy Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has revealed that the next person she’ll be willing to get into a romantic relationship with has to be her biggest fan. Otedola’s daughter disclosed this on Insta-stories….and this is coming weeks after her breakup with footballer, Victor Anichebe. See her post below.cc; lalasticlala, Fynestboi, Obinoscopy

Oya.. boys get to work



Follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter , Pinterest as in all social corner... Repost all her posts... Create social polls, Twitter fights and gbogbotigbo all for her



Let's all wait for lalasticlala to queue before we join... Out of respect.



But where is obinoscopy sef?

Mtcheeeew. Tomorrow she go come out say her mama or papa cups na her biggest fan. This one na inconclusive statement make she go siddown one side. Plus we wey dey hustle to be like her papa naim go think to be biggest fan? Shey im papa na biggest fan to Sade Adu or Salawa Abeni?

Too much money problems sha. 1 Like

Well, as for me I'm not interested at all cos I'm happily married 1 Like

j





After dating her biggest fans the next person might be a NAIRALANDER



Incase if am right someone should help me tell her dat am available o this statement sounds like someone that is doing expiry date relationshipAfter dating her biggest fans the next person might be a NAIRALANDERIncase if am right someone should help me tell her dat am available o

nairalandbuzz:





But where is obinoscopy sef? I dey here o. I don join the biggest fan line sef. Who no like better thing. I dey here o. I don join the biggest fan line sef. Who no like better thing. 1 Like

Obinoscopy:

I dey here o. I don join the biggest fan line sef. Who no like better thing. Lol, you are welcome to the queue boss. Lol, you are welcome to the queue boss.

Obinoscopy:

I dey here o. I don join the biggest fan line sef. Who no like better thing. I see you... I see you I see you... I see you

Dats a dumb thing to say

Everyone is a fan of your Dads money.



And after some ⌚ime, ur fan gets to get his share of the money he has been dying for, and then after getting a good sum. The obsession dies out, and soon. Wahala starts.



Beta find some1 who will be more serious than an obsessed fan. 2 Likes

Seun cheiii u Don hear.....

.. How is that our business..

Well well, I'm now your biggest fan... Bigger than a windmill 2 Likes

Of course she'd date her biggest fan. It's nothing bad, it's just random sampling. When celebrity co_ck no sweet again nko??



BTW, all those guys above typing things like it's time to work hard, follow her on twitter, Facebook, insta and what not. Hope you know biggest could be in terms of money?? Una think say she go send broke boys?



Anyways, you guys can follow her everywhere but I'm definitely sure non of you would get to her pant. It's also a scheme to become more popular.







That biggest fan should sit that bitch and her career down. Put your seed in her and prevent that whorish mundane desire. How would the child of a billionaire turn whorish under his nose?? 1 Like

Good one

And that is how you will be hooping from one dick to another, Confused girl with a tiny fish brain.





She wants a guy she can trample on and control, reeks of low self esteem What kind of cheap advertisement is thisShe wants a guy she can trample on and control, reeks of low self esteem

So she’s looking for people to worship her so that she will pick one and date?

Lolz .... Joke joor

nairalandbuzz:

Oya.. boys get to work



Follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter , Pinterest as in all social corner... Repost all her posts... Create social polls, Twitter fights and gbogbotigbo all for her



Let's all wait for lalasticlala to queue before we join... Out of respect.



But where is obinoscopy sef? She’s just looking for more publicity and them foolish boys are of course ready to give it She’s just looking for more publicity and them foolish boys are of course ready to give it

This just had to make front page.



This was created on december 11 and because "something just had to be on front page" on 17th, wolla...



Jesus wept.

U mean nxt person u fvck?

Olosho

Can u imagine wat ds one above is saying...

Sorry gurl... I won't date you. I mean 'i'm out'!

What if all she meant by dating her biggest fan is that she will date someone that believes in her and in what she does. As a DJ she's got to meet and keep lots of friends if she's to remain competitive and for her as a lady to remain competitive in an industry dominated by men, she'll need the support of her biggest and best fan, her boyfriend.

Please how many of you guys criticizing her would allow your girlfriend jump from one party to another as a DJ if you are not her biggest fan and do not believe in what she does?

Abeg make una cut the girl some slack jare...