₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,306 members, 3,963,737 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 06:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) (3160 Views)
OAP Oma Gets Car Gift From Husband / Adeniyi Johnson Gets Car Gift From Kehinde Oloyede [PICS] / Harrysong’s 22-Year-Old Daughter, Carlisa, Who Has An Unbelievable Ukwu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 12:24pm
Miss Portharcourt City 2017 heritage edition was a huge success as 14 contestants competed for [/sup][sup]the coveted crown on the 1st of December 2017 at the L.A Kings Dome Stadium Road (inside l.a kings).
In attendance were high profiled personalities as the Q.L.O.P.H.A (Quintessential Ladies Of Portharcourt City Awards) also took place alongside the beauty pageant. Some of the guest were Hon Ibim Semenitari, Mrs Loveth Ogedegbe, Mrs Mercy Abu, Mrs Izobe Spiff, Muma Gee, Arinze Baba, K.O Baba and a host of other distinguished Portharcourt Personalities.
Miss Oroma Shedrack, a 22 years old undergraduate of Business Management at the University of Portharcourt defeated 13 other contestants to emerge Miss Portharcourt City 2017/2018. Other crowned Queens were Cherrie Miller Face of Portharcourt City, Desire Suku Diboye Top Model Portharcourt City, Beauty Stanley Miss Portharcourt City (Tourism) Wariboko Otokini Miss Portharcourt City (humanity).
The founder of Miss Portharcourt City Pageant and Q.L.O.P.H.A, Anita May Igoni wishes the winners a successful reign and congratulated the awardees and commended their continuous contribution to the entertainment industry.
[sup][/sup]
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/12/colourful-22-year-old-oroma-shedrack_11.html?m=0
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:28pm
beautiful
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 12:32pm
@alexreports
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by wilz0: 12:42pm
Makes me remember the last p.h girl I slept with
She's was really expensive and demanding but she worth every penny.
We exchanged contacts but
I wished I can have sex with any lady twice.
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 12:43pm
More
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 12:46pm
More here
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Jakumo(m): 1:39pm
In most of the pictures shown here, the beauty contest winner has such a stern look on her face, almost like she just got done fighting.
Maybe that "serious" look is what the judges wanted, or maybe the contest winner performed the best felatio on the judges beforehand.
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 2:11pm
pretty ❤
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 6:03pm
Her worwor no get part 2....hope cucumber video won't surface online soon
1 Like
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:03pm
And a best graduating student was giving just 25k and 100k
Another was giving 500k for lunch
3 Likes
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 6:03pm
sexmaniac
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by PDF020: 6:03pm
OK
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Adams08: 6:04pm
congrats
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by tstx(m): 6:04pm
Beautiful... But She no sha fine reach any of this
disabled models
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Chuksmarvel(m): 6:06pm
Congrats beautiful girl
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by jordanobi73(m): 6:06pm
Maybe it wasn't majorly her beauty that won her the contest. If not....
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 6:07pm
She's quite phvckable..
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by greenvillle: 6:07pm
I hope her vagina didn't suffer alot for this
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 6:07pm
I am still patiently waiting for the day we'll have Mr/Miss Tech Naija. Mr/Mrs Ideology , Mr /miss Brain.
Mr/Miss Innovation Miss/Mr ICT and more. Then I'll contest
1 Like
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Baking101: 6:07pm
CONGRATS
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 6:09pm
Makes me remember the last p.h girl I slept with
She's was really expensive and demanding but she worth every penny.
We exchanged contacts but
I wished I can have sex with any lady twice.
Sleeping with mami water upandan and yet complain of hardship. See where u are paying ur own tithe...... Aristo is ur 2nd name
1 Like
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Sleezwizz: 6:09pm
wilz0:
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:10pm
People when give fvck erhn, na like dis dey Waka...
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Tydie0: 6:10pm
I hope they don't come out with another porn again, chivalry is lost to this Accord!
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 6:10pm
she is really cute
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man in the making. visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by bamdelarf(m): 6:11pm
hmmm... God bless ur hustle dear.....
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Malakh: 6:11pm
what a fooolish world how the hell do you pay someone for being pretty..
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Anazp: 6:12pm
wilz0:yyou slept with a harlot
1 Like
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by castrol180(m): 6:13pm
cucumber loading...
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Michelle55(f): 6:14pm
wilz0:yimu!!! why the dissemination of information on the number of girls you have smashed?
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Deicide: 6:15pm
But first class go get you 30k
|Re: Oroma Shedrack Wins Miss Port Harcourt, Gets Car & Cash Prizes (Photos) by Michelle55(f): 6:15pm
Anazp:help me tell am bro...
What Range Products/ Colours Is Ideal For A Dark-skinned Person / Cost Of Revlon Cosmetics In Nigeria? / Hot Nail Polish Trends By Jennifer Oni
Viewing this topic: Kenezi, CountDooku(m), Dreamword24, Xzbit91, Ajsmart(m), j0rdannkyle, Albion05, Ikgodslove(m), frankwyte, adetayo87, donblade85555(m), Apemann(m), chenor(f), williamsfreakers(m), orinakpokel, sixtus239, Jidesam01, JUHABACH, Bgorgeous, align360, Dutchey(m), isabigguy, holluwai(m), Musjada, Jesusbabygirl(f), babamadiba(m), Iykolysis, Smeeky(m), pswankyemtb(m), iykepromotions, k10, Northernonyenku(m), maxzzo1(m), chinexchiboy(m), Jigba(f), Rumplesteelskin, milloguy, Debastin, HumanistMike(m), castrol180(m), yerilistik, damdeoki, Boland(m), punchio(m), feelxp(m), phkka1(m), Umar133(m), AheadMarket(m), saraki2019(m), RichThug(m), divineRx(f), FTrebirth(m), keleants, wunmi590(m), Dopiz, timifizzy(m), mebad(m), mishB(f), eakenbor, amaham(m), Webman007, jackson555, Joeblis(m), Molayin7, ogilivictor, WINDSOW(m), RobinRay(m), sameni123(m), AnaCheks(m), campuspeep, skedy1(m), moscobabs(m), dadydee(m), Aslawish(m), donniluv(m), phatnpretty(f), DaddyYoo, STARKACE(m), kihi23(f), Itszendo(m), Nace5(m), Deeman1(m), GavelSlam, emsheddy(m), withpassion(m), ladiakins(m), Quadre, movaze89(m), MYDEBBY(m), JESUSBOIY(f), agoodman(m), deprof69, chrysanthus07, Chineseface1(f), EDIBLESS10, iyzeek(m), iheanyi4u(m), moneybag100, oswaggiee(m), talk2biggz, narorose, SenatorJChris, justy15, dammyklein(m), breathcutter(m), kenp20(m), ndiboy01(m), Hedonistically, Worksunlimited, Osteen89, obongkaks, joellouizehiz(m), WEALTH304(m), Chillity, 0806436bnj(m), icon007(m), enterpreneur12, bignene(m), Ickes, xule20(m), Chible17(f), hinograce, Achillesdam500(m), zulex880, AnaMezza, funkylv81(f), mosho2good, debsy001(f), francofoks, kenness(m), okhey(m), Metrofox(m), orion7, atilla(m), Milldon(m), Ezealielem3(m), liztemi(f), OlalekanOlorunf, Sheuns(m), JamesReacher(m), ubizle(f), Joyintwos(m), SpencerLewis(m), RarestBreed, supremsuccess(m), NinaArsenal(f), leykeh, LilSmith55(m), Abrahamdada1, afamjb, Ginaruby, BruncleZuma and 215 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12