[/sup][sup]the coveted crown on the 1st of December 2017 at the L.A Kings Dome Stadium Road (inside l.a kings).



In attendance were high profiled personalities as the Q.L.O.P.H.A (Quintessential Ladies Of Portharcourt City Awards) also took place alongside the beauty pageant. Some of the guest were Hon Ibim Semenitari, Mrs Loveth Ogedegbe, Mrs Mercy Abu, Mrs Izobe Spiff, Muma Gee, Arinze Baba, K.O Baba and a host of other distinguished Portharcourt Personalities.



Miss Oroma Shedrack, a 22 years old undergraduate of Business Management at the University of Portharcourt defeated 13 other contestants to emerge Miss Portharcourt City 2017/2018. Other crowned Queens were Cherrie Miller Face of Portharcourt City, Desire Suku Diboye Top Model Portharcourt City, Beauty Stanley Miss Portharcourt City (Tourism) Wariboko Otokini Miss Portharcourt City (humanity).



The founder of Miss Portharcourt City Pageant and Q.L.O.P.H.A, Anita May Igoni wishes the winners a successful reign and congratulated the awardees and commended their continuous contribution to the entertainment industry.‎

In most of the pictures shown here, the beauty contest winner has such a stern look on her face, almost like she just got done fighting.



pretty ❤

congrats



Congrats beautiful girl

CONGRATS

hmmm... God bless ur hustle dear.....

