Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018

Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Neimar: 10:17pm On Feb 20
barca is playing rubbish

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by fingard02k(m): 10:17pm On Feb 20
mesiii

4 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:18pm On Feb 20
Goal messi
Chelsea 1:1 Barca

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by KingOfThePay(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Goal Ball Messsii!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God of Soccer
And the record is broken!!! grin cheesy

World Best rada rada !!! Last DON standing

18 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

Messiiiiiiiiiiii

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

12 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by fingard02k(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
god of football scores


god of football scores

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Messi scores




Na now ball go start

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by khingTony(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
messi

3 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Donsammi(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
kinibigdeal:


Chelsea fan can overhype. The worse player in lower division will do that, is never a special type of goal


Now Chelsea don score goal.
you people will still complain say na cheap goal



they use chelsea swear for una

11 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Clear ball out

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Maxcollins042(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Messiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
sirfee:
Chelsea don score oo,I smell draw soup sha.
Goallllll

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Twoclans(f): 10:18pm On Feb 20
ZombieBuster:


The sky is blue my lady


What colour is the sky now my king wink

Messi scores

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by ChyOmaa(f): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Wowwwwwwww

2 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:19pm On Feb 20
Christensen is a bloody fool. He did this same rubbish in the first half

4 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Walelavender(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
sirgalahad26:

whats d correct scores now...abeg!
Chelsea 1 Barca 1

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by wristbangle(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Hahahaha Messi ti finally score lollll grin

Anyway I see this game ending 1 - 2 in favour of Barcelona

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by madridguy(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Up Messi

Jinx don break

10 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by khingTony(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Messi can't score against Chelsea? poo

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by adiguns3(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Update: The score is 1-1
Watch live here

http://sportseries.net/football/watch-the-live-broadcast-of-chelsea-vs-barcelona-champions-league/
Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by bonechamberlain(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
goal grin oluwa messi don do am

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by iphenon: 10:19pm On Feb 20
And the King does it again!!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Stevengerd(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Issa Goaaaaaaaaal. Thank God for GG

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by EverGlorious(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
William: Ahhh! This one is strong! cry Bring the holy cane!! angry

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Kyase(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
sirfee:
Chelsea don score oo,I smell draw soup sha.
na win for Barça ooo

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by dcosmosboy(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
And he has scored,, I call him SPIRITUS

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by kinibigdeal(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
Donsammi:



Now Chelsea don score goal.
you people will still complain say na cheap goal



they use chelsea swear for una

Can you see a world class goal from Messi

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Neimar: 10:20pm On Feb 20
messi don score chelshit oooo

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by obafemee80(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
Oh no

Messi finally scored against Chelsea

Chelsea become the 71st different side that Lionel Messi has scored against in his 535 goal Barcelona career (from 82 faced)

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
kinibigdeal:


Chelsea fan can overhype. The worse player in lower division will do that, is never a special type of goal

I no be Chelsea fan oga, Accept the fact that it's a good goal. Finish.

8 Likes

Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by madridguy(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
Haba, abi kid abi will anyone flog me for standing against them ni?

yomi96:
yimu like say you no dey happy say dem dey loose
Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by myettiallah: 10:20pm On Feb 20
Lol....
I warned dem

