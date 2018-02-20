₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Neimar: 10:17pm On Feb 20
barca is playing rubbish
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by fingard02k(m): 10:17pm On Feb 20
mesiii
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:18pm On Feb 20
Goal messi
Chelsea 1:1 Barca
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by KingOfThePay(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Goal Ball Messsii!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God of Soccer
And the record is broken!!!
World Best rada rada !!! Last DON standing
18 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Messiiiiiiiiiiii
12 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by fingard02k(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
god of football scores
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Messi scores
Na now ball go start
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by khingTony(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
messi
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Donsammi(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
kinibigdeal:
Now Chelsea don score goal.
you people will still complain say na cheap goal
they use chelsea swear for una
11 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by seunny4lif(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Clear ball out
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Maxcollins042(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
Messiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:18pm On Feb 20
sirfee:Goallllll
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Twoclans(f): 10:18pm On Feb 20
ZombieBuster:
What colour is the sky now my king
Messi scores
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by ChyOmaa(f): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Wowwwwwwww
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:19pm On Feb 20
Christensen is a bloody fool. He did this same rubbish in the first half
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Walelavender(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
sirgalahad26:Chelsea 1 Barca 1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by wristbangle(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Hahahaha Messi ti finally score lollll
Anyway I see this game ending 1 - 2 in favour of Barcelona
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by madridguy(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Up Messi
Jinx don break
10 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by khingTony(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Messi can't score against Chelsea? poo
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by adiguns3(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by bonechamberlain(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
goal oluwa messi don do am
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by iphenon: 10:19pm On Feb 20
And the King does it again!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Stevengerd(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
Issa Goaaaaaaaaal. Thank God for GG
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by EverGlorious(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
William: Ahhh! This one is strong! Bring the holy cane!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Kyase(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
sirfee:na win for Barça ooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by dcosmosboy(m): 10:19pm On Feb 20
And he has scored,, I call him SPIRITUS
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by kinibigdeal(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
Donsammi:
Can you see a world class goal from Messi
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by Neimar: 10:20pm On Feb 20
messi don score chelshit oooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by obafemee80(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
Oh no
Messi finally scored against Chelsea
Chelsea become the 71st different side that Lionel Messi has scored against in his 535 goal Barcelona career (from 82 faced)
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
kinibigdeal:
I no be Chelsea fan oga, Accept the fact that it's a good goal. Finish.
8 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by madridguy(m): 10:20pm On Feb 20
Haba, abi kid abi will anyone flog me for standing against them ni?
yomi96:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 by myettiallah: 10:20pm On Feb 20
Lol....
I warned dem
Viewing this topic: Jb10(m), chikarism, rowbee(m), ola12(m), xerxesII, Hardeysolution(m), muyiwa22(m), mightyleks(m), GregJo, AMZYMAYO(m), Kyase(m), our9ja, clemzo101(m), Heybeedee, Rekyz(m), ApostleEbuka(m), senatordave1, Godsknight(m), Evansjj(m), imessenger247, dasauce(m), Williyoung, Rakiticbarca, Oladeleeleniyan(f), unohbethel(m), kayjegs, Emmy1379, schurley(m), Jake619, Najyin(m), lord19(m) and 41 guest(s)
