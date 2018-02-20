Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Barcelona :UCL (1 - 1) On 20th February 2018 (39741 Views)

barca is playing rubbish 3 Likes 1 Share

mesiii 4 Likes

Goal messi

Chelsea 1:1 Barca 11 Likes 2 Shares



And the record is broken!!!



Goal Ball Messsii!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! God of Soccer
And the record is broken!!!
World Best rada rada !!! Last DON standing





Messiiiiiiiiiiii



Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
Messiiiiiiiiiiii







Messi scores









Na now ball go start 15 Likes 1 Share

messi 3 Likes

kinibigdeal:





Chelsea fan can overhype. The worse player in lower division will do that, is never a special type of goal



Now Chelsea don score goal.

you people will still complain say na cheap goal







Now Chelsea don score goal.
you people will still complain say na cheap goal
they use chelsea swear for una

Clear ball out 1 Like

Messiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 12 Likes 2 Shares

sirfee:

Chelsea don score oo,I smell draw soup sha. Goallllll Goallllll 1 Like

ZombieBuster:





The sky is blue my lady



What colour is the sky now my king



Messi scores
What colour is the sky now my king

Wowwwwwwww 2 Likes

Christensen is a bloody fool. He did this same rubbish in the first half 4 Likes

sirgalahad26:



whats d correct scores now...abeg!
Chelsea 1 Barca 1





Hahahaha Messi ti finally score lolll
Anyway I see this game ending 1 - 2 in favour of Barcelona

Up Messi



Jinx don break 10 Likes

Messi can't score against Chelsea? poo 9 Likes 1 Share



Watch live here



oluwa messi don do am goaloluwa messi don do am 1 Like

And the King does it again!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Issa Goaaaaaaaaal. Thank God for GG 1 Like 1 Share

Bring the holy cane!! William: Ahhh! This one is strong!Bring the holy cane!! 1 Like

sirfee:

na win for Barça ooo

And he has scored,, I call him SPIRITUS 5 Likes 1 Share

Donsammi:







Now Chelsea don score goal.

you people will still complain say na cheap goal







they use chelsea swear for una

Can you see a world class goal from Messi

messi don score chelshit oooo 2 Likes 1 Share

Oh no



Messi finally scored against Chelsea



Oh no
Messi finally scored against Chelsea
Chelsea become the 71st different side that Lionel Messi has scored against in his 535 goal Barcelona career (from 82 faced)

kinibigdeal:





Chelsea fan can overhype. The worse player in lower division will do that, is never a special type of goal

I no be Chelsea fan oga, Accept the fact that it's a good goal. Finish.





yomi96:

yimu like say you no dey happy say dem dey loose Haba, abi kid abi will anyone flog me for standing against them ni?