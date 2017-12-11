



1. Obey the rules of the road and carry your driver’s license with you.



2. Plan the route to your holiday destination and allow yourself enough time to reach the destination



3. Make sure that your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before departure. All lights and indicators, windscreens, windscreen wipers, brakes, steering, shock absorbers, exhaust system and tyres should be carefully examined for faults.



4. Do not overload.



5. Try to avoid driving after dark if possible.



6. Have a good rest before you embark on your journey



7. Take safety breaks every 2 hours or 200km. Rest, have an energy drink and continue once well rested.



8. Do not drink and drive



9. Try to recognize potentially dangerous drivers on and pedestrians alongside the road and keep well clear of them



10. Be visible – drive with your lights on



11. Headlights should be dipped well before an approaching vehicle is within the range of the main beam.



12. Always wear your seat belt and see that everyone in the car is wearing theirs.



13. Drive defensively



14. Stay within the speed limit at all times



15. Only overtake when it is absolutely safe to do so



16. Maintain at least a 2-second following distance – this distance should be increased at night, in foggy or rainy conditions and when the road is wet.



17. Expect others to not be as obedient to the law as yourself



18. Avoid distractions on the road such as texting, conversations on cellular phones etc



19. Be courteous towards fellow road users – keep your temper and resist the temptation to retaliate



20. Know your emergency numbers – When you need assistance, kindly call the following numbers



