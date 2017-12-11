₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,357 members, 3,963,942 topics. Date: Monday, 11 December 2017 at 08:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / I Am Epileptic Please Help (6081 Views)
Help! My Only Kid Sister Is Epileptic #sobbing / Epileptic Girl Falls Inside Boiling Oil While Having Seizure (Graphic Photos) / Epileptic Woman Falls Into Fire In Ugandan (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Am Epileptic Please Help by visible006(m): 5:27pm
It's with a heart filled with sorrow and bitterness I am writing this post.... I am epileptic and have been suffering from this very sickness for the past three years.....
I am 20yrs old and dropped out from secondary school on 2013.
It happened one night on december 2013 that I was strolling to my room without torch-light that something pinched me on my leg uptill today I still can't understand what that was and I don't if that was what caused this type of sickness to me..
My mother and father are not epileptic and there is no record of any of their relatives that had it before.
On the early year of 2014 one of my uncle introduced me to one of his friends and told me that I will stay with him and serve him and after six years he will settle me and I am presently serving him and here is where I started having this sickness..
I am living alone because he has two shops and I am handling one of them and by God grace I am doing fine here.
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by visible006(m): 5:41pm
Actually the sickness never happened to me on day-time, it's always at night when I am asleep even if someone tells you that I have epilepsy you'll likely doubt the person because I don't have injuries or wound, the sickness will just come and go before morning....
I don't want to quit serving my oga because it will be a lost to me and I don't know how life will look for me if I do...... and my oga is even doubting me that I don't such sickness..
So I just want to finish serving him and it remain another three years...
But I just want to find out from nairaland doctors If (maybe when I get the money) I will find any medical solution to this type of sickness..
Please oga seun and lalasticlala help me push this to front page..
Thank you for reading my post and God bless you.
1 Like
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by nkwuocha: 6:17pm
Cc:Lalasticlala
You suddenly developed epilepsy?
God will step in to take control.I'm no doctor, but you will be healed by Gods grace and mercy.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by EagleScribes: 6:21pm
visible006:
There is a medical solution
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by visible006(m): 6:24pm
nkwuocha:Yes sir, it just happened like that, AMEN and thanks for the prayer.
1 Like
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by visible006(m): 6:26pm
EagleScribes:Ok, thanks
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by chibike69: 7:04pm
u don finally meet ur village people
oya go T. B joshua sharp sharp
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by EsotericMonk: 7:04pm
@visible006, you have done well by calling for help, for he who seeks help would find it.
Actually, in some instances such as yours, it may be difficult to pin point the cause of the epilepsy, but among the not so overt causes could be mitochondrial disorder and some other disorders which may not benefit this thread.
Indeed there are ways epilepsy can be treated , ofcus it starts by you going to the hospital to see a neurologist. You would run some tests from basics like a lumbar puncture(testing the 'brain fluid') to MRI and a video-electroencephalogram to help pinpoint the cause. Its these tests that would guide in a treatment.
And yes, you can do all these in Nigeria
9 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Exponental(m): 7:04pm
Sorry....
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Austema(m): 7:04pm
Let me refer you to the Doctor of the Doctors, he is adonai, he is Elshadai, he says; I am the lord that healed thee, it is written in the gospel of luke that; with God nothing is impossible. You are healed in jesus name (amen)
43 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by leksmedia: 7:04pm
Hi visible006 i love your courage,epilepsy is not a sickness like you said, its a neurological disorder , what you have is called Nocturnal epilepsy. I know of one epilepsy foundation that can help you, you can contact me please or visit their website here
www.epilepsynigeria.com
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:05pm
Murphyibiam15 iamnlia come and say something
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Afam4eva(m): 7:05pm
First and foremost, who told you that it's epilepsy?
7 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by KinzyeWriter(m): 7:06pm
Ehya.. Warapa ley gan. God will heal you sha... Pele o.
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by 9jatatafo(m): 7:06pm
N
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by NoFavors: 7:06pm
EagleScribes:For real?
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Deicide: 7:06pm
The op want to be convinced that it's a spiritual problem which it's definitely not. You got this sickness 3yrs ago and you still have not visited a hospital yet? Are you waiting 4 me to take you? 20 years old still thinking like a baby.
6 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Esepayan(m): 7:06pm
go see a doctor let them determine what medication u will be needing...with proper medication it will be a thing of the past do not let it bother alot of ppl be on meds
2 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by BiafranBushBoy: 7:07pm
Lord I thank you that you always hear me when I pray. And right now I want to pray for the Op.
By the anointing bestowed on me as a child of God, I decree... Healing in Jesus Name.
Father I pray, that you send down divine healing on op.
Showers of healing fall in Jesus name.
Every spirit of Epilepsy, I come against you now...
"Come out in Jesus name!!!"
I thank you God for I know you always hear me. Glory to your name!!!
AMEN.
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Gabbyayo(m): 7:07pm
There should be a medical cure for it, God will see you out of this.
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Caseless: 7:08pm
you overnight became epileptic? This kain made in village epilepsy sef.
I just have to thank God; I might not have gotten all I'm asking for, but I'm very healthy.
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Johncuppa(m): 7:08pm
Thank God you voice out.
While I won't discourage you seeking medical help, I wish you seek divine help too.
Hope you are not part of those criticising Men of God, this is when you know the essence of men like that in our society.
And as touching your boss, it is when you are strong you are interested in that his shop, your life, purpose and destiny should concern you more.
Lastly, This kind of your story is another opportunity to make public shame of Satan and give glory to God. Whether you stepped on something or anyhow it happened, the truth is Satan caused it.
And the joy is the fact that we have dominion on him.
Don't fall into the hands of scammers. Deliverance, healing are free. Never bother yourself too much. God will heal you.
3 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by maleeks(m): 7:09pm
What you are having is "Seizures" which is simply symptoms of a brain problem. They happen because of sudden, abnormal electrical activity in the brain. In which a person's body shakes rapidly and uncontrollably. It is caused by a brain tumor @op it could be any type ranging from bi-frontal meningioma to others. It often start while you're sleeping and later if not taken care of can trigger while you not even sleeping/
/
Solution/
you will have to go for both CT scan and MRI scan this will cost you almost a #100,000 then your neurologist can now know how big the tumor is and if you can be given medication( e.g. Phenytoin) to stabilize your condition or shrink the tumor. And also I f you will eventually undergo a brain surgery/
No big deal man. It has happened to someone so close to me and the surgery was done at the University college Hospital Ibadan and to God be the glory she's better now. The only problem is that bro..... you gon' spend som damn money man!
7 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Ayodejioak(m): 7:09pm
[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by buffalowings: 7:09pm
M
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by IgweBUIKE1(m): 7:09pm
God will heal you man
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by Protein0: 7:10pm
visible006:it's obvious from your words that you believe this ailment is spiritual. Our minds play a major role in making things work for us or otherwise.
I've personally seen people with similar narrations that got healed (by His grace) with orthodox medicine when they were ready to jettison the supposed spiritual aetiology of the ailment.
My advice
*take it off your mind that what pinched your leg caused it (or did you have the first episode at the scene where the thing pinched your leg?) I'll take it for a tic tho
*go to a teaching hospital or FMC and request to see a neurologist
* be comprehensive in your explanations to him/her and answer questions as truthful as you can. Then follow your line of management to the core
* pray according to your belief and don't allow an iota of doubt that you'll be healed.
Be very careful of random drugs. Let a specialist assess, diagnose and assist you.
I've no doubt that you'll be fine by His grace
5 Likes
|Re: I Am Epileptic Please Help by edeXede: 7:10pm
Op, How many times have you been warned to stop dancing skelewu, shoki, one corner and the rest. Now you couldn't sleep again because your system has auto adapted to those dance.. Keep dancing till you enter guinness book of record
My Husband’s Manhood Is So Small / Detoxify, Burn Fat, Balance, Cleanse & Rejuvenate (edmark). / Constant Hotness Of The Body
Viewing this topic: TeeFriz, oracle2012(m), nwosunnanenye(m), Jibril659, VeraOshiolufa, elrony(m), Chivic6452(m), mightydee, denice1, uniquebee(f), Chrisx1x(m), maleeks(m), tomickdesigns(f), remsonik(f), Josephstephen(m), sorzy1(m), eabby(m), samtopwisdom(m), moonnstar(f), weezyk(m), YungPrinzz(m), oziandu(f), tayot1(m), rosieflower2(f), mangala14(m), Forceup(f), 989900, latyph(m), sallylet(m), Xzbit91, Maycher(m), pryzlez, manlawal(m), mcfestgee, xtratagem(m), 1Segzy, drey69(m), morbeta(m), lawrykings(m), lamie007, Daviestunech(m), Namdeenero(m), neihzar(m), domack99(m), Yusfulbuoy(m), Horlubunmmy, Samelle(f), braincool, Apina(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16