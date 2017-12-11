Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / I Am Epileptic Please Help (6081 Views)

It's with a heart filled with sorrow and bitterness I am writing this post.... I am epileptic and have been suffering from this very sickness for the past three years.....



I am 20yrs old and dropped out from secondary school on 2013.



It happened one night on december 2013 that I was strolling to my room without torch-light that something pinched me on my leg uptill today I still can't understand what that was and I don't if that was what caused this type of sickness to me..



My mother and father are not epileptic and there is no record of any of their relatives that had it before.



On the early year of 2014 one of my uncle introduced me to one of his friends and told me that I will stay with him and serve him and after six years he will settle me and I am presently serving him and here is where I started having this sickness..



I am living alone because he has two shops and I am handling one of them and by God grace I am doing fine here.

Actually the sickness never happened to me on day-time, it's always at night when I am asleep even if someone tells you that I have epilepsy you'll likely doubt the person because I don't have injuries or wound, the sickness will just come and go before morning....





I don't want to quit serving my oga because it will be a lost to me and I don't know how life will look for me if I do...... and my oga is even doubting me that I don't such sickness..



So I just want to finish serving him and it remain another three years...





But I just want to find out from nairaland doctors If (maybe when I get the money) I will find any medical solution to this type of sickness..





Please oga seun and lalasticlala help me push this to front page..



Thank you for reading my post and God bless you.

You suddenly developed epilepsy?

God will step in to take control.I'm no doctor, but you will be healed by Gods grace and mercy. 26 Likes 2 Shares

There is a medical solution

Yes sir, it just happened like that, AMEN and thanks for the prayer.

Ok, thanks

oya go T. B joshua sharp sharp 3 Likes

@visible006, you have done well by calling for help, for he who seeks help would find it.

Actually, in some instances such as yours, it may be difficult to pin point the cause of the epilepsy, but among the not so overt causes could be mitochondrial disorder and some other disorders which may not benefit this thread.

Indeed there are ways epilepsy can be treated , ofcus it starts by you going to the hospital to see a neurologist. You would run some tests from basics like a lumbar puncture(testing the 'brain fluid') to MRI and a video-electroencephalogram to help pinpoint the cause. Its these tests that would guide in a treatment.

And yes, you can do all these in Nigeria 9 Likes

Sorry....

Let me refer you to the Doctor of the Doctors, he is adonai, he is Elshadai, he says; I am the lord that healed thee, it is written in the gospel of luke that; with God nothing is impossible. You are healed in jesus name (amen) 43 Likes



www.epilepsynigeria.com Hi visible006 i love your courage,epilepsy is not a sickness like you said, its a neurological disorder , what you have is called Nocturnal epilepsy. I know of one epilepsy foundation that can help you, you can contact me please or visit their website here 5 Likes 3 Shares

First and foremost, who told you that it's epilepsy? 7 Likes

Ehya.. Warapa ley gan. God will heal you sha... Pele o.

For real?

The op want to be convinced that it's a spiritual problem which it's definitely not. You got this sickness 3yrs ago and you still have not visited a hospital yet? Are you waiting 4 me to take you? 20 years old still thinking like a baby. 6 Likes

go see a doctor let them determine what medication u will be needing...with proper medication it will be a thing of the past do not let it bother alot of ppl be on meds 2 Likes

Lord I thank you that you always hear me when I pray. And right now I want to pray for the Op.



By the anointing bestowed on me as a child of God, I decree... Healing in Jesus Name.



Father I pray, that you send down divine healing on op.



Showers of healing fall in Jesus name.



Every spirit of Epilepsy, I come against you now...



"Come out in Jesus name!!!"



I thank you God for I know you always hear me. Glory to your name!!!



AMEN. 42 Likes 4 Shares

I just have to thank God; I might not have gotten all I'm asking for, but I'm very healthy. 3 Likes

Thank God you voice out.

While I won't discourage you seeking medical help, I wish you seek divine help too.



Hope you are not part of those criticising Men of God, this is when you know the essence of men like that in our society.



And as touching your boss, it is when you are strong you are interested in that his shop, your life, purpose and destiny should concern you more.



Lastly, This kind of your story is another opportunity to make public shame of Satan and give glory to God. Whether you stepped on something or anyhow it happened, the truth is Satan caused it.

And the joy is the fact that we have dominion on him.

Don't fall into the hands of scammers. Deliverance, healing are free. Never bother yourself too much. God will heal you. 3 Likes

What you are having is "Seizures" which is simply symptoms of a brain problem. They happen because of sudden, abnormal electrical activity in the brain. In which a person's body shakes rapidly and uncontrollably. It is caused by a brain tumor @op it could be any type ranging from bi-frontal meningioma to others. It often start while you're sleeping and later if not taken care of can trigger while you not even sleeping/

/

Solution/

you will have to go for both CT scan and MRI scan this will cost you almost a #100,000 then your neurologist can now know how big the tumor is and if you can be given medication( e.g. Phenytoin) to stabilize your condition or shrink the tumor. And also I f you will eventually undergo a brain surgery/

No big deal man. It has happened to someone so close to me and the surgery was done at the University college Hospital Ibadan and to God be the glory she's better now. The only problem is that bro..... you gon' spend som damn money man! 7 Likes

God will heal you man

I've personally seen people with similar narrations that got healed (by His grace) with orthodox medicine when they were ready to jettison the supposed spiritual aetiology of the ailment.

My advice

*take it off your mind that what pinched your leg caused it (or did you have the first episode at the scene where the thing pinched your leg?) I'll take it for a tic tho

*go to a teaching hospital or FMC and request to see a neurologist

* be comprehensive in your explanations to him/her and answer questions as truthful as you can. Then follow your line of management to the core

* pray according to your belief and don't allow an iota of doubt that you'll be healed.

Be very careful of random drugs. Let a specialist assess, diagnose and assist you.

I've no doubt that you'll be fine by His grace it's obvious from your words that you believe this ailment is spiritual. Our minds play a major role in making things work for us or otherwise.I've personally seen people with similar narrations that got healed (by His grace) with orthodox medicine when they were ready to jettison the supposed spiritual aetiology of the ailment.My advice*take it off your mind that what pinched your leg caused it (or did you have the first episode at the scene where the thing pinched your leg?) I'll take it for a tic tho*go to a teaching hospital or FMC and request to see a neurologist* be comprehensive in your explanations to him/her and answer questions as truthful as you can. Then follow your line of management to the core* pray according to your belief and don't allow an iota of doubt that you'll be healed.Be very careful of random drugs. Let a specialist assess, diagnose and assist you.I've no doubt that you'll be fine by His grace 5 Likes