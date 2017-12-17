₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by robosky02(m): 5:58pm
Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria On 17th December
In a first for Nigeria, Guinness is delighted to announce that Made of Black ambassador, Thierry Henry, will be visiting Lagos on 17th-18th December as part of the Guinness Made of Black programme. Look out for his special message to Nigerians ahead of his visit on the Guinness Nigeria Facebook page @GuinnessNGR
During his time in Nigeria, the international football icon will meet winners of the ‘Be a Front Row Fan’ consumer promotion, which is currently running across the country. He will join them to watch the West Brom v Manchester United EPL game at Landmark event centre Victoria Island and celebrate their passion for football and their Made of Black spirit in the ultimate viewing centre event. He will also officially unveil Nigeria’s brand new Made of Black brand ambassador and join well known names at an exclusive Nigerians Made of Black celebration event.
If you would like to be in with a chance of meeting Thierry Henry in December, look out for special promotional bottles of Guinness in your favourite bar and SMS the code under the crown to 1759 for a chance to win. Instant win prizes of cash and airtime are also up for grabs. Participants must be over legal purchase age (18+).
Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director Guinness Nigeria Plc said, “Thierry Henry is a great example of someone with Made of Black spirit. He is best known for his time at Premier League club, Arsenal where he achieved a number of accolades. But his early days there were challenging. No goals in his first eight games left people questioning the record transfer fee. But he had the confidence in his ability and was determined to show people what he was made of. Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game, he worked hard to demonstrate and his skill and ability; ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of More.”
Guinness embodies the Made of Black mind set. It is an iconic beer that has the darkest liquid, but the brightest flavours. A beer that has lived in the hearts and minds of millions in Africa and across the world for over 250 years but has always had the authenticity, boldness and vision to do things differently.
https://www.completesportsnigeria.com/thierry-henry-visit-nigeria-17th-december/
7 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by daewoorazer(m): 7:18pm
..has d darkest liquid but the brightest flavours
Non drinkers when they are tempted to taste a drop:
4 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Ne0w1zarD: 7:18pm
Thierry Henry!
T14
Aka Igwe Henry
Aka Titi
Aka Henry
Aka king Henry
#Arsenal for Life!! #COYG !!
Please visit Imo state for a chance to win a free statue from Gov. Rochas.
15 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Troublemaker007(m): 7:18pm
So? The last time I visited Paris did I announce it?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Chevronstaff: 7:18pm
I have nothing to say about Henry's visit to Nigeria....lol
HOWEVER,DEAR NAIRALANDERS, For the remaining days of this year, may your enemies be as confused as
Lukaku was in the Manchester derby...
10 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Oyindidi(f): 7:19pm
Who is Teary Henry
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by chiagozien(m): 7:19pm
Nigeria is the country of savages and animals pls be guard
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Sharon6(f): 7:19pm
Nice one
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Ayodejioak(m): 7:20pm
why can't they just ship the bottle and photographer to wherever he is? Instead of him having to come? Aimless trip.
Contract speaking
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by HARDLABOR: 7:20pm
Do I give a fvck about dat
Fvck givers went da way
5 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Oyindidi(f): 7:20pm
daewoorazer:See you
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Joshintua(m): 7:20pm
I hope he comes with lots of Guiness drinks
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Uyi168(m): 7:20pm
IGWE!!
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by ajarossi(m): 7:20pm
He shld come n meet me in my palor
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by abat4real37(f): 7:20pm
Oyindidi:Google is your friend
4 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Follysho707: 7:21pm
Who him visit epp?
1 Like
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by PrettySleek(f): 7:21pm
Nice, I dey wait
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by awoo47: 7:21pm
atleast he can share old memories abt d invincibles
nd allow suffering assnal fans to fantasize abt d good old days(mind u I was not yet born )
Liverpool for life
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 7:21pm
I Go Like That Him French Intonation When Speaking English
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by BruncleZuma: 7:22pm
Nah even Udeme carry am come...
3 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by kenzysmith: 7:22pm
Who he visit help
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by Oyindidi(f): 7:22pm
abat4real37:Help me out
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by hucienda: 7:22pm
Thierry "Igwe!" Henry
Striker par excellence in 'The Invincibles' that year. W26 D12 L0.
Let's see if Manchester City can repeat such unbeaten feat this current EPL season.
3 Likes
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by smithsydny(m): 7:23pm
Igweeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by DRJECKYLL(m): 7:23pm
One of the greatest of all time. He was a quiet assassin on the field and has almost every major championship. Even Ronaldo and Messi are still in search for the elusive World Cup. The Prototype Football Player. A true son of France.
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by 9jakohai(m): 7:24pm
BruncleZuma:
Through friendly skies
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by HARDLABOR: 7:24pm
Oyindidi:
My roommate
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by 9jakohai(m): 7:24pm
smithsydny:
Igweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by ojuikwu: 7:24pm
if useless illiterates aboki kill animal igbo they will starj shouting afonja
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by kenzysmith: 7:25pm
Non go raise ur hope o the guy non be wizkid or davido when go throw gold or money 4 u o
PrettySleek:
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by 9jakohai(m): 7:25pm
Oyindidi:
Your wife's third husband
|Re: Thierry Henry To Visit Nigeria For Guinness Made Of Black, On 17th December 2017 by ElPadrino33: 7:25pm
Wow
