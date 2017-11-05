₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Bhelamblog: 9:50pm On Nov 07
Bleaching Cream Expert Bobrisky has been arrested by the Police in Lekki, Lagos this Evening. . Multiple reports says his arrest is linked to his fight between him and serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani., and him coming out as a gay..
Bobrisky had recently slandered Toyin via his Snapchat, after she called him a riff-raff during an interview, And yesterday too he came out plain that his a gay.
The real reason for this arrest is yet to be ascertained, but insiders reveal that Bobrisky will likely be transferred to Abuja, tomorrow morning.
Photo credit: Instablog9ja
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/oh-no-bobrisky-arrested-by-police-in.html
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by donstan18(m): 9:58pm On Nov 07
That's awesome!!
Just draw a masculine anus on the wall and force him to fvck it till the drawn anus squirts.
God creates, and you'll hardly change yourself.... Look at HER/HIM looking like an old man with a bucket face just for some hours!
You think you can just declare yourself a GAY freely and get ignored!
123 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by CecyAdrian(f): 9:59pm On Nov 07
How true is this, I don't want to get disappointed later ooo.
Honestly, Buhari needs to personally look into this matter, this guy needs to be looked up in a male male cell for 2 years
66 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by eyeview: 10:03pm On Nov 07
Just one day in police custody and he's already looking like a man. See his beard all jumping out.
They should transfer him to Kirikiri for just one weekend and he will give his life to Christ
194 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Smellymouth: 10:03pm On Nov 07
The speed when bobrisky wig take turn comot from the head na wa o.
But how can you arrest Bobrisky and put him in the same cell with other male prisoners, Now tell me is that not honeymoon for him?
146 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 10:06pm On Nov 07
eyeview:LOL this is so savage.
54 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by MammyYoo567(f): 10:09pm On Nov 07
Hahahahahahahahaha bobrisky is in soup
5 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Samusu(m): 10:11pm On Nov 07
Jolly good if true
7 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by obynno7(m): 10:13pm On Nov 07
I love this
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:17pm On Nov 07
If I happen to be his father I will use him for money ritual, then use the proceed to train those that want to be something in life
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 10:17pm On Nov 07
The slay spirit don leave am
See as him ugly
17 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Osasnidas(m): 10:20pm On Nov 07
*yawns* if God can just put the central nervous system on the skin some people will just bleach their sense away
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by nosiebaba(m): 10:20pm On Nov 07
This is old news na. This was the first time he was arrested
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by PastorMB(m): 10:41pm On Nov 07
Fake news!!!
Arrest Bobrisky? The dude got connections now than Buhari
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 10:47pm On Nov 07
Somewhere in the U.S, Bobrisky will be counting millions. He is in a wrong country.
11 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by adonbilivit: 10:47pm On Nov 07
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by mebad(m): 10:47pm On Nov 07
Thank God
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by pointstores(m): 10:47pm On Nov 07
Ohh
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by AntiWailer: 10:48pm On Nov 07
Better.
Useless boy
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Memyselfu2009(m): 10:48pm On Nov 07
Send him to a gay prison
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Flashh: 10:48pm On Nov 07
So, arrest could make make this fággot a little bit okay.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by tintingz(m): 10:48pm On Nov 07
He should be expecting this.
Nigerians and homophobic on homosexuals.
And many of them claim to be loving people.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Samusu(m): 10:48pm On Nov 07
14 yrs
19 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 10:48pm On Nov 07
Would they lock him in a female prison?? ...wedding MC
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by johndwayy(m): 10:48pm On Nov 07
See as bobrisky change once.. Just ordinary arrest
5 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by millomaniac: 10:48pm On Nov 07
Good riddance
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 10:48pm On Nov 07
eyeview:
Is s/he in the female or male cell
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by Nathdoug(m): 10:49pm On Nov 07
BOBRISKY KOR BE LIKE MAN AS POLICE DEY AROUND
1 Like
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by sukkot: 10:50pm On Nov 07
but not one politician arrested. going for soft targets
4 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by CharlieMaria(m): 10:50pm On Nov 07
Naija no dey dull....
Carry your gay commot for we kwantrt
3 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by myners007: 10:50pm On Nov 07
Bobrisky is now more popular than talented artiste like Dare Art Alade.........which way Naija
2 Likes
|Re: Bobrisky Arrested By Police In Lagos Over Fight With Toyin Lawani (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:50pm On Nov 07
Just when I am beginning to enjoy this nuisance and his cheap theatrics, the Police is now coming to whisk him away.
#BringBackOurBobRisky
6 Likes
