The mother and daughter looked graceful at the premiere of the wedding party which held in Lagos yesterday.







SOURCE: https://primesng.com/mo-abudu-daughter-temidayo-serving-us-mother-daughter-goals-photos/

I am kinda confused. Please who exactly is mother here?

Pretty ladies though 5 Likes

Awesome

beauties with no beast. 1 Like

this on sef.. see as see package the topic.. after opening now realizing is just pictures of over painted faces... 1 Like 3 Shares

Nutase:

beauties with no beast. you mean breast? you mean breast? 1 Like

she's beautiful

Afrok:

you mean breast? wetin be dat thingy for there chest? abi your eye dey pain you? wetin be dat thingy for there chest? abi your eye dey pain you?

Nutase:

wetin be dat thingy for there chest? abi your eye dey pain you? no vex o... nah beast dey their chest? no vex o... nah beast dey their chest? 2 Likes

Afrok:

no vex o... nah beast dey their chest? slow people everywhere.

She meant beauties without a man.

Why are you fixated with their breast?

Did you see where she typed breast?

Haba! slow people everywhere.She meant beauties without a man.Why are you fixated with their breast?Did you see where she typed breast?Haba!

fine geh ...d mother looks more beautiful sha

who born who? too much make up

Beautiful girl. good looking mum. ❤❤

Marotzke:

slow people everywhere.

She meant beauties without a man.

Why are you fixated with their breast?

Did you see where she typed breast?

Haba! boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?

You wey no be slow... continue. boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?You wey no be slow... continue.

Barbecue adds more to beauty obviously

i hope this wedding party would be worth the attention it is bringing oh 1 Like

Amaechi Munagor 3 Likes

crownedprinz:

i hope this wedding party would be worth the attention it is bringing oh

Forget it, it won't. Forget it, it won't. 1 Like

This movie better be way better than the wacky prequel else Nigeria will continually celebrate mediocrity till tomorrow,

BruncleZuma:

Amaechi Munagor

i decode i decode

I hope there will be no wedding party 3 becuase by then, it would have been watery.

Okay o...

IPOBrep:



i decode





Bia enyi, ejim aha ndi Umuoji ajuo gi don't go and say nah me talk oooo Bia enyi, ejim aha ndi Umuoji ajuo gi don't go and say nah me talk oooo









Emulsion paint squad Emulsion paint squad

See ooo





We no even fit choose infact we are confused about their make up competition

Nutase:

beauties with no beast. what are u saying? what are u saying?

Afrok:

boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?

You wey no be slow... continue. You seem not to get it Still, u might need to revise some elementary English, day surely would help... You seem not to get it Still, u might need to revise some elementary English, day surely would help...

Afrok:

boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?

You wey no be slow... continue.

Have you heard of the movie. 'beauty and the beast '?

That is what he is referring to by

Beauties with no beast Have you heard of the movie. 'beauty and the beast '?That is what he is referring to byBeauties with no beast

BruncleZuma:









Bia enyi, ejim aha ndi Umuoji ajuo gi don't go and say nah me talk oooo

copy copy