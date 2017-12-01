₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by VastFinder: 4:44am
The mother and daughter looked graceful at the premiere of the wedding party which held in Lagos yesterday.
SOURCE: https://primesng.com/mo-abudu-daughter-temidayo-serving-us-mother-daughter-goals-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Ugoeze2016: 4:57am
I am kinda confused. Please who exactly is mother here?
Pretty ladies though
5 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by odiereke(m): 5:08am
Awesome
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Nutase(f): 6:02am
beauties with no beast.
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by emaxjey(m): 6:10am
this on sef.. see as see package the topic.. after opening now realizing is just pictures of over painted faces...
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Afrok(m): 7:11am
Nutase:you mean breast?
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:13am
she's beautiful
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Nutase(f): 7:21am
Afrok:wetin be dat thingy for there chest? abi your eye dey pain you?
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Afrok(m): 8:19am
Nutase:no vex o... nah beast dey their chest?
2 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Marotzke(m): 8:30am
Afrok:slow people everywhere.
She meant beauties without a man.
Why are you fixated with their breast?
Did you see where she typed breast?
Haba!
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by roarik(f): 9:14am
fine geh ...d mother looks more beautiful sha
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by jericco1(m): 10:10am
who born who? too much make up
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by LuvU2(f): 10:14am
Beautiful girl. good looking mum. ❤❤
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Afrok(m): 10:59am
Marotzke:boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?
You wey no be slow... continue.
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:15pm
Barbecue adds more to beauty obviously
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by crownedprinz(m): 2:16pm
i hope this wedding party would be worth the attention it is bringing oh
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by BruncleZuma: 2:17pm
Amaechi Munagor
3 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by chuksanambra: 2:20pm
crownedprinz:
Forget it, it won't.
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by kingthreat(m): 2:21pm
This movie better be way better than the wacky prequel else Nigeria will continually celebrate mediocrity till tomorrow,
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by IPOBrep: 2:22pm
BruncleZuma:
i decode
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Blackops(m): 2:23pm
I hope there will be no wedding party 3 becuase by then, it would have been watery.
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by iamleumas: 2:27pm
Okay o...
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by BruncleZuma: 2:27pm
IPOBrep:
Bia enyi, ejim aha ndi Umuoji ajuo gi don't go and say nah me talk oooo
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
Emulsion paint squad
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
See ooo
We no even fit choose infact we are confused about their make up competition
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by booqee(f): 2:29pm
Nutase:what are u saying?
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Kposkila: 2:29pm
Afrok:You seem not to get it Still, u might need to revise some elementary English, day surely would help...
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Edisheh: 2:31pm
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Childofaking: 2:31pm
Afrok:
Have you heard of the movie. 'beauty and the beast '?
That is what he is referring to by
Beauties with no beast
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by IPOBrep: 2:37pm
BruncleZuma:
copy
|Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Radiant1020(f): 2:43pm
Chai! See as beauty dey trowey
