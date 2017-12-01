₦airaland Forum

Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by VastFinder: 4:44am

The mother and daughter looked graceful at the premiere of the wedding party which held in Lagos yesterday.



SOURCE: https://primesng.com/mo-abudu-daughter-temidayo-serving-us-mother-daughter-goals-photos/

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Ugoeze2016: 4:57am
I am kinda confused. Please who exactly is mother here?
Pretty ladies though

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by odiereke(m): 5:08am
Awesome
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Nutase(f): 6:02am
beauties with no beast.

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by emaxjey(m): 6:10am
this on sef.. see as see package the topic.. after opening now realizing is just pictures of over painted faces...

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Afrok(m): 7:11am
Nutase:
beauties with no beast.
you mean breast? shocked

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:13am
she's beautiful
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Nutase(f): 7:21am
Afrok:
you mean breast? shocked
wetin be dat thingy for there chest? abi your eye dey pain you?
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Afrok(m): 8:19am
Nutase:
wetin be dat thingy for there chest? abi your eye dey pain you?
no vex o... nah beast dey their chest? shocked

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Marotzke(m): 8:30am
Afrok:
no vex o... nah beast dey their chest? shocked
slow people everywhere.
She meant beauties without a man.
Why are you fixated with their breast?
Did you see where she typed breast?
Haba!
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by roarik(f): 9:14am
fine geh ...d mother looks more beautiful sha
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by jericco1(m): 10:10am
who born who? too much make up
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by LuvU2(f): 10:14am
Beautiful girl. good looking mum. ❤❤
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Afrok(m): 10:59am
Marotzke:
slow people everywhere.
She meant beauties without a man.
Why are you fixated with their breast?
Did you see where she typed breast?
Haba!
boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?
You wey no be slow... continue.
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:15pm
Barbecue adds more to beauty obviously
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by crownedprinz(m): 2:16pm
i hope this wedding party would be worth the attention it is bringing oh

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by BruncleZuma: 2:17pm
Amaechi Munagor wink

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by chuksanambra: 2:20pm
crownedprinz:
i hope this wedding party would be worth the attention it is bringing oh

Forget it, it won't.

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by kingthreat(m): 2:21pm
This movie better be way better than the wacky prequel else Nigeria will continually celebrate mediocrity till tomorrow,
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by IPOBrep: 2:22pm
BruncleZuma:
Amaechi Munagor wink

i decode
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Blackops(m): 2:23pm
I hope there will be no wedding party 3 becuase by then, it would have been watery.
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by iamleumas: 2:27pm
Okay o...
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by BruncleZuma: 2:27pm
IPOBrep:

i decode

grin grin grin grin

Bia enyi, ejim aha ndi Umuoji ajuo gi don't go and say nah me talk oooo

Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
grin grin



Emulsion paint squad
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by free2ryhme: 2:28pm
See ooo


We no even fit choose infact we are confused about their make up competition
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by booqee(f): 2:29pm
Nutase:
beauties with no beast.
what are u saying?
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Kposkila: 2:29pm
Afrok:
boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?
You wey no be slow... continue.
You seem not to get it Still, u might need to revise some elementary English, day surely would help...
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Edisheh: 2:31pm
grin
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Childofaking: 2:31pm
Afrok:
boss Abeg no vex o... did you see any where she wrote man on her reply? Abii man dey for chest?
You wey no be slow... continue.

Have you heard of the movie. 'beauty and the beast '?
That is what he is referring to by
Beauties with no beast
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by IPOBrep: 2:37pm
BruncleZuma:


grin grin grin grin

Bia enyi, ejim aha ndi Umuoji ajuo gi don't go and say nah me talk oooo

copy
Re: Mo Abudu And Her Daughter, Temidayo Abudu At "The Wedding Party 2" Premiere by Radiant1020(f): 2:43pm
Chai! See as beauty dey trowey

