₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,806 members, 3,965,456 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 04:51 PM

Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) (4072 Views)

Nigerian Man Graduates From A US University With 2 Degrees In 4 Years. Photos / Lady Who Sold Noodles & Egg To Sponsor Herself Through University. PICS / Boy Bullied In A Hostel Of Babcock University [PICS+VIDEO] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by viviangist: 2:52pm
@VIVIANGIST 

Peace Eze emerged the overall outstanding graduate at University of Louisiana, U.S.

She shared the good news on her Instagram page writing;

“I️ am so grateful to have been honored as the UL college of science outstanding graduate and the overall UL outstanding graduate for fall 2017. This has been a long and wonderful journey and I️ am so grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to be a Ragin Cajun
#geauxul #nigerianpride #beautyandbrains ���”

CC; lalasticlala

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/peace-eze-wiki/








5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 2:53pm
What? A beautiful and intelligent Igbo girl. Naturally loaded.

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Cyynthialove(f): 2:55pm
Igbo ladies sef.
Na only una waka come ?

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Angelparadise(f): 2:55pm
nice
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by BeautifulSE: 2:56pm
Congrats
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:57pm
cheesy


Slayqueen with hot brain. Congrats dear.

A big round of applause for her performance.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 2:57pm
shocked




∆ I thought Hausas and Fulanis bear Eze ∆

7 Likes

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by unohbethel(m): 3:08pm
pls is she from yoruba or igbo?
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 3:11pm
OrestesDante:
shocked




∆ I thought Hausas and Fulanis bear Eze ∆

Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa grin

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 3:15pm
BankeSmalls:


Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa grin

shocked


∆ Wow!!! That's instresting to know I'm a Japanese though. Pardon my Ignorance ∆

2 Likes

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by EternalTruths: 3:20pm
One ethnic group South of Nigeria will not like this news.
Just ask the mod for that ethnic group.

8 Likes

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:21pm
BankeSmalls:


Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa grin
gringrin Corrrrecttt. Good answer.

4 Likes

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Masterclass32: 3:25pm
Great one. Keep soaring.
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by raker300: 3:30pm
Some people won’t like this

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Oshidaguy: 3:34pm
IGBO AMAKA.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by imhotep: 3:34pm
OrestesDante:
shocked




∆ I thought Hausas and Fulanis bear Eze ∆
grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Forceup(f): 3:41pm
Before I opened the thread, something told me she would be igbo...

Igbo amaka kiss kiss kiss

God bless the Federal Republic smiley smiley smiley

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 3:43pm
Igbo ladies and brain eh shocked no wonder yoruba guys wunt let them be grin grin

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:44pm
Its expected, beauty and brains, I love my Igbo girls

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 3:45pm
Food for FFKs of AfonjaLand grin

But not yellow enough undecided

Thumbs up! baby. Next "achievement" = ensnaring a Yoruba Demon wink



cstr1000:

What about Yoruba ''food'' that peter okoye consumes everyday that made him forget his family.

Shameless Kid.

Only a dumb bimbo ends up with a demon.

LOL...he pain you small. I was kidding nah grin

I am sure your ladies have been victims of Les Demons grin

You took it too personal grin grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 4:20pm
Congrats love
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Balkan(m): 4:20pm
Who else could it be. But mod, this is no news nah!
this could be news for other tribes. Please mod, this kind of news breeds jealousy.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Afonja land 3000 Afonja Muslims are protesting that Trump recognized Jerusalem as Capital of Israel.

Try and protect Igbos a little.
Thanks

1 Like

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Keneking: 4:20pm
Igbos are indeed doing very well

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 4:20pm
Wow.. Nigerians/Biafrans keep making us proud abroad..



The award was named after Davido's hit track.. nice achievement for davido
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by KingRex1: 4:20pm
That's the campus pitch perfect was acted.
Congrats girl.
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:20pm
This is Nigeria Igbo lady not a Biafra

congrats dear
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by slawomir: 4:20pm
good for her
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by cooltola(m): 4:22pm
congrats to her, please let end tribalism on NL

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 4:23pm
It gives me Joy and hope that our tomorrow is blessed in this country when I see young Nigerians do good in their different areas of specifications
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by iSlayer: 4:23pm
Had we had our country by now,this is one if the brains that would have been employed into one of our State-of-the-Art Research Institutes or the likes. Now US Babylon will have her to herself,at our expense.

Not to lose hope tho',we'll get there.
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by biacan(f): 4:23pm
Wow this is what happens when you're on the right part........ and she looks beautiful...... watch how broke guys who has nothing to offer run after her....... boss chick girl always slay
Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 4:24pm
Chai! Congrats brainy + beauty girlie.Another igbo doing us proud.Ezigbo ada igbo.Ndi Chineke goziri na gozie.Igbo kwenu! Ndi ofe mmanu will start telling us something else now.

(0) (1) (Reply)

How To Study For Free In Sweden / Federal Poly Oko Anambra State / Yaba Tech , Uniben And Lasu Post Ume Question Available

Viewing this topic: danz06, Rimsd(m), triplechoice(m), Chukazu, Lnxxxxx(m), owoademola, Deejavu1(m), samsilo(m), gabriplane(m), StCapital, Elijahmajor(m), ayobamiakanbi, solochris(m), MasterMind21(m), stevejomo(m), AgbenuAnna(f), 2innocent, hobermener, joek, ArinzeAlec(m), sircrabo, ostarlink, ChiefPiiko(m), BandAid(m), mansnothot, Akby(m), Yinkxberry(f), ofei(m), 2ru9jaman, nmaihat, Ellyne(f), almeida3, HenryO2(m), Kennyortega(f), Trustme2(m), chidozeze(m), Anonymous11, amasss, NaijaNaWaa, BOMA2912(m), deeozi, chikasin4(m), geostrata(m), parcydrix(m), Teejazy(m), johnslimmy(m), Sammyjay4411(m), dux14, TBD, LasGidiOwner, FunkyAlhaji2015, lennycool9(m), frontview(m), Sleemchoko8, Vision2045(m), oluafolabi(m), cremedelacreme, Viruslord(m), Adonis86(m), akenzua74, samowo01, stam101(m), Deflorence, princeofatlanta, Ephrata1, niyoni, Abbey1987, emeka2103, sannibello(m), ghostmist, gbolex(m), royalrich(m), terrificjoe(m), jagaboss(m), Hansie63(f) and 112 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.