Peace Eze emerged the overall outstanding graduate at University of Louisiana, U.S.



She shared the good news on her Instagram page writing;



“I️ am so grateful to have been honored as the UL college of science outstanding graduate and the overall UL outstanding graduate for fall 2017. This has been a long and wonderful journey and I️ am so grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to be a Ragin Cajun

#geauxul #nigerianpride #beautyandbrains ���”



CC; lalasticlala



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/peace-eze-wiki/

















What? A beautiful and intelligent Igbo girl. Naturally loaded. 18 Likes 1 Share

Igbo ladies sef.

Na only una waka come ? 15 Likes 2 Shares

nice

Congrats







Slayqueen with hot brain. Congrats dear.



Slayqueen with hot brain. Congrats dear.

A big round of applause for her performance.











∆ I thought Hausas and Fulanis bear Eze ∆ 7 Likes

pls is she from yoruba or igbo?

OrestesDante:











∆ I thought Hausas and Fulanis bear Eze ∆

Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa 14 Likes 1 Share

BankeSmalls:





Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa







∆ Wow!!! That's instresting to know I'm a Japanese though. Pardon my Ignorance ∆ 2 Likes

One ethnic group South of Nigeria will not like this news.

Just ask the mod for that ethnic group. 8 Likes

BankeSmalls:





Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa Corrrrecttt. Good answer. Corrrrecttt. Good answer. 4 Likes

Great one. Keep soaring.

Some people won’t like this 6 Likes 1 Share

IGBO AMAKA. 5 Likes 1 Share

OrestesDante:











∆ I thought Hausas and Fulanis bear Eze ∆ 2 Likes





Igbo amaka



God bless the Federal Republic Before I opened the thread, something told me she would be igbo...Igbo amakaGod bless the Federal Republic 7 Likes 1 Share

no wonder yoruba guys wunt let them be Igbo ladies and brain ehno wonder yoruba guys wunt let them be 6 Likes 1 Share

Its expected, beauty and brains, I love my Igbo girls 9 Likes 1 Share

Food for FFKs of AfonjaLand



But not yellow enough



Thumbs up! baby. Next "achievement" = ensnaring a Yoruba Demon







cstr1000:



What about Yoruba ''food'' that peter okoye consumes everyday that made him forget his family.



Shameless Kid.



Only a dumb bimbo ends up with a demon.

LOL...he pain you small. I was kidding nah



I am sure your ladies have been victims of Les Demons



You took it too personal

Congrats love

Who else could it be. But mod, this is no news nah!

this could be news for other tribes. Please mod, this kind of news breeds jealousy.



Meanwhile, somewhere in Afonja land 3000 Afonja Muslims are protesting that Trump recognized Jerusalem as Capital of Israel.



Try and protect Igbos a little.

Thanks 1 Like

Igbos are indeed doing very well 4 Likes 1 Share

Wow.. Nigerians/Biafrans keep making us proud abroad..







The award was named after Davido's hit track.. nice achievement for davido

That's the campus pitch perfect was acted.

Congrats girl.

This is Nigeria Igbo lady not a Biafra



congrats dear

good for her

congrats to her, please let end tribalism on NL 2 Likes 1 Share

It gives me Joy and hope that our tomorrow is blessed in this country when I see young Nigerians do good in their different areas of specifications

Had we had our country by now,this is one if the brains that would have been employed into one of our State-of-the-Art Research Institutes or the likes. Now US Babylon will have her to herself,at our expense.



Not to lose hope tho',we'll get there.

Wow this is what happens when you're on the right part........ and she looks beautiful...... watch how broke guys who has nothing to offer run after her....... boss chick girl always slay