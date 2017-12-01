₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,806 members, 3,965,456 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 04:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) (4072 Views)
Nigerian Man Graduates From A US University With 2 Degrees In 4 Years. Photos / Lady Who Sold Noodles & Egg To Sponsor Herself Through University. PICS / Boy Bullied In A Hostel Of Babcock University [PICS+VIDEO] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by viviangist: 2:52pm
@VIVIANGIST
Peace Eze emerged the overall outstanding graduate at University of Louisiana, U.S.
She shared the good news on her Instagram page writing;
“I️ am so grateful to have been honored as the UL college of science outstanding graduate and the overall UL outstanding graduate for fall 2017. This has been a long and wonderful journey and I️ am so grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to be a Ragin Cajun
#geauxul #nigerianpride #beautyandbrains ���”
CC; lalasticlala
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/peace-eze-wiki/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 2:53pm
What? A beautiful and intelligent Igbo girl. Naturally loaded.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Cyynthialove(f): 2:55pm
Igbo ladies sef.
Na only una waka come ?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Angelparadise(f): 2:55pm
nice
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by BeautifulSE: 2:56pm
Congrats
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 2:57pm
Slayqueen with hot brain. Congrats dear.
A big round of applause for her performance.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 2:57pm
∆ I thought Hausas and Fulanis bear Eze ∆
7 Likes
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by unohbethel(m): 3:08pm
pls is she from yoruba or igbo?
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 3:11pm
OrestesDante:
Yes, Fulanis also bear the name Awolowo and Oduduwa
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 3:15pm
BankeSmalls:
∆ Wow!!! That's instresting to know I'm a Japanese though. Pardon my Ignorance ∆
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by EternalTruths: 3:20pm
One ethnic group South of Nigeria will not like this news.
Just ask the mod for that ethnic group.
8 Likes
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 3:21pm
BankeSmalls:Corrrrecttt. Good answer.
4 Likes
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Masterclass32: 3:25pm
Great one. Keep soaring.
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by raker300: 3:30pm
Some people won’t like this
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Oshidaguy: 3:34pm
IGBO AMAKA.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by imhotep: 3:34pm
OrestesDante:
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Forceup(f): 3:41pm
Before I opened the thread, something told me she would be igbo...
Igbo amaka
God bless the Federal Republic
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 3:43pm
Igbo ladies and brain eh no wonder yoruba guys wunt let them be
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:44pm
Its expected, beauty and brains, I love my Igbo girls
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 3:45pm
Food for FFKs of AfonjaLand
But not yellow enough
Thumbs up! baby. Next "achievement" = ensnaring a Yoruba Demon
cstr1000:
LOL...he pain you small. I was kidding nah
I am sure your ladies have been victims of Les Demons
You took it too personal
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Treasure17(m): 4:20pm
Congrats love
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Balkan(m): 4:20pm
Who else could it be. But mod, this is no news nah!
this could be news for other tribes. Please mod, this kind of news breeds jealousy.
Meanwhile, somewhere in Afonja land 3000 Afonja Muslims are protesting that Trump recognized Jerusalem as Capital of Israel.
Try and protect Igbos a little.
Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Keneking: 4:20pm
Igbos are indeed doing very well
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 4:20pm
Wow.. Nigerians/Biafrans keep making us proud abroad..
The award was named after Davido's hit track.. nice achievement for davido
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by KingRex1: 4:20pm
That's the campus pitch perfect was acted.
Congrats girl.
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 4:20pm
This is Nigeria Igbo lady not a Biafra
congrats dear
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by slawomir: 4:20pm
good for her
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by cooltola(m): 4:22pm
congrats to her, please let end tribalism on NL
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 4:23pm
It gives me Joy and hope that our tomorrow is blessed in this country when I see young Nigerians do good in their different areas of specifications
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by iSlayer: 4:23pm
Had we had our country by now,this is one if the brains that would have been employed into one of our State-of-the-Art Research Institutes or the likes. Now
Not to lose hope tho',we'll get there.
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by biacan(f): 4:23pm
Wow this is what happens when you're on the right part........ and she looks beautiful...... watch how broke guys who has nothing to offer run after her....... boss chick girl always slay
|Re: Peace Eze Is University Of Louisiana, U.S Overall Outstanding Graduate (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 4:24pm
Chai! Congrats brainy + beauty girlie.Another igbo doing us proud.Ezigbo ada igbo.Ndi Chineke goziri na gozie.Igbo kwenu! Ndi ofe mmanu will start telling us something else now.
How To Study For Free In Sweden / Federal Poly Oko Anambra State / Yaba Tech , Uniben And Lasu Post Ume Question Available
Viewing this topic: danz06, Rimsd(m), triplechoice(m), Chukazu, Lnxxxxx(m), owoademola, Deejavu1(m), samsilo(m), gabriplane(m), StCapital, Elijahmajor(m), ayobamiakanbi, solochris(m), MasterMind21(m), stevejomo(m), AgbenuAnna(f), 2innocent, hobermener, joek, ArinzeAlec(m), sircrabo, ostarlink, ChiefPiiko(m), BandAid(m), mansnothot, Akby(m), Yinkxberry(f), ofei(m), 2ru9jaman, nmaihat, Ellyne(f), almeida3, HenryO2(m), Kennyortega(f), Trustme2(m), chidozeze(m), Anonymous11, amasss, NaijaNaWaa, BOMA2912(m), deeozi, chikasin4(m), geostrata(m), parcydrix(m), Teejazy(m), johnslimmy(m), Sammyjay4411(m), dux14, TBD, LasGidiOwner, FunkyAlhaji2015, lennycool9(m), frontview(m), Sleemchoko8, Vision2045(m), oluafolabi(m), cremedelacreme, Viruslord(m), Adonis86(m), akenzua74, samowo01, stam101(m), Deflorence, princeofatlanta, Ephrata1, niyoni, Abbey1987, emeka2103, sannibello(m), ghostmist, gbolex(m), royalrich(m), terrificjoe(m), jagaboss(m), Hansie63(f) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12