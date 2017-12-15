₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by TrendedNG(f): 3:11pm On Dec 12
The following pictures would go a long way to illustrate how things in this generation. Happy viewing.
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by TrendedNG(f): 3:15pm On Dec 12
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by TrendedNG(f): 3:16pm On Dec 12
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by DaDevin: 3:27pm On Dec 12
Inch perfect!
Cat on the desktop got me laughing though
Things have changed both for better and worse, choose the one that favours you.
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by yatch360: 3:29pm On Dec 12
Very entertaining
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by cassidy1996(m): 4:46pm On Dec 12
time changes everything
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by Ayemileto(m): 7:59pm On Dec 12
what's that 2nd pics?
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by tstx(m): 7:14am
hmm
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by alexistaiwo: 7:15am
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by NwaAmaikpe: 7:15am
Many won't relate to any of these.
Time really changes yesterday.
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by boolet(m): 7:15am
Nice! I will still play Super Mario anytime, anyday. I really miss it.
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by bahgo2001(m): 7:16am
Yh
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by brunofarad(m): 7:16am
Nice
Good morning Nigeria
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by merryossai(m): 7:17am
its not all about how times have changed....but this pix went a long way to tell us that nothing last forever. #simply put; today news paper, tomorrow suya paper.#be humble.
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by BruncleZuma: 7:17am
So make we time travel back to halt the progress of civilization?
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by adebayo201: 7:17am
yet human has not changed... what a world
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by moscobabs(m): 7:18am
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by DaddyKross: 7:19am
NwaAmaikpe:
Dude is typing bullshit, as usual. One day, i will go and learn how to hack, then i will hack your nairaland account and then drop reasonable comment even if it's just once.
It is too late to fail. Amen
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by plessis: 7:19am
Demn!.... This made me nostalgic
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by Upaka(f): 7:19am
I don't understand the first second and third pictures..
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by Amastermovic(m): 7:19am
One thing still never change..
Nairaland now and then..
Just provide up vote botton and down vote botton sensible comment top rubbish comments go down and if you are interested read but if not waka but the forum owner self
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by negz1(m): 7:20am
time waits for no one
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by Vicintonsh(m): 7:20am
boolet:
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by frenzyduchess(f): 7:21am
Good or bad, I am still glad I am in this generation
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by alukstea(m): 7:21am
Times have changed and so we have too
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by ZombiePUNISHER: 7:21am
Still no change in Nigeria
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by ZombiePUNISHER: 7:23am
frenzyduchess:
Next generation is going to be super
They won't have something like mumumadu Buhari in it
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by Lomprico2: 7:23am
Ayemileto:Movie production, (starwars) Its shows d advancement in use of graphics.
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by Jumiadeals: 7:24am
|Re: 10 Pictures That Clearly Illustrates How Time Has Really Changed by kstyle2(m): 7:24am
Things have really changed. Funny enough, all these gadgets we go crazy about will become obsolete in the near future. Life is one step at a time
