



http://trended.ng/10-pictures-that-clearly-illustrates-how-time-has-really-changed.html The following pictures would go a long way to illustrate how things in this generation. Happy viewing.

Cat on the desktop got me laughing though

Very entertaining

time changes everything

what's that 2nd pics? 1 Like 1 Share

Many won't relate to any of these.

Nice! I will still play Super Mario anytime, anyday. I really miss it. 8 Likes 1 Share

Good morning Nigeria

its not all about how times have changed....but this pix went a long way to tell us that nothing last forever. #simply put; today news paper, tomorrow suya paper.#be humble. 6 Likes

So make we time travel back to halt the progress of civilization?

yet human has not changed... what a world

Demn!.... This made me nostalgic

I don't understand the first second and third pictures..

One thing still never change..



Nairaland now and then..



Just provide up vote botton and down vote botton sensible comment top rubbish comments go down and if you are interested read but if not waka but the forum owner self 1 Like

time waits for no one

Good or bad, I am still glad I am in this generation

Times have changed and so we have too

Still no change in Nigeria 1 Like

Next generation is going to be super

They won't have something like mumumadu Buhari in it Next generation is going to be superThey won't have something like mumumadu Buhari in it

