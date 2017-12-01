Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) (14000 Views)

Mo Abudu who shared a photo of her driver standing right next to her family members, wrote; “I spent the evening with my family. I love you all so much. Thank you mum for all your love and prayers. Standing next to my mum, is Chukwuma, my driver of nearly 20 years. I celebrate you Chukwuma, for your loyalty”











Driver for 20 yrs? No vision 81 Likes 3 Shares

Loyalty Pays! Driving Is Both A Skill And A Profession Which Shouldnt Be Looked Down On. 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't know what to say here o! Driving someone for 20yrs? 7 Likes

Loyalty Pays!





∆ Which loyalty?? As a driver for close to 20years?

He ought to have broken the chain of slavery... ∆ 37 Likes

∆ Which loyalty?? As a driver for close to 20years?



He ought to have broken the chain of slavery... ∆ Some bosses are really nice o. Who knows how much she plays him? And again, well, make I no talk the other one wey dey my mind sha Some bosses are really nice o. Who knows how much she plays him? And again, well, make I no talk the other one wey dey my mind sha 11 Likes

Oga chukwu sef slay o 3 Likes

And she mentors ppl against stagnancy 16 Likes

20yrs of consented slavery 30 Likes

She is divorced, single and a celebrated cougar.

He is obviously not only driving her cars;



He is also driving his 'screwdriver' into her hinges.

She is divorced, single and a celebrated cougar.He is obviously not only driving her cars;He is also driving hisinto her hinges. 34 Likes 5 Shares

That guy has no ambition in life. 20 years as a driver? Even if na Ferrari or Bugatti him dey drive?



Tufiakwa!!! 12 Likes

Oga Chukwuma is now pensionable. I suppose it's time to move on. 1 Like

Just asking innocently oo. Hmmm...wat else has he been drivingJust asking innocently oo. 8 Likes 1 Share

with what did u celebrate him with, I haven't read that yet 2 Likes

Driver for 20 yrs? No vision

My brother him village people get him button wella.





The worst say na ibo guy.





Noooooooooooo, na Ibo guy and looks mature. The man fit they service this lady An Ibo man can not be this stupid. My brother him village people get him button wella.The worst say na ibo guy.Noooooooooooo, na Ibo guy and looks mature. The man fit they service this ladyAn Ibo man can not be this stupid.

So being a Billionaire's driver for 20 years is stagnation ? The man and his family are probably living finer than most of you haters. I'm sure he doesn't lack anything 28 Likes 2 Shares

Yoruba woman's Igbo driver 7 Likes

Driver for 20 yrs? No vision

Although some people treat their personal drivers better then some companies





Some even build houses for them





Shows she treats him well Too long to drive an individualAlthough some people treat their personal drivers better then some companiesSome even build houses for themShows she treats him well 1 Like

Loyalty Pays!

Which dirty loyalty Which dirty loyalty

Abeg make una leave Chukwuma, maybe Mo is not only treating him well but paying him well as well. Butlers in Europe and other advanced nations serve generations of a family. 10 Likes 1 Share

Even Jason Statham the transporter no drive for 20 years 1 Like



Chukwuma you do well, well done!

Driver for 20 yrs? No vision

The driver don gree for baba God ni o...

As in pe o ti gba fun Olorun...

I for hope say he trained his kids to be more than him...

Every parent's dream.



But sha o,

Driver get levels na.... The driver don gree for baba God ni o...As in pe o ti gba fun Olorun...I for hope say he trained his kids to be more than him...Every parent's dream.But sha o,Driver get levels na....