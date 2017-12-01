₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Yungkid101(m): 3:46pm
Ebony TV Boss, Mo Abudu, whose recent movie ‘The Wedding Party 2″ premiered on Sunday, took to Instagram to celebrate her loyal driver of almost 20 years.
Mo Abudu who shared a photo of her driver standing right next to her family members, wrote; “I spent the evening with my family. I love you all so much. Thank you mum for all your love and prayers. Standing next to my mum, is Chukwuma, my driver of nearly 20 years. I celebrate you Chukwuma, for your loyalty”
Source: https://www.tribesng.com/entertainment/media-mogul-mo-abudu-celebrates-driver-almost-20-years/
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 3:51pm
Driver for 20 yrs? No vision
81 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by charleff512(m): 3:52pm
Loyalty Pays! Driving Is Both A Skill And A Profession Which Shouldnt Be Looked Down On.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by iyatrustee(f): 3:52pm
Don't know what to say here o! Driving someone for 20yrs?
7 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:05pm
charleff512:
∆ Which loyalty?? As a driver for close to 20years?
He ought to have broken the chain of slavery... ∆
37 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by kokoA(m): 4:33pm
OrestesDante:Some bosses are really nice o. Who knows how much she plays him? And again, well, make I no talk the other one wey dey my mind sha
11 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Praisles(f): 5:31pm
Oga chukwu sef slay o
3 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by axortedbabe(f): 5:40pm
And she mentors ppl against stagnancy
16 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 7:24pm
20yrs of consented slavery
30 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by majamajic(m): 7:24pm
Nice
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:24pm
She is divorced, single and a celebrated cougar.
He is obviously not only driving her cars;
He is also driving his 'screwdriver' into her hinges.
34 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:25pm
That guy has no ambition in life. 20 years as a driver? Even if na Ferrari or Bugatti him dey drive?
Tufiakwa!!!
12 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:25pm
All thanks to them
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by salbis(m): 7:25pm
Oga Chukwuma is now pensionable. I suppose it's time to move on.
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by dkam: 7:25pm
Really....loyalty at its core
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by kings09(m): 7:25pm
Hmmm...wat else has he been driving .
Just asking innocently oo.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:26pm
I like loyal people
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Profezzor: 7:26pm
with what did u celebrate him with, I haven't read that yet
2 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by crackerspub: 7:26pm
Pierohandsome:
My brother him village people get him button wella.
The worst say na ibo guy.
Noooooooooooo, na Ibo guy and looks mature. The man fit they service this lady An Ibo man can not be this stupid.
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 7:26pm
So being a Billionaire's driver for 20 years is stagnation ? The man and his family are probably living finer than most of you haters. I'm sure he doesn't lack anything
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 7:26pm
Yoruba woman's Igbo driver
7 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:26pm
Pierohandsome:
Some people are destined to stay in one place
5 Likes
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:27pm
Too long to drive an individual
Although some people treat their personal drivers better then some companies
Some even build houses for them
Shows she treats him well
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:27pm
charleff512:
Which dirty loyalty
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 7:27pm
No promotion?
Chai
Buhari na wah!
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by MemphisRaynes: 7:27pm
Abeg make una leave Chukwuma, maybe Mo is not only treating him well but paying him well as well. Butlers in Europe and other advanced nations serve generations of a family.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by shogz89: 7:27pm
Even Jason Statham the transporter no drive for 20 years
1 Like
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Olukat(m): 7:27pm
Chukwuma you do well, well done!
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:27pm
Pierohandsome:
The driver don gree for baba God ni o...
As in pe o ti gba fun Olorun...
I for hope say he trained his kids to be more than him...
Every parent's dream.
But sha o,
Driver get levels na....
|Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by tzjaynee(f): 7:28pm
Driver of 20 yrs kwanu...
The guy dey fear to move forward ??...
