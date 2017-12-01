₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,894 members, 3,965,783 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 08:36 PM

Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) (14000 Views)

Picture Of Mo Abudu At The "Premiere Of "Wedding Party 2" Has Got Fans Talking / Ikoyi $50m: Mo Abudu "I Have Never Received Any Apartment From Rotimi Amaechi" / Mo Abudu Rocked Her Natural Hair & A Gucci Dress To Dangote's Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Yungkid101(m): 3:46pm
Ebony TV Boss, Mo Abudu, whose recent movie ‘The Wedding Party 2″ premiered on Sunday, took to Instagram to celebrate her loyal driver of almost 20 years.



Mo Abudu who shared a photo of her driver standing right next to her family members, wrote; “I spent the evening with my family. I love you all so much. Thank you mum for all your love and prayers. Standing next to my mum, is Chukwuma, my driver of nearly 20 years. I celebrate you Chukwuma, for your loyalty”





Source: https://www.tribesng.com/entertainment/media-mogul-mo-abudu-celebrates-driver-almost-20-years/
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Pierohandsome: 3:51pm
Driver for 20 yrs? No vision

81 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by charleff512(m): 3:52pm
Loyalty Pays! Driving Is Both A Skill And A Profession Which Shouldnt Be Looked Down On.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by iyatrustee(f): 3:52pm
Don't know what to say here o! Driving someone for 20yrs?

7 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:05pm
charleff512:
Loyalty Pays!
shocked


∆ Which loyalty?? As a driver for close to 20years?
He ought to have broken the chain of slavery... ∆

37 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by kokoA(m): 4:33pm
OrestesDante:


shocked



∆ Which loyalty?? As a driver for close to 20years?

He ought to have broken the chain of slavery... ∆
Some bosses are really nice o. Who knows how much she plays him? And again, well, make I no talk the other one wey dey my mind sha lipsrsealed

11 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Praisles(f): 5:31pm
Oga chukwu sef slay o

3 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by axortedbabe(f): 5:40pm
And she mentors ppl against stagnancy

16 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 7:24pm
20yrs of consented slavery shocked

30 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by majamajic(m): 7:24pm
Nice

1 Like

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:24pm
shocked



She is divorced, single and a celebrated cougar.
He is obviously not only driving her cars;

He is also driving his 'screwdriver' into her hinges.

34 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:25pm
That guy has no ambition in life. 20 years as a driver? Even if na Ferrari or Bugatti him dey drive?

Tufiakwa!!!

12 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 7:25pm
All thanks to them
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by salbis(m): 7:25pm
Oga Chukwuma is now pensionable. I suppose it's time to move on.

1 Like

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by dkam: 7:25pm
Really....loyalty at its core
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by kings09(m): 7:25pm
Hmmm...wat else has he been driving cheesy.

Just asking innocently oo.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:26pm
I like loyal people smiley
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Profezzor: 7:26pm
with what did u celebrate him with, I haven't read that yet

2 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by crackerspub: 7:26pm
Pierohandsome:
Driver for 20 yrs? No vision

My brother him village people get him button wella.


The worst say na ibo guy.


Noooooooooooo, na Ibo guy and looks mature. The man fit they service this lady wink An Ibo man can not be this stupid.
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 7:26pm
So being a Billionaire's driver for 20 years is stagnation ? The man and his family are probably living finer than most of you haters. I'm sure he doesn't lack anything

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 7:26pm
Yoruba woman's Igbo driver grin

7 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:26pm
Pierohandsome:
Driver for 20 yrs? No vision

Some people are destined to stay in one place

5 Likes

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:27pm
Too long to drive an individual


Although some people treat their personal drivers better then some companies


Some even build houses for them cool


Shows she treats him well

1 Like

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:27pm
charleff512:
Loyalty Pays!

Which dirty loyalty
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 7:27pm
No promotion?



Chai


Buhari na wah!
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by MemphisRaynes: 7:27pm
Abeg make una leave Chukwuma, maybe Mo is not only treating him well but paying him well as well. Butlers in Europe and other advanced nations serve generations of a family.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by shogz89: 7:27pm
Even Jason Statham the transporter no drive for 20 years

1 Like

Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by Olukat(m): 7:27pm
Chukwuma you do well, well done!
lipsrsealed
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:27pm
Pierohandsome:
Driver for 20 yrs? No vision

The driver don gree for baba God ni o...
As in pe o ti gba fun Olorun...
I for hope say he trained his kids to be more than him...
Every parent's dream.

But sha o,
Driver get levels na....
Re: Mo Abudu Celebrates Her Driver Of 20 Years (Photos) by tzjaynee(f): 7:28pm
Driver of 20 yrs kwanu...
The guy dey fear to move forward ??...

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Another NYSC Corper ‘disgraces Herself’ On Facebook (see What She Wrote) / Photos Of JJC Skillz 's New Hairstyle / 9ice Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today

Viewing this topic: JVector, afo001(m), eazylifer(m), YOUNGrapha(m), dagreat4(f), Alleyway(m), toric(f), fourfunmi, toxxnoni(m), sgd, quomo, allymarry89(f), centvin008(m), dotfam2104(m), kefidoh(m), greatopec, mayorjosh(m), BBraid(m), chrisley(m), diehard(m), jonnyp(m), Davicool1(m), cimag, ElPadrino007(m), Ignyte(m), Olori(m), PROFADEX(m), jteena(f), LesbianBoy(m), officialteemi(m), iyatrustee(f), Elinex, savage76(m), myxxdenyi(f), eclecticbaron, Allann(m), Syphax(m), Hiccups, honeyjoyce(f), anibi9674, bluepanther(m), nathalee, Adeshola5, lloydpras, chinwejanebae, jendordino(m), mane4(m), bos24(m), Chynwe(f), MICHEALADEX(m), he1845, Wizzoe360, 7Alexander(m), Emmerich09(m), 0ubenji(m), CeejayCharles(m), iambijo(m), Ndkings1(m), jekwuojoto(m), mrnweke103(m), deb303(f), Shawlambivert(m), MENTORCH(m), mahjor(m), GENUINEFILMS and 119 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.