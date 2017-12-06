₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by sergentAP: 3:54pm On Dec 12
Major Andrew Abore Malgwi who is an army officer distinguished himself in Australia after successfully completing his senior officers course with a Master of Military and Defence Studies. Lets celebrate another Naija own making us proud in overseas.
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Dentux(m): 3:59pm On Dec 12
Congrats to him
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by biacan(f): 4:11pm On Dec 12
This is your moment........ cheers darling
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by miqos02(m): 7:02am
Good
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by KushyKush: 7:02am
biacan:
This one you are becoming nice nowadays, I hope APC is not planing to use you for Election
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by purem(m): 7:02am
check the name very well
The totality of his identity is afonjanity
We are on the lead
Here u go flapobians (drug lord)
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by slawomir: 7:02am
ok
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by podium(m): 7:02am
nice one
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by hrykanu231(m): 7:03am
Congrats
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by BlackDBagba: 7:03am
Far far away.....He distinguished himself by going to school and doing a masters....
Not hating but I'm sure there's no shortage of Master's degree holders in Nigeria.
Congratulations though. I guess it's not easy when you're advanced too.
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by tstx(m): 7:03am
,... This here is not my comment, i will comment later
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Walexwisdom(m): 7:03am
Congratulations
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by eyinjuege: 7:03am
Nice one. Congrats to him and Nigeria.
May he use it to make a difference in Nigeria
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Greyworld: 7:04am
when will Australians distinguishe themselves in Nigeria?
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by jayAjoku(m): 7:04am
Nice one the Nigerian military is moving forward
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Greyworld: 7:04am
when will Australians distinguishe themselves in Nigeria ... biko nu?
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by BruncleZuma: 7:06am
With all the smart personnel we have in the military, I wonder why they still use intimidatory and predatory tactics like some African dictatorship on the populace.
Oga major congratulations.
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by adeoba2008(m): 7:07am
Congrats to him.
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by adeoba2008(m): 7:08am
Greyworld:
JambQuestion type 1.
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by wildchild1: 7:09am
Oh my military
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Canberra55: 7:12am
purem:10 minutes on , you still don't have any likes ....just one reply from me to make u not feel totally irrelevant.
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Esepayan(m): 7:13am
i hope they learn from how civilized and laid back the army is over there not some jokers in naija be thinking they are above the law
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by okway2: 7:17am
Canberra55:
Talk true. His post pained you
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by purem(m): 7:20am
Canberra55:
Is da all u got to say?
Mthewwwww
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Ufranklin92(m): 7:21am
purem:
See mumu
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Afritop(m): 7:22am
SAMBISA STRAIGHT. THAT IS IF HE RETURNS.
FUNNY SOME DISGRUNTLED NIGERIAN MILITARY OFFICERS WILL WANT TO LOBBY TO TAKE HIM THERE.
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by EsotericMonk: 7:22am
They go abroad and behave, but back in Nigeria, they pick up rascality where they dropped it at Murtala Mohd Airport.
Congrats to him anyways
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by Meetleader: 7:23am
Even with all this ceremony..
The Nigerian Army is still primitive...
In this era of mechanization, they use cutlasses to cut grass and do odd jobs like slaves...
I've seen that only in Nigeria
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by money121(m): 7:25am
Congrat
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by repent4christ: 7:25am
To be a General de sweet �
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by BornAgainMay: 7:25am
Celebrate A person who left Nigerian institutions to go abroad to study.
Whosever that Celebrate this man must have unwanted pregnancy before this year runs out
|Re: Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia by juman(m): 7:26am
nigeria was mainly destroyed by military generals of senseless generation.
