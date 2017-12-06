Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Another Nigerian Military Officer Distinguished Himself In Australia (3859 Views)

29 Rules A Military Officer Must Keep To Guarantee A Long Service And Career / Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) / The Nigerian Military Ranks – Army, Navy And Airforce (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Major Andrew Abore Malgwi who is an army officer distinguished himself in Australia after successfully completing his senior officers course with a Master of Military and Defence Studies. Lets celebrate another Naija own making us proud in overseas. 5 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to him

This is your moment........ cheers darling 3 Likes 2 Shares

Good

biacan:

This is your moment........ cheers darling

This one you are becoming nice nowadays, I hope APC is not planing to use you for Election 1 Like 2 Shares





The totality of his identity is afonjanity



We are on the lead



Here u go flapobians (drug lord) check the name very wellThe totality of his identity is afonjanityWe are on the leadHere u go flapobians (drug lord) 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

nice one

Congrats

Far far away.....He distinguished himself by going to school and doing a masters....



Not hating but I'm sure there's no shortage of Master's degree holders in Nigeria.



Congratulations though. I guess it's not easy when you're advanced too.

,... This here is not my comment, i will comment later

Congratulations

Nice one. Congrats to him and Nigeria.

May he use it to make a difference in Nigeria

when will Australians distinguishe themselves in Nigeria? 1 Like

Nice one the Nigerian military is moving forward

when will Australians distinguishe themselves in Nigeria ... biko nu? 1 Like

With all the smart personnel we have in the military, I wonder why they still use intimidatory and predatory tactics like some African dictatorship on the populace.



Oga major congratulations.

Congrats to him.

Greyworld:

when will Australians distinguishe themselves in Nigeria ... biko nu?

JambQuestion type 1. JambQuestion type 1.





Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION Oh my militaryCheck my signature to order your football jerseys and get FREE CUSTOMIZATION, YES you heard me right FREE CUSTOMIZATION

purem:





The totality of his identity is afonjanity



We are on the lead



Here u go ipobians check the name very wellThe totality of his identity is afonjanityWe are on the leadHere u go ipobians 10 minutes on , you still don't have any likes ....just one reply from me to make u not feel totally irrelevant. 10 minutes on , you still don't have any likes ....just one reply from me to make u not feel totally irrelevant. 3 Likes

i hope they learn from how civilized and laid back the army is over there not some jokers in naija be thinking they are above the law

Canberra55:

10 minutes on , you still don't have any likes ....just one reply from me to make u not feel totally irrelevant.

Talk true. His post pained you Talk true. His post pained you 1 Like

Canberra55:

10 minutes on , you still don't have any likes ....just one reply from me to make u not feel totally irrelevant.

Is da all u got to say?



Mthewwwww Is da all u got to say?Mthewwwww

purem:





The totality of his identity is afonjanity



We are on the lead



Here u go flapobians check the name very wellThe totality of his identity is afonjanityWe are on the leadHere u go flapobians

See mumu See mumu 1 Like

SAMBISA STRAIGHT. THAT IS IF HE RETURNS.

FUNNY SOME DISGRUNTLED NIGERIAN MILITARY OFFICERS WILL WANT TO LOBBY TO TAKE HIM THERE.

They go abroad and behave, but back in Nigeria, they pick up rascality where they dropped it at Murtala Mohd Airport.

Congrats to him anyways

Even with all this ceremony..



The Nigerian Army is still primitive...



In this era of mechanization, they use cutlasses to cut grass and do odd jobs like slaves...



I've seen that only in Nigeria

Congrat

To be a General de sweet �

Celebrate A person who left Nigerian institutions to go abroad to study.





Whosever that Celebrate this man must have unwanted pregnancy before this year runs out