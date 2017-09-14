₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,748 members, 3,797,081 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 01:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) (15732 Views)
Meet The Banker Who Turned To Puff Puff Seller In Lagos / How I Turned Fun And Passion Into 6 Million Naira / She Was Very Rude As My Superior In The Office But Now Tables Have Turned. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by fancyhandsome(m): 7:22pm On Sep 17
There was rays of light shinning on Newly commissioned Military officer "Martins Ekenma" .
His journey was a memorable one as he started off his race more like a mere dream when he was first posted as Corps member to the famous Army Day secondary school in Onitsha, Anambra.
His endless quest for leadership and love for his nation pushed him to enrol for the military school and just yesterday, 16th September, he was officially commissioned and now recognized as a full servant of the country ,canvassing for peace and humanity interest.
His ex Corp member during their stay at the onitsha cantonment, comrade Orifa EMMYB CEO "InformNaijaBlog" wish to enjoin host of friends and well wishers in Felicitating him for this great height attained.
In his words he said "I and my family at large wish to use this opportunity to congratulate my dear friend Martins Ekenma who was recently commissioned into the Nigerian military. it gladden my heart each time I remember the old days and how it all started, my prayer is that he live to fulfill all his greatest dreams. All the best my general.
lalasticlala
http://www.informnaijablog.com/2017/09/photos-ex-corps-member-turned-military.html
1 Like
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Promxy94(m): 7:24pm On Sep 17
I wish to join the force someday if I can
Congrats
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by bedspread: 7:26pm On Sep 17
HOW COME HE IS LOOKING YOUNGER..WAS HE PHYTON-DANCED..
CONGRATS X-AJUWAYA
8 Likes
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 7:27pm On Sep 17
Congratulations dear.Sambisa forest loading.
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:28pm On Sep 17
And so?
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:31pm On Sep 17
Army ke
It's well
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by ecoeco(m): 7:34pm On Sep 17
...
Op dat can't b d same person
D person in d nysc cloth is x7 muscular dan d person in d uniform
Unless after Nysc y he was waiting for oil job
hunger r*ped all his destiny out b4 he decided to die for nigeria instead of to b killed by hunger
After all either way he shall die
#Eco99#
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by ADATANGSAM: 8:12pm On Sep 17
congrate brother
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by priceaction: 8:27pm On Sep 17
ecoeco:Now I know you are a kid or teen that just have access to free VPN network. So mumu like you don't know that just 3 weeks military training can make you look extra ordinary fit?. Even nysc orientation camp drilling will never make you same person again talkess of military. Idiot like you always want to be unique in every post but guess what? Your uniqueness is in being stupid and being a slowpoke.
43 Likes
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by cokiek(f): 10:34pm On Sep 17
Good one...upgrading of Khaki
Nollywood actress scenes cut off after sleeping with director and crew members
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/08/you-have-to-sleep-with-directors-over.html
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:34pm On Sep 17
He looked stronger as a corper.
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:35pm On Sep 17
And why is this News? Is he the first?
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by muller101(m): 10:35pm On Sep 17
He look SCARED already
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 10:35pm On Sep 17
... Your connection for a successful short service intake must be top notch..
6 Likes
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Abbotp: 10:36pm On Sep 17
congrats to him
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 10:36pm On Sep 17
Would have been much better to join the Nigerian Navy.
Anyways Congratulations.
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by fk001: 10:37pm On Sep 17
Congrats to him.
The NA is meant for all Nigerians.
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 10:37pm On Sep 17
ecoeco:let us all pray for this mad man
16 Likes
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Alhkerimu(m): 10:38pm On Sep 17
THAT IS THE IRONY OF LIFE, CONGRATULATION MY BROTHER I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU MAY ALMIGHTY GOD IN HIS INFINITE MERCY GUIDE YOU, UNTIMELY DEATH WILL NOT BE YOUR PORTION....
IN LIFE DON'T UNDERESTIMATE ANYONE FOR WE ONLY KNOW THIS MOMENT NO ONE KNOWS WHAT 2MORO IS.
RIGHT NOW, SOME LADIES ARE OUT THERE REGRETTING FOR SAYING NO TO YOUR PROPOSAL BACK THEN IN SCHOOL... THEY CALLED YOU POOR BOY THEN. BUT NOW LEGITIMATE GENERAL YOU ARE, GLORY BE TO GOD {AMEN}
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Pray(m): 10:38pm On Sep 17
Nigerian Soldier or Biafran soldier?
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by ableguy(m): 10:38pm On Sep 17
.
*BREAKING NEWS!!!
A petrol tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol this morning was on a very high speed along Eleme Road, Port Harcourt when the driver spotted an Okada-man who was also on high speed coming towards him.
Meanwhile, the Okada-man was carrying an 8month pregnant woman and her 2year old son, strapped at her back. The woman was just coming back from the General Hospital.
To cut the story short, as they got closer to each other the tanker driver looked closely and identified the okada-man to be his long-lost childhood friend. They both slowed down, stopped, hugged each other, spoke for a while before continuing their journey.
No be from me you go hear any bad news this new month!!??
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:39pm On Sep 17
Alhkerimu:
Congrat
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 10:39pm On Sep 17
Army work don cast
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by OCTAVO: 10:39pm On Sep 17
OK.
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by tomholly: 10:40pm On Sep 17
Congratulations
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Gmajor(m): 10:41pm On Sep 17
priceaction:So your definition of "extra ordinary fit" is being less muscular? OK. Continue
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Ihutomi: 10:41pm On Sep 17
See as the guy come shape well, I trust nija military see sufer
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:42pm On Sep 17
So we should fry sand?
1 Like
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 10:44pm On Sep 17
DuBLINGreenb:Must you comment?
Congrats to the new Gen
But on the guy looked fresh while he was serving, Army be nearly drill live out of the guy sha, e come Small
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:45pm On Sep 17
ok den
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 10:47pm On Sep 17
Just like indomie,,,,,
The pic is the difference
I for say mayb OP wan orubebe us, bt why would he?
|Re: Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 10:50pm On Sep 17
ecoeco:
You're funny.
He has gone tru a lot during training
4 Incredible Ways To Handle A Bad Boss At Work Without Getting Burned / Activities For The First 5 Years Of Your Career / What Can Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Do For You?
Viewing this topic: xandy84, inspired4real, hollawaley2, Ajebaba(m), EponOjuku, Harkholarworle, sobmos(m), alyxaz, Oladapo25, Delerichard(m), Abzaha(m), angelliza(f), kinggenesis(m), shigo20(m), Brezz101, Adebammm(m), phartfarm(m), abfalkolly(m), soath(m), apoloki(m) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32