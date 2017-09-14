Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Former Corper Turned Military Officer (Photos) (15732 Views)

His journey was a memorable one as he started off his race more like a mere dream when he was first posted as Corps member to the famous Army Day secondary school in Onitsha, Anambra.



His endless quest for leadership and love for his nation pushed him to enrol for the military school and just yesterday, 16th September, he was officially commissioned and now recognized as a full servant of the country ,canvassing for peace and humanity interest.



His ex Corp member during their stay at the onitsha cantonment, comrade Orifa EMMYB CEO "InformNaijaBlog" wish to enjoin host of friends and well wishers in Felicitating him for this great height attained.



In his words he said "I and my family at large wish to use this opportunity to congratulate my dear friend Martins Ekenma who was recently commissioned into the Nigerian military. it gladden my heart each time I remember the old days and how it all started, my prayer is that he live to fulfill all his greatest dreams. All the best my general.



lalasticlala



I wish to join the force someday if I can

Congrats

HOW COME HE IS LOOKING YOUNGER..WAS HE PHYTON-DANCED..



CONGRATS X-AJUWAYA 8 Likes

Congratulations dear.Sambisa forest loading. 8 Likes 4 Shares

And so?

Army ke

It's well

...



Op dat can't b d same person



D person in d nysc cloth is x7 muscular dan d person in d uniform



Unless after Nysc y he was waiting for oil job

hunger r*ped all his destiny out b4 he decided to die for nigeria instead of to b killed by hunger



After all either way he shall die



#Eco99# 42 Likes 3 Shares

congrate brother

ecoeco:

...



Op dat can't b d same person



D person in d nysc cloth is x7 muscular dan d person in d uniform



Unless after Nysc y he was waiting for oil job

hunger r*ped all his destiny out b4 he decided to die for nigeria instead of to b killed by hunger



After all either way he shall die



#Eco99# Now I know you are a kid or teen that just have access to free VPN network. So mumu like you don't know that just 3 weeks military training can make you look extra ordinary fit?. Even nysc orientation camp drilling will never make you same person again talkess of military. Idiot like you always want to be unique in every post but guess what? Your uniqueness is in being stupid and being a slowpoke. Now I know you are a kid or teen that just have access to free VPN network. So mumu like you don't know that just 3 weeks military training can make you look extra ordinary fit?. Even nysc orientation camp drilling will never make you same person again talkess of military. Idiot like you always want to be unique in every post but guess what? Your uniqueness is in being stupid and being a slowpoke. 43 Likes





He looked stronger as a corper.

And why is this News? Is he the first?

He look SCARED already

... Your connection for a successful short service intake must be top notch.. 6 Likes

congrats to him

Would have been much better to join the Nigerian Navy.





Anyways Congratulations.

Congrats to him.









The NA is meant for all Nigerians.

ecoeco:

...



Op dat can't b d same person



D person in d nysc cloth is x7 muscular dan d person in d uniform



Unless after Nysc y he was waiting for oil job

hunger r*ped all his destiny out b4 he decided to die for nigeria instead of to b killed by hunger



After all either way he shall die



#Eco99# let us all pray for this mad man let us all pray for this mad man 16 Likes

THAT IS THE IRONY OF LIFE, CONGRATULATION MY BROTHER I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU MAY ALMIGHTY GOD IN HIS INFINITE MERCY GUIDE YOU, UNTIMELY DEATH WILL NOT BE YOUR PORTION....

IN LIFE DON'T UNDERESTIMATE ANYONE FOR WE ONLY KNOW THIS MOMENT NO ONE KNOWS WHAT 2MORO IS.



RIGHT NOW, SOME LADIES ARE OUT THERE REGRETTING FOR SAYING NO TO YOUR PROPOSAL BACK THEN IN SCHOOL... THEY CALLED YOU POOR BOY THEN. BUT NOW LEGITIMATE GENERAL YOU ARE, GLORY BE TO GOD {AMEN}

Nigerian Soldier or Biafran soldier?

.

Alhkerimu:

congrat

Congrat Congrat

Army work don cast

OK.

Congratulations

priceaction:



Now I know you are a kid or teen that just have access to free VPN network. So mumu like you don't know that just 3 weeks military training can make you look extra ordinary fit?. Even nysc orientation camp drilling will never make you same person again talkess of military. Idiot like you always want to be unique in every post but guess what? Your uniqueness is in being stupid and being a slowpoke. So your definition of "extra ordinary fit" is being less muscular? OK. Continue So your definition of "extra ordinary fit" is being less muscular? OK. Continue 7 Likes 1 Share

See as the guy come shape well, I trust nija military see sufer

So we should fry sand? 1 Like

DuBLINGreenb:

And so? Must you comment?



Congrats to the new Gen



But on the guy looked fresh while he was serving, Army be nearly drill live out of the guy sha, e come Small Must you comment?Congrats to the new GenBut on the guy looked fresh while he was serving, Army be nearly drill live out of the guy sha, e come Small

ok den



The pic is the difference



I for say mayb OP wan orubebe us, bt why would he? Just like indomie,,,,,The pic is the differenceI for say mayb OP wan orubebe us, bt why would he?