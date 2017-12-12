Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University (12173 Views)

Obi is coming out for one of the most sort after positions – Director of Transport – which is also seen as the most lucrative in the SUG government.

Students of the Department of Mass Communication which is Obi’s department, were stunned today as Obi walked into the classroom for lectures dressed in female attire.



He smiled to everyone he came across asking them to vote for him.



The move attracted a lot of attention to him and his campaign team.



The SUG election will hold on Friday, December 15.

∆ They have to hold him down as soon as possible... The madness is getting hold of him.... ∆ 19 Likes

That was how Bobrisky and associates started it as fun until they are out of hand! 30 Likes

to me, No No That will bank all females voteto me, No No 2 Likes

Yaba-Left C.E.O 2 Likes

Just weak me when I discover it was mass com. Mass com and entertainment/madness are like 5&6 5 Likes

This is how bobrisky tasted the alcohol and never looked back since then 10 Likes

All for d money.



Youths screwing youths in Nigeria since God knows when

Stay away from school politics







As if dressing like a girl will make him win. As if dressing like a girl will make him win. 1 Like

WHEN WE SAID DENRELE SHOULD BE TAMED, no one listened to us.....

Now DENRELE has Begat brobrisky.....

Bobrisky has begat brobrisky Joshua(the youth corper)

Now this it's kaetochukwu obi....



And fellow citizens are hailing them...

Wat a pity...

Disgusting Abominable Abominations... 3 Likes

And in his mind, he will win that way. SUG is not a place for jokers. Its a place for serious minds.

Aluta continua.....

It's very easy to b a girl, just package urself well u will become a girl 1 Like





He look good tho The hustle na realHe look good tho





I admire his courage & determination. Imaginative, creative.I admire his courage & determination. 2 Likes

If only u took sometime to think and examine the cenario u will see clearly that my post is meaningless 1 Like

Hmmm 2 Likes 1 Share

SUG Ba?



He's just doing like the mainstream politicians do and will receive more than likely the desired results. Human beings depending on which point they're at on Malsow's hierarchy of needs seek validation in being scammed.



They derive worth from the individuals courteous deception - "he/she was kind and respectful enough to sell me a lie", I must be worth it.



Bizarre? ABSOLUTELY 4 Likes 1 Share

Hhe shd be flogged

Soloton01:

Savage to the maximum





Savage to the maximumhehehehehehrhhe

2019 loading Atiku may be tempted to dress like this

But honestly I dnt know why girls like gays.....







AND GUYS HATE LESBIANS This one na BOBRISKY without Filter....But honestly I dnt know why girls like gays.....AND GUYS HATE LESBIANS 2 Likes