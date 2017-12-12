₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by massmediang: 4:09pm On Dec 12
A male student of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Kaetochukwu Obi, has taken Students Union Government (SUG) election campaigns to another level as he dressed like a female student to school today (Tuesday, December 12) to canvass for votes.
Obi is coming out for one of the most sort after positions – Director of Transport – which is also seen as the most lucrative in the SUG government.
Students of the Department of Mass Communication which is Obi’s department, were stunned today as Obi walked into the classroom for lectures dressed in female attire.
He smiled to everyone he came across asking them to vote for him.
The move attracted a lot of attention to him and his campaign team.
The SUG election will hold on Friday, December 15.
http://massmediang.com/extreme-campaign-boy-dresses-like-female-student-to-win-sug-election/
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by kingphilip(m): 4:14pm On Dec 12
ok
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by OrestesDante(m): 4:15pm On Dec 12
∆ They have to hold him down as soon as possible... The madness is getting hold of him.... ∆
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Nwodosis(m): 4:19pm On Dec 12
That was how Bobrisky and associates started it as fun until they are out of hand!
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Onijagidijagan(m): 6:04pm On Dec 12
That will bank all females vote to me, No No
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Rolex67(f): 7:24pm On Dec 12
Rubbish.
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Follysho707: 8:22pm On Dec 12
Yaba-Left C.E.O
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Treasure17(m): 8:52pm On Dec 12
Hmmm..
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by cyrilomoh: 9:25pm On Dec 12
Just weak me when I discover it was mass com. Mass com and entertainment/madness are like 5&6
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Chysler(m): 9:45pm On Dec 12
This is how bobrisky tasted the alcohol and never looked back since then
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by MasterKim: 10:17pm On Dec 12
All for d money.
Youths screwing youths in Nigeria since God knows when
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by williamdeluxe(m): 11:17pm On Dec 12
Stay away from school politics
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Evablizin(f): 11:18pm On Dec 12
As if dressing like a girl will make him win.
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by bedspread: 11:53pm On Dec 12
WHEN WE SAID DENRELE SHOULD BE TAMED, no one listened to us.....
Now DENRELE has Begat brobrisky.....
Bobrisky has begat brobrisky Joshua(the youth corper)
Now this it's kaetochukwu obi....
And fellow citizens are hailing them...
Wat a pity...
Disgusting Abominable Abominations...
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by TsaTrinity(m): 4:23am
And in his mind, he will win that way. SUG is not a place for jokers. Its a place for serious minds.
Aluta continua.....
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by dreamworld: 8:14am
It's very easy to b a girl, just package urself well u will become a girl
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Onyinye15(f): 8:43am
The hustle na real
He look good tho
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by omooba969: 8:44am
Imaginative, creative.
I admire his courage & determination.
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by purem(m): 8:45am
If only u took sometime to think and examine the cenario u will see clearly that my post is meaningless
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Soloton01: 8:46am
Hmmm
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by three: 8:46am
Well..
SUG Ba?
He's just doing like the mainstream politicians do and will receive more than likely the desired results. Human beings depending on which point they're at on Malsow's hierarchy of needs seek validation in being scammed.
They derive worth from the individuals courteous deception - "he/she was kind and respectful enough to sell me a lie", I must be worth it.
Bizarre? ABSOLUTELY
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by teabully(m): 8:47am
Hhe shd be flogged
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Webman007: 8:48am
Chai
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by cashreport: 8:48am
Soloton01:
Savage to the maximum
hehehehehehrhhe
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by MrWondah(m): 8:48am
2019 loading Atiku may be tempted to dress like this
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by Mhizrohzz(f): 8:48am
Crazy
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by kricat: 8:49am
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by oshe111(m): 8:49am
This one na BOBRISKY without Filter....
But honestly I dnt know why girls like gays.....
AND GUYS HATE LESBIANS
|Re: Man Dresses Like Female Student To Win SUG Election At Anambra State University by micgray100(m): 8:49am
All na strategy.. Learnt from our lawmakers in this country.
All na strategy.. Learnt from our lawmakers in this country.
