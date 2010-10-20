Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before (17608 Views)

1. Marcus Alonso:





Current Chelsea fans favourite was arrested in 2011 for his involvement in a car crash in Spain’s capital Madrid. Alonso was driving at 122.8kmh in wet conditions in a 50kmh road when he collided with a wall, killing one of the fellow passengers in the car, a 19-year-old woman.



Originally facing 4 years in prison, Alonso had his sentence reduced to 21 months; it was later dropped completely as the full-back paid 500,000 euros as damages to the victim’s family.



2. Patrick Kluivert:





Back when Kluivert was 19, the Ajax and Barcelona legend crashed his friend’s BMW M3 into Dutch theatre director’s car Martin Putnam resulting in the death of the 56-year-old.



Kluivert while explaining his rather sad ordeal said:



“One minute I was the idol of the public, the hero of Dutch football. And the next minute they killing me because of what I had done.” The Dutch attacker, unable to handle the hate left Ajax to join Milan.



3. Bruno Fernandes de Souza:





In 2010, the former Flamengo captain was charged with the assault, torture and murder of his extramarital girlfriend and mother of his youngest child.



In 2013, he was found guilty of ordering her murder, hiding the body and kidnapping his baby son, and was thus sentenced to a 22-year jail term.



De Souza was released in February 2017, pending an appeal. What was even more despicable was the fact that Brazilian Seria B side, Boa Esporte, immediately handed him a professional contract.



However, In April (this same year), Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered his re-arrest.



4.Diego Buonanotte:





One of Argentina’s promising talents, Buonanotte was Lionel Messi’s team-mate in the Argentine squad which won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.



In December 2009, Diego was driving his father’s Peugeot 307 and was on his way back from a night-out when he had an accident that left 3 of his companions in the car dead, leaving Diego as the sole survivor.



After his recovery, there were calls from local prosecutor Carlos Colimedaglia to arrest him on three charges of manslaughter, but the charges were never pursued. But opposition fans shout at him, like “murderer”.



5. Alexandre Villaplane:



The Algerian-born Frenchman, who even captained the French side in the 1930 World Cup; he committed heinous war crimes and directly killed more than 50 people during his life.



Villaplane is mainly remembered for his extreme cruelty and brutality having ordered 53 people to be executed in Mussidan. He was sentenced to death on 1 December 1944 for his direct involvement in genocides.



He was publicly executed by firing squad on 26 December 1944 at the Fort de Montrouge.







Asides Marcus Alonso, who re the rest?

Not surprised that a player from Chelsea is there 39 Likes 1 Share

Add JJ Okocha for.kiling the keeper when he was playing for Frankfurt with multiple dribbles 12 Likes

lukaku unko, killed 56 with two assist against his team.

God punish him sha. lukaku unko, killed 56 with two assist against his team.God punish him sha. 1 Like

My Alonso cannot be a murderer....na accident jor

Most are not well recognized

most were just accident na

Quite educative!

Apart from the last guy in the list ..others are not criminal its just an accident 1 Like

It was accidental not intentional

donblade85555:

most were just accident na



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com Alonso was drink driving.



Never knew of 3 4 5 sha

Op you try

Chelshit fans got a murderer in their squad.



Dem dey like touts sef chelshit fans



Abeg carry your wahala and go





I just hope alonso is genuinely sorry for his wrong choices.

No atonement can remedy the loss suffered by that girls family Alonso was drink driving.Never knew of 3 4 5 shaOp you tryChelshit fans got a murderer in their squad.Dem dey like touts sef chelshit fansAbeg carry your wahala and goI just hope alonso is genuinely sorry for his wrong choices.No atonement can remedy the loss suffered by that girls family 1 Like

