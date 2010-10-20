₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by ichommy(m): 4:16pm
1. Marcus Alonso:
Current Chelsea fans favourite was arrested in 2011 for his involvement in a car crash in Spain’s capital Madrid. Alonso was driving at 122.8kmh in wet conditions in a 50kmh road when he collided with a wall, killing one of the fellow passengers in the car, a 19-year-old woman.
Originally facing 4 years in prison, Alonso had his sentence reduced to 21 months; it was later dropped completely as the full-back paid 500,000 euros as damages to the victim’s family.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by ichommy(m): 4:20pm
2. Patrick Kluivert:
Back when Kluivert was 19, the Ajax and Barcelona legend crashed his friend’s BMW M3 into Dutch theatre director’s car Martin Putnam resulting in the death of the 56-year-old.
Kluivert while explaining his rather sad ordeal said:
“One minute I was the idol of the public, the hero of Dutch football. And the next minute they killing me because of what I had done.” The Dutch attacker, unable to handle the hate left Ajax to join Milan.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by ichommy(m): 4:21pm
3. Bruno Fernandes de Souza:
In 2010, the former Flamengo captain was charged with the assault, torture and murder of his extramarital girlfriend and mother of his youngest child.
In 2013, he was found guilty of ordering her murder, hiding the body and kidnapping his baby son, and was thus sentenced to a 22-year jail term.
De Souza was released in February 2017, pending an appeal. What was even more despicable was the fact that Brazilian Seria B side, Boa Esporte, immediately handed him a professional contract.
However, In April (this same year), Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered his re-arrest.
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by ichommy(m): 4:23pm
4.Diego Buonanotte:
One of Argentina’s promising talents, Buonanotte was Lionel Messi’s team-mate in the Argentine squad which won the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.
In December 2009, Diego was driving his father’s Peugeot 307 and was on his way back from a night-out when he had an accident that left 3 of his companions in the car dead, leaving Diego as the sole survivor.
After his recovery, there were calls from local prosecutor Carlos Colimedaglia to arrest him on three charges of manslaughter, but the charges were never pursued. But opposition fans shout at him, like “murderer”.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by ichommy(m): 4:26pm
5. Alexandre Villaplane:
The Algerian-born Frenchman, who even captained the French side in the 1930 World Cup; he committed heinous war crimes and directly killed more than 50 people during his life.
Villaplane is mainly remembered for his extreme cruelty and brutality having ordered 53 people to be executed in Mussidan. He was sentenced to death on 1 December 1944 for his direct involvement in genocides.
He was publicly executed by firing squad on 26 December 1944 at the Fort de Montrouge.
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by veekid(m): 5:37pm
Asides Marcus Alonso, who re the rest?
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Talkingboy: 5:37pm
And So What!!!!!!!
Should we now fry Custard ? ?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by agarawu23(m): 5:38pm
Hian
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Tjohnnay: 5:38pm
K
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by doctimi(m): 5:38pm
HMMMM
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by HARDLABOR: 5:38pm
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by phetto(m): 5:39pm
Not surprised that a player from Chelsea is there
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by reechest: 5:39pm
,
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Keneking: 5:39pm
Add JJ Okocha for.kiling the keeper when he was playing for Frankfurt with multiple dribbles
12 Likes
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Kyase(m): 5:39pm
lukaku unko, killed 56 with two assist against his team.
God punish him sha.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Lexusgs430: 5:39pm
Killers......
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by seyifrenzy(m): 5:39pm
...To live again
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by BagWay: 5:40pm
500k euros
fuc
im taking over shoprite ikeja
bich
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Niyinficient(m): 5:40pm
My Alonso cannot be a murderer....na accident jor
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by lanightdavido(m): 5:40pm
Most are not well recognized
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Realist5: 5:40pm
G
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by donblade85555(m): 5:40pm
most were just accident na
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by brownsugar23: 5:40pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Trecixnine(m): 5:40pm
Quite educative!
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by crownfierce: 5:40pm
Hey
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by moscobabs(m): 5:41pm
Apart from the last guy in the list ..others are not criminal its just an accident
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by toyinjimoh(m): 5:41pm
It was accidental not intentional
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by buffalowings: 5:41pm
donblade85555:Alonso was drink driving.
Never knew of 3 4 5 sha
Op you try
R
Chelshit fans got a murderer in their squad.
Dem dey like touts sef chelshit fans
Abeg carry your wahala and go
I just hope alonso is genuinely sorry for his wrong choices.
No atonement can remedy the loss suffered by that girls family
1 Like
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by freezyprinzy(m): 5:41pm
Why am I even commenting?
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:41pm
This is not good
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by Thylord(m): 5:41pm
ok
|Re: 5 Footballers You Never Knew Have Killed Before by cameeeeel(m): 5:41pm
Chelsea FC never disapoint
