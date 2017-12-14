₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo)
|Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Godwin978(m): 8:30pm On Dec 12
my friend killed this snake this afternoon near his house when he was clearing his garden. i don't know the name though,
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 8:33pm On Dec 12
Not again
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:34pm On Dec 12
kip am for xmas
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 8:36pm On Dec 12
Your friend killed it while clearing the garden? Then it is called Garden Snake but the MOD that has snake password should know the name better after celebrating it on the front page!
2 Likes
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Godwin978(m): 8:38pm On Dec 12
ipobarecriminals:ok this what i welcome you anytime u visit me
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:41pm On Dec 12
Godwin978:i dnt visit stranger/ eat sacrifice
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by marshalldgreat: 8:42pm On Dec 12
Meat
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 8:43pm On Dec 12
Ha Lala
61 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by cyrilomoh: 8:46pm On Dec 12
It is called lala
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Yemike(m): 9:02pm On Dec 12
Tell your friend to preserve it till Xmas......
At least it'll save you some cash
It's meat I'll even pass that of a chicken
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by zakkist: 1:43am On Dec 13
Ball Python I think
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Baroba(m): 5:46am On Dec 13
Godwin978:
Python..
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by PhilAmadeus: 10:14am On Dec 13
Lala where u dey, we need your verdict on this...
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by carpmam: 7:15am
Lala's favorite toy
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by KGBEAST(m): 1:04pm
It is called front page material, Lalasticlala, over the promise land
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 3:56pm
Every snake killer fulfills the scriptures.
All snakes deserves death.
Adam & Eve must be proud of that young man right now.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by miqos02(m): 3:56pm
Hmmm
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Sirheny007(m): 3:57pm
Lalasticlala..
Snake Master!!!
E don land FP!
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Nairalandguru: 3:57pm
Efori e niyen ke... whatever that . means
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by greatman247(m): 3:58pm
dead snake no wonder he wouldn't dare of that snake was still alive even see kids Behind him
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by adekhingz(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by yesloaded: 3:59pm
Lala loves snakes like kilode
Hello, check my signature/profile to visit my blog for latest job vacancy, business tips, education etc
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 3:59pm
Xmas meat loading
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by adekhingz(m): 3:59pm
aye ooo
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by dexterdanny: 3:59pm
U don get Lalasticlala's pass mark to enter front page
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by BornAgainMay: 3:59pm
Lala is one of the reasons Nigerians r killing and eating everything animal.
Including, Monitoring lizard bcz he keep promoting it..
See his mood when he sees this snake thread..
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Sijo01(f): 4:00pm
That's huge.
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by MrMcJay(m): 4:00pm
Godwin978:
Snake in his garden ke?
Is your friend cultivating the garden of Eden?
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by bolt000(m): 4:00pm
If na me see this kind thing walai bugatti veyron speed go dey like a walk in the park.
1 Like
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 4:01pm
emeijeh:
Person wey born this one now go think say e don born pikin
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by mithras(m): 4:01pm
Like if you knew this was going to be moved to the front page
|Re: Young Man Hangs Dead Python On His Neck (Photo) by Nnaabros: 4:02pm
Python Python everyday
