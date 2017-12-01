Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) (11700 Views)

Escorts & Lady Killed As Sea Pirates Attack Oil Vessel In Bayelsa (Graphic Pics) / Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State / Killing Of Southern Kaduna People By Fulani Herdsmen (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'RIP Our Dearest Jamila Godfrey.Killed by Fulani invaders in our communities on 4th December, 2017 . She was laid to rest today at Kpakmyagi Village in Demsa LGA, Adamama State'





Source: As shared by Zidon...'RIP Our Dearest Jamila Godfrey.Killed by Fulani invaders in our communities on 4th December, 2017 . She was laid to rest today at Kpakmyagi Village in Demsa LGA, Adamama State'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/lady-killed-by-fulani-herdsmen-buried.html?m=1







∆ Fulani Herdsmen menace is a societal

plague and

curse!!!



Buhari will not cough now ooo?? Before his support starts biting hard!!! ∆ 2 Likes

and Atiku has not said anything,while Fulani Islamic terrorists killed innocent Christians. 7 Likes 1 Share

bt ,why this people doing lik lion

Rip. No one has monopoly of violence, vengeance belongs to God a time for reckoning is coming. 2 Likes 1 Share





THIS IS BUHARI'S FAULT.

May God console her family.

RIP Fine Lady. THIS IS BUHARI'S FAULT.May God console her family.RIP Fine Lady. 5 Likes

Sad!

There is great joy in aso villa right now









The blood of Northern Christians is flowing 10 Likes 2 Shares

Mztarstrechy:

As shared by Zidon...



'RIP Our Dearest Jamila Godfrey.Killed by Fulani invaders in our communities on 4th December, 2017 . She was laid to rest today at Kpakmyagi Village in Demsa LGA, Adamama State'



cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/lady-killed-by-fulani-herdsmen-buried.html?m=1

and some think the people of North central has reasons to vote APC again?

do they think everyone is a foolish thinker like them? and some think the people of North central has reasons to vote APC again?do they think everyone is a foolish thinker like them? 5 Likes

Something should be done about this Fulani menace na.. abi Bubu and him people dem get choko for head.



If fight start now, we'll see who go lose. 1 Like

Fulani killer herdsmen are criminals



IPOB who havent killed anyone are terrorists. 9 Likes 1 Share

Alaniyiokorausa:

and Atiku has not said anything,while Fulani Islamic terrorists killed innocent Christians.

And what do you expect him to say? those that have been speaking out what difference has it made or has it caused the federal government to sit up?



All this killings happening all across the North east is because they indigenes of this states which happenes to be predominantly christians has been relaxing all this while leaving the affairs of there states to foreigners expecially the fulanis, for God's sake how can a fulani/Muslim be the governor of a predominantly Christian state.



Let the indigenes find a way to vote out the governor then elect a Christian governor who can protect her people cos that's the only way I see around this issue. And what do you expect him to say? those that have been speaking out what difference has it made or has it caused the federal government to sit up?All this killings happening all across the North east is because they indigenes of this states which happenes to be predominantly christians has been relaxing all this while leaving the affairs of there states to foreigners expecially the fulanis, for God's sake how can a fulani/Muslim be the governor of a predominantly Christian state.Let the indigenes find a way to vote out the governor then elect a Christian governor who can protect her people cos that's the only way I see around this issue. 7 Likes

Fulani herdsmen are not terrorist but Buhari can brand ipob as terrorist. Who is fooling himself now? 5 Likes 1 Share

Where is bubu! Your criminal brothers are at work again 1 Like

'RIP Our Dearest Jamila Godfrey.Killed by Fulani invaders in our communities on 4th December, 2017 . She was laid to rest today at Kpakmyagi Village in Demsa LGA, Adamama State'

If this was to happen in America CNN, BBC, ABC News, NBC, and Aljazeera would have bombarded Donald Trump through their twitter pages and their journalists could have given him a tough time. But here in Nigeria everyone just minds his or her business.



In Other News

Here Is What Energy Drinks Are Actually Doing To Your Body

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-is-what-energy-drinks-are-actually.html If this was to happen in America CNN, BBC, ABC News, NBC, and Aljazeera would have bombarded Donald Trump through their twitter pages and their journalists could have given him a tough time. But here in Nigeria everyone just minds his or her business.In Other News 3 Likes

Olril18:





and some think the people of North central has reasons to vote APC again?

do they think everyone is a foolish thinker like them? You guys are too quick to turn everything into politics. Before APC got into power, Fulani herders have been killing unabated and GEJ did nothing about it.



Summary; both PDP and APC do not have the good of Nigerians at heart, they are the same. You guys are too quick to turn everything into politics. Before APC got into power, Fulani herders have been killing unabated and GEJ did nothing about it.Summary; both PDP and APC do not have the good of Nigerians at heart, they are the same. 1 Like

Glorious exit?

Is it possible that some certain news don't get to buharis attention? cause me i'm not understanding why he's turning a blind eye to relating events and some other pending crisis.. nawa for our 'kantry'

Buhari does not care 3 Likes

Why is Buhari looking at lives taken without any serious action 1 Like

#KillerHerdsmen is one of the legacies of Buhari's government! 1 Like

the sooner nigerians wage war on Fulani's the better....to hell with their cows..





we can eat goat 1 Like

XXLDICK:



You guys are too quick to turn everything into politics. Before APC got into power, Fulani herders have been killing unabated and GEJ did nothing about it.



Summary; both PDP and APC do not have the good of Nigerians at heart, they are the same. are we not saying the same thing?

do you think I'm a PDP supporter or what

I'm sure Fulani herdsmen issue is probably one of the reason people of that region voted APC,and yet nothing has changed,infact it got worse...



should people of that region now vote APC again just because PDP did nothing?



how did i politicise when the thing I say is the truth...im not for any particular party.

I'm pro the people, I want the best for everyone..



ciao are we not saying the same thing?do you think I'm a PDP supporter or whatI'm sure Fulani herdsmen issue is probably one of the reason people of that region voted APC,and yet nothing has changed,infact it got worse...should people of that region now vote APC again just because PDP did nothing?how did i politicise when the thing I say is the truth...im not for any particular party.I'm pro the people, I want the best for everyone..ciao

People should be protesting over these Fooolani incessant killings and not disturbing us with noise to ban SARS that are terrors to armed robbers &bandits!!! 1 Like

And yet some goats keep saying the herdsmen are the most peaceful citizen 2 Likes

Rip to the dead.

in other matters, check my signature for 50k

iyketex007:



And what do you expect him to say? those that have been speaking out what difference has it made or has it caused the federal government to sit up?



All this killings happening all across the North east is because they indigenes of this states which happenes to be predominantly christians has been relaxing all this while leaving the affairs of there states to foreigners expecially the fulanis, for God's sake how can a fulani/Muslim be the governor of a predominantly Christian state.



Let the indigenes find a way to vote out the governor then elect a Christian governor who can protect her people cos that's the only way I see around this issue. Which North east is predominantly Christian? You better go and learn more about your country instead of remaining ignorant. Which North east is predominantly Christian? You better go and learn more about your country instead of remaining ignorant.

It shall never be well with dose animals. 1 Like

Some of these guys are just waiting for rice. De struggle is real