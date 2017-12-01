₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:36pm On Dec 12
As shared by Zidon...
'RIP Our Dearest Jamila Godfrey.Killed by Fulani invaders in our communities on 4th December, 2017 . She was laid to rest today at Kpakmyagi Village in Demsa LGA, Adamama State'
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:37pm On Dec 12
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by OrestesDante(m): 9:39pm On Dec 12
∆ Fulani Herdsmen menace is a societal
plague and
curse!!!
Buhari will not cough now ooo?? Before his support starts biting hard!!! ∆
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Alaniyiokorausa(m): 9:41pm On Dec 12
and Atiku has not said anything,while Fulani Islamic terrorists killed innocent Christians.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by olarewajus: 9:46pm On Dec 12
bt ,why this people doing lik lion
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by spartan117(m): 9:49pm On Dec 12
Rip. No one has monopoly of violence, vengeance belongs to God a time for reckoning is coming.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Evablizin(f): 9:50pm On Dec 12
THIS IS BUHARI'S FAULT.
May God console her family.
RIP Fine Lady.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by afbstrategies: 9:51pm On Dec 12
Sad!
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:53pm On Dec 12
There is great joy in aso villa right now
The blood of Northern Christians is flowing
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Olril18(m): 9:54pm On Dec 12
Mztarstrechy:
and some think the people of North central has reasons to vote APC again?
do they think everyone is a foolish thinker like them?
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Alariiwo: 9:56pm On Dec 12
Something should be done about this Fulani menace na.. abi Bubu and him people dem get choko for head.
If fight start now, we'll see who go lose.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by gidgiddy: 9:58pm On Dec 12
Fulani killer herdsmen are criminals
IPOB who havent killed anyone are terrorists.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by iyketex007: 10:00pm On Dec 12
Alaniyiokorausa:
And what do you expect him to say? those that have been speaking out what difference has it made or has it caused the federal government to sit up?
All this killings happening all across the North east is because they indigenes of this states which happenes to be predominantly christians has been relaxing all this while leaving the affairs of there states to foreigners expecially the fulanis, for God's sake how can a fulani/Muslim be the governor of a predominantly Christian state.
Let the indigenes find a way to vote out the governor then elect a Christian governor who can protect her people cos that's the only way I see around this issue.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by clevvermind(m): 10:01pm On Dec 12
Fulani herdsmen are not terrorist but Buhari can brand ipob as terrorist. Who is fooling himself now?
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by cyrilomoh: 10:05pm On Dec 12
Where is bubu! Your criminal brothers are at work again
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by FitnessDoctor: 10:28pm On Dec 12
'RIP Our Dearest Jamila Godfrey.Killed by Fulani invaders in our communities on 4th December, 2017 . She was laid to rest today at Kpakmyagi Village in Demsa LGA, Adamama State'
If this was to happen in America CNN, BBC, ABC News, NBC, and Aljazeera would have bombarded Donald Trump through their twitter pages and their journalists could have given him a tough time. But here in Nigeria everyone just minds his or her business.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by XXLDICK(m): 10:28pm On Dec 12
Olril18:You guys are too quick to turn everything into politics. Before APC got into power, Fulani herders have been killing unabated and GEJ did nothing about it.
Summary; both PDP and APC do not have the good of Nigerians at heart, they are the same.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Sunofgod(m): 10:29pm On Dec 12
Glorious exit?
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by bolt000(m): 10:29pm On Dec 12
Is it possible that some certain news don't get to buharis attention? cause me i'm not understanding why he's turning a blind eye to relating events and some other pending crisis.. nawa for our 'kantry'
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by GodDeyCraze: 10:30pm On Dec 12
Buhari does not care
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:30pm On Dec 12
Why is Buhari looking at lives taken without any serious action
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by DMathematical: 10:31pm On Dec 12
#KillerHerdsmen is one of the legacies of Buhari's government!
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by piagetskinner(m): 10:34pm On Dec 12
the sooner nigerians wage war on Fulani's the better....to hell with their cows..
we can eat goat
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Olril18(m): 10:36pm On Dec 12
XXLDICK:are we not saying the same thing?
do you think I'm a PDP supporter or what
I'm sure Fulani herdsmen issue is probably one of the reason people of that region voted APC,and yet nothing has changed,infact it got worse...
should people of that region now vote APC again just because PDP did nothing?
how did i politicise when the thing I say is the truth...im not for any particular party.
I'm pro the people, I want the best for everyone..
ciao
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by GreatMahmud: 10:36pm On Dec 12
People should be protesting over these Fooolani incessant killings and not disturbing us with noise to ban SARS that are terrors to armed robbers &bandits!!!
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by chinawapz(m): 10:36pm On Dec 12
And yet some goats keep saying the herdsmen are the most peaceful citizen
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Cauhlins(m): 10:36pm On Dec 12
Rip to the dead.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by dustmalik: 10:39pm On Dec 12
iyketex007:Which North east is predominantly Christian? You better go and learn more about your country instead of remaining ignorant.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by rykca: 10:41pm On Dec 12
afbstrategies:
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by Heylius(m): 10:41pm On Dec 12
It shall never be well with dose animals.
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by brightmac(m): 10:42pm On Dec 12
Some of these guys are just waiting for rice. De struggle is real
|Re: Lady Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Adamawa Buried Amidst Tears (pics) by VillageWinch: 10:42pm On Dec 12
Fulani herds animals
