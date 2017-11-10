Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Jokes Etc / The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures (7447 Views)

my man of the year for 2017 is the governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha. meanwhile this is for laffs only dont come and be arguing politics here 4 Likes 1 Share

when he went to America and shook hands with Obama 8 Likes 1 Share

and was so happy with himself 4 Likes

when he erected a bill board to declare the glory of shaking hands with Obama 15 Likes

when he stoped his convoy to greet a wedding party 8 Likes

then he decided to invite the president of Ghana Nana Akufo Ado and erected a statue of him 7 Likes

Ndi Owelle how market 1 Like

he decided that Jacob Zuma of south Africa also deserved a statue a road named after him and a chieftancy title 6 Likes

This is the man that wants to be president 3 Likes

the time he celebrated his birthday with a million cakes 6 Likes

as the first female president in africa, Okorocha decided that Liberian president Johnson Sirleaf also deserve her own statue and an Imo state merit award 9 Likes

Rochas is proud of his handwork and shows it of to the vice president..... no time haters fit break head 5 Likes

when ndi imo think their governor is done with his statue crase............. more loading 6 Likes

when wizkid made Nigeria proud by winning the best international act at thw MOBO awards Rochas plans a surprise for him 11 Likes

when rochas wants to show his loyalty to the president 19 Likes 1 Share

when Mugabe was kicked out of office 18 Likes

when atiku left APC and went back to PDP 38 Likes 2 Shares

to ensure Imo people are happy and their couples find fulfillment governor Rochas Okorocha appoints a commissioner for Happines.... dont worry about the fact that the said commissioner is his blood sister 8 Likes

when you don fvck up and commissioner for happiness summons you 10 Likes

when okorocha likes you 18 Likes

when he respects you 6 Likes

when he welcomes a stranger 8 Likes

when governor rochas hears that his thread has been pushed to nairaland front page 29 Likes

and finally my brethren 24 Likes

Op u deserve a statue from Rochas if he is not partial.

Op, akpuola gi?

How you make up with all these s very hilarious. nice one

