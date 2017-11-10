₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:07pm On Dec 12
my man of the year for 2017 is the governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha. meanwhile this is for laffs only dont come and be arguing politics here
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:11pm On Dec 12
when he went to America and shook hands with Obama
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:13pm On Dec 12
and was so happy with himself
4 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:16pm On Dec 12
when he erected a bill board to declare the glory of shaking hands with Obama
15 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:19pm On Dec 12
when he stoped his convoy to greet a wedding party
8 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:23pm On Dec 12
then he decided to invite the president of Ghana Nana Akufo Ado and erected a statue of him
7 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by sinaj(f): 11:24pm On Dec 12
Ndi Owelle how market
1 Like
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:26pm On Dec 12
he decided that Jacob Zuma of south Africa also deserved a statue a road named after him and a chieftancy title
6 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by AnodaIT(m): 11:26pm On Dec 12
This is the man that wants to be president
3 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:28pm On Dec 12
the time he celebrated his birthday with a million cakes
6 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:30pm On Dec 12
as the first female president in africa, Okorocha decided that Liberian president Johnson Sirleaf also deserve her own statue and an Imo state merit award
9 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:34pm On Dec 12
Rochas is proud of his handwork and shows it of to the vice president..... no time haters fit break head
5 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:35pm On Dec 12
when ndi imo think their governor is done with his statue crase............. more loading
6 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:38pm On Dec 12
when wizkid made Nigeria proud by winning the best international act at thw MOBO awards Rochas plans a surprise for him
11 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:40pm On Dec 12
when rochas wants to show his loyalty to the president
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:41pm On Dec 12
when Mugabe was kicked out of office
18 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:42pm On Dec 12
when atiku left APC and went back to PDP
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:46pm On Dec 12
to ensure Imo people are happy and their couples find fulfillment governor Rochas Okorocha appoints a commissioner for Happines.... dont worry about the fact that the said commissioner is his blood sister
8 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:47pm On Dec 12
when you don fvck up and commissioner for happiness summons you
10 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:49pm On Dec 12
when okorocha likes you
18 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:50pm On Dec 12
when he respects you
6 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:52pm On Dec 12
when he welcomes a stranger
8 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:56pm On Dec 12
when governor rochas hears that his thread has been pushed to nairaland front page
29 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 12:01am On Dec 13
and finally my brethren
24 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by Deejay777(m): 10:06am On Dec 14
lol, u will nt kee sumbori
3 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by mikaelangelov: 11:47am On Dec 14
laf no go kill me
3 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by chrisxxx(m): 6:21pm On Dec 14
Op u deserve a statue from Rochas if he is not partial.
19 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by Turantula(m): 12:01am
Op, akpuola gi?
4 Likes
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by Manbryto(m): 8:36am
How you make up with all these s very hilarious. nice one
1 Like
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by 1shortblackboy: 11:44am
make una tell lalasticlala make ein come see wetin Okorocha dey plan for am o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by QuitNotice(m): 1:23pm
E
|Re: The Adventures Of Rochas Okorocha, The Man Of The Year 2017, In Pictures by DIKEnaWAR: 1:24pm
Mumu
