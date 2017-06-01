



About Itodo samuel Anthony

.He is also very popular facebook celeb,aside from teaching, his posts on facebook are extremely full of wisdom.He studied

Studied Petroleum engineering at University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria before proceeding to stufy Reservoir Evaluation and Management,MSc at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh Campus.But teaching has always been a powerful part of his life.For those who have been taught know the impacts he has made on their lives. Congrats ITODO SAMUEL ANTHONY

about global teacher prize awards

The Global Teacher Prize is a US $1 million award presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.



The prize serves to underline the importance of educators and the fact that, throughout the world, their efforts deserve to be recognised and celebrated. It seeks to acknowledge the impacts of the very best teachers – not only on their students but on the communities around them



