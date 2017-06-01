₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by stephenmorris(m): 8:47am
A Nigerian man by name "Itodo samuel" has just emerged among the top 50 finalist for globalteacherprize awards in the world,He teaches at gateway excel college,otukpa in benue state.
About Itodo samuel Anthony
.He is also very popular facebook celeb,aside from teaching, his posts on facebook are extremely full of wisdom.He studied
Studied Petroleum engineering at University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria before proceeding to stufy Reservoir Evaluation and Management,MSc at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh Campus.But teaching has always been a powerful part of his life.For those who have been taught know the impacts he has made on their lives. Congrats ITODO SAMUEL ANTHONY
about global teacher prize awards
The Global Teacher Prize is a US $1 million award presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession.
The prize serves to underline the importance of educators and the fact that, throughout the world, their efforts deserve to be recognised and celebrated. It seeks to acknowledge the impacts of the very best teachers – not only on their students but on the communities around them
source-http://www.metrodailies.com/education/nigeria-man-among-top-50-teachers-world
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by stephenmorris(m): 8:52am
clickhereto see more photos of him
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by NwaAmaikpe: 11:53am
An award in teaching is the most useless award in the world.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by Brymo: 11:53am
Of all the hard jobs around, one of the hardest is being a good teacher.
M. Gallagher
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by emmyquan: 11:54am
.SOME R HERE TO CHECK D NAME
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by maxiuc(m): 11:54am
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by JimloveTM(m): 11:54am
Wow. This is great
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by loadedvibes: 11:54am
Naso.. yet naija still dey like this with dullards everywhere even for aso rock
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by tstx(m): 11:55am
Hmm... Also recently 21 Nigerians were named among the 100 most influential people in Africa
We are Really great...
Na just our leaders dey mess the country up
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by ArchangeLucifer: 11:55am
Wow.
Surprise surprise...
He isn't Afonja.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by castrol180(m): 11:55am
Am I seeing itodo or olodo
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by policy12: 11:56am
NCAN..feeling disappointed.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by maxiuc(m): 11:56am
NwaAmaikpe:this your name reminds me of that smally fish called nwankpike
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by bright007(f): 11:57am
Congrats
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:58am
Congrats! God bless the work of our hands too. AMEN!
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by Coyotejack(m): 11:58am
As an omo iya teacher, celebrating teacher is a good thing, honoring them is a memorable thing, cause good teachers imprint are left on students for life
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by itiswellandwell: 11:58am
Congratulations bro.
Congratulations bro.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by ola12(m): 12:00pm
Congrats. Wat's d criteria 4 selectin dem tho?
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by yungEX(m): 12:01pm
The guy is my friend on fb... A very smart and dedicated man, I must say.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by Emmyjb(m): 12:02pm
Wooo....This is a good news .....Congratulations.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by docZeey(f): 12:05pm
Yaay. I follow this guy on Facebook and I must say he deserves this and more. Congratulations Itodo Samuel Anthony. There's no limit to what you'll achieve in life.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by Awoofawo(m): 12:07pm
As long, he no Afonja, Abokki, PotoPoto Developer......no comment from me! Congrats Oga.......more Sapele water to you elbows
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by Chibabe1(f): 12:08pm
Congratulations! Keep doing you Sir.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by Elnino4ladies: 12:10pm
My Idoma brother. congrats
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by amoduokoh(m): 12:11pm
Congratulations Bro. Idoma Nation is proud of you.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by OnyeOGA: 12:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:nawa o
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by joshuakdboy(m): 12:25pm
That's really great. congrats and keep it up sir. I wish to also be rejoiced some day like this.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by valinno(m): 12:35pm
congratulates
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by mu2sa2: 12:38pm
This thread won't go beyond a page or two because the man isn't from the tribe of the noise makers on nl.
|Re: Itodo Anthony Samuel Listed Among Top 50 Teachers In The World by hm54: 12:38pm
xxx43336:It won't be well with you and ur incoming generation, you bloody scammer[color=#990000][/color][b][/b]
