Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by CeoNewshelm(m): 1:59pm
Reports just reaching www.newshelmng.com have that a tanker accident has resulted in a raging inferno near the bridge linking Apple Junction to Festac Town on Wednesday, December 13.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ARSd_N4dI

Eye witnesses stated that the tanker laden with petroleum product lost control near the bridge and fell, spilling the content which went up in flames.

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-fire-razes-dozens-of-cars-in.html

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Baawaa(m): 2:02pm
For real,may God deliver us from end of the disasters

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by miqos02(m): 2:20pm
Bad

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by martineverest(m): 2:21pm
Wreckless driving

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by mikaael(m): 2:21pm
buh how did it burst into flames....shebi is water tanker
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by LockDown69(m): 2:21pm
RIP to the dead
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Bigprick9inches: 2:22pm
Baawaa:
For real,may God deliver us from end of the disasters
Nothing like god here. You do poo you get poo results. What is a petrol tanker looking for in a residential area. Negros should learn to solve theur problems before shouting on god

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by cinoedhunter: 2:22pm
This is serious
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by iamleumas: 2:22pm
cry

Meanwhile,

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Templa(m): 2:22pm
Trailer drivers are so irresponsible..driver may have been asleep..hope no lives were lost..
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by mikaael(m): 2:22pm
t
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by olamil34(m): 2:22pm
May God protect us all


Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by passyhansome(m): 2:22pm
MAY THERE BE NO LOSS OF LIFE ANYMORE OR CASUALTIES IN JESUS NAME.AMEN

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by mikaael(m): 2:23pm
buh shebi is water tanker...why the fire??
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 2:23pm
Hope fire service will be able to put off the fire on time.
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by duduwest(m): 2:23pm
May God save us from this ember ooooo
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by favourmic(m): 2:24pm
how many likes for the phone camera

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:24pm
mikaael:
buh shebi is water tanker...why the fire??

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:24pm
shocked shocked shocked shocked

no lives will be lost by the special grace of God
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by greenvillle: 2:24pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by AngelicBeing: 2:24pm
angry

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Jabioro: 2:25pm
Oh God of Nazareth! Efforts gone down drained...
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by SageMahrez: 2:25pm
I was coming back from passport office,looking for a bus, 3 buses passed me but were already full then i entered the fourth bus. The tanker exploded right in front of me,,it fell on a Volkswagen and shuttle bus,killed everyone in it instantly,,i just wonder what would've happened if i had boarded any of the first 3 buses.. even fire service were slow to respond, came with only one truck,the fire fighters were nervous and jumpy. This is the Nigeria we're in.

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Cmoyor: 2:25pm
hmmmmmm....
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Bigprick9inches: 2:25pm
passyhansome:
MAY THERE BE NO LOSS OF LIFE ANYMORE OR CASUALTIES IN JESUS NAME.AMEN
Just when you where prayiny this useless prayer, close to 50,000 lost their lives
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:25pm
SageMahrez:
I was coming back from passport office,looking for a bus, 3 buses passed me but were already full then i entered the fourth bus. The tanker exploded right in front of me,i just wonder what would've happened if i had boarded any of the first 3 buses.. even fire service were slow to respond, came with only one truck,the fire fighters were nervous and jumpy. This is the Nigeria we're in.


shocked shocked

you're one lucky motherfuck*******
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by ufondunenye(f): 2:26pm
that house over there, did it get burnt? shocked sad
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:26pm
Jabioro:
Oh God of Nazareth! Efforts gone down drained...

for real? undecided

better effort than lives
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Mhiztahflash(m): 2:27pm
This one is strong!!! shocked
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by dieBYfire: 2:32pm
SageMahrez:
I was coming back from passport office,looking for a bus, 3 buses passed me but were already full then i entered the fourth bus. The tanker exploded right in front of me,,it fell on a Volkswagen and shuttle bus,killed everyone in it instantly,,i just wonder what would've happened if i had boarded any of the first 3 buses.. even fire service were slow to respond, came with only one truck,the fire fighters were nervous and jumpy. This is the Nigeria we're in.

I just know you are lying grin
But Thank God o!
But you are lying sad
Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by SageMahrez: 2:32pm
Talk2Bella:


shocked shocked
you're one lucky motherfuck*******
As in ehn.. I thank God for my life.

Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by HOTsomething: 2:33pm
Hmm disaster


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgRqrezmE4g

