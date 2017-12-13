₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by CeoNewshelm(m): 1:59pm
Reports just reaching www.newshelmng.com have that a tanker accident has resulted in a raging inferno near the bridge linking Apple Junction to Festac Town on Wednesday, December 13.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ARSd_N4dI
Eye witnesses stated that the tanker laden with petroleum product lost control near the bridge and fell, spilling the content which went up in flames.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/12/photos-fire-razes-dozens-of-cars-in.html
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Baawaa(m): 2:02pm
For real,may God deliver us from end of the disasters
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by miqos02(m): 2:20pm
Bad
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by martineverest(m): 2:21pm
Wreckless driving
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by mikaael(m): 2:21pm
buh how did it burst into flames....shebi is water tanker
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by LockDown69(m): 2:21pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Bigprick9inches: 2:22pm
Baawaa:Nothing like god here. You do poo you get poo results. What is a petrol tanker looking for in a residential area. Negros should learn to solve theur problems before shouting on god
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by cinoedhunter: 2:22pm
This is serious
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by iamleumas: 2:22pm
Meanwhile,
I want to sell a facebook page with 52k likes at an affordable price.
If you're interested, kindly quote me.
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Templa(m): 2:22pm
Trailer drivers are so irresponsible..driver may have been asleep..hope no lives were lost..
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by mikaael(m): 2:22pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by olamil34(m): 2:22pm
May God protect us all
Get the best prices from different stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by passyhansome(m): 2:22pm
MAY THERE BE NO LOSS OF LIFE ANYMORE OR CASUALTIES IN JESUS NAME.AMEN
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by mikaael(m): 2:23pm
buh shebi is water tanker...why the fire??
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Flexherbal(m): 2:23pm
Hope fire service will be able to put off the fire on time.
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by duduwest(m): 2:23pm
May God save us from this ember ooooo
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by favourmic(m): 2:24pm
how many likes for the phone camera
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by VIPERVENOM(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:24pm
no lives will be lost by the special grace of God
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by greenvillle: 2:24pm
Oh God of Nazareth! Efforts gone down drained...
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by SageMahrez: 2:25pm
I was coming back from passport office,looking for a bus, 3 buses passed me but were already full then i entered the fourth bus. The tanker exploded right in front of me,,it fell on a Volkswagen and shuttle bus,killed everyone in it instantly,,i just wonder what would've happened if i had boarded any of the first 3 buses.. even fire service were slow to respond, came with only one truck,the fire fighters were nervous and jumpy. This is the Nigeria we're in.
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Cmoyor: 2:25pm
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Bigprick9inches: 2:25pm
passyhansome:Just when you where prayiny this useless prayer, close to 50,000 lost their lives
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:25pm
you're one lucky motherfuck*******
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by ufondunenye(f): 2:26pm
that house over there, did it get burnt?
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 2:26pm
for real?
better effort than lives
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by Mhiztahflash(m): 2:27pm
This one is strong!!!
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by dieBYfire: 2:32pm
I just know you are lying
But Thank God o!
But you are lying
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by SageMahrez: 2:32pm
Talk2Bella:As in ehn.. I thank God for my life.
|Re: Petrol Tanker Explodes In Festac, Cars Burnt (Photos, Video) by HOTsomething: 2:33pm
Hmm disaster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgRqrezmE4g
