https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ARSd_N4dI



Eye witnesses stated that the tanker laden with petroleum product lost control near the bridge and fell, spilling the content which went up in flames.



Reports just reaching www.newshelmng.com have that a tanker accident has resulted in a raging inferno near the bridge linking Apple Junction to Festac Town on Wednesday, December 13.

Eye witnesses stated that the tanker laden with petroleum product lost control near the bridge and fell, spilling the content which went up in flames.

For real,may God deliver us from end of the disasters 2 Likes 1 Share

Wreckless driving 2 Likes

buh how did it burst into flames....shebi is water tanker

RIP to the dead

Baawaa:

Nothing like god here. You do poo you get poo results. What is a petrol tanker looking for in a residential area. Negros should learn to solve theur problems before shouting on god

Trailer drivers are so irresponsible..driver may have been asleep..hope no lives were lost..

May God protect us all





MAY THERE BE NO LOSS OF LIFE ANYMORE OR CASUALTIES IN JESUS NAME.AMEN 2 Likes

buh shebi is water tanker...why the fire??

Hope fire service will be able to put off the fire on time.

May God save us from this ember ooooo

no lives will be lost by the special grace of God no lives will be lost by the special grace of God

Oh God of Nazareth! Efforts gone down drained...

I was coming back from passport office,looking for a bus, 3 buses passed me but were already full then i entered the fourth bus. The tanker exploded right in front of me,,it fell on a Volkswagen and shuttle bus,killed everyone in it instantly,,i just wonder what would've happened if i had boarded any of the first 3 buses.. even fire service were slow to respond, came with only one truck,the fire fighters were nervous and jumpy. This is the Nigeria we're in. 3 Likes

Just when you where prayiny this useless prayer, close to 50,000 lost their lives

you're one lucky motherfuck*******

that house over there, did it get burnt?

Oh God of Nazareth! Efforts gone down drained...

better effort than lives

I was coming back from passport office,looking for a bus, 3 buses passed me but were already full then i entered the fourth bus. The tanker exploded right in front of me,,it fell on a Volkswagen and shuttle bus,killed everyone in it instantly,,i just wonder what would've happened if i had boarded any of the first 3 buses.. even fire service were slow to respond, came with only one truck,the fire fighters were nervous and jumpy. This is the Nigeria we're in.

As in ehn.. I thank God for my life.