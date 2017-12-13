₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by Koross(m): 9:21pm
Over 2.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by drakeli: 9:21pm
Cool
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by Strobe(m): 9:22pm
Man city can just stop chai
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by Odianose13(m): 9:22pm
Jones is doing great today
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by bettercreature(m): 9:25pm
We are just fighting for top 4
Lukaku Scores
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 9:25pm
Finally ooooooh!
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by AndrewFarms(m): 9:26pm
nice one lukaku
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by TeamLeader(m): 9:26pm
That werey don score
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by bettercreature(m): 9:26pm
ammyluv2002:What did you expect? He loves bullying small teams
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:27pm
Lukaku scores
MUN 1-0 BOU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by Dutchey(m): 9:27pm
leicester has killed someone here o
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by 1niche(m): 9:27pm
bettercreature:
Lol.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by YeraKay(m): 9:28pm
Lukaku don score!!!... Tomorrow must be great!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by szen(m): 9:28pm
bettercreature:
Why are you like this eh?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by LEXYCOM: 9:29pm
must man site always win ni
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by Valarmoghulis(m): 9:29pm
Lukaku has scored, #GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 9:29pm
bettercreature:
Lol....all join
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by Nickizoe(f): 9:30pm
Na small team wey ukaku dey show how much money they buy am....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by austinegreat: 9:30pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by omenekennedy(m): 9:30pm
wetin Southampton do leceister city nau
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by bettercreature(m): 9:30pm
Shaw is going to put us in trouble
He is super fast but not tracking back
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by davoremix(m): 9:30pm
that giant has managed to score his normal unneeded goals again
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by omenekennedy(m): 9:31pm
austinegreat:scam
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by wristbangle(m): 9:33pm
The mumu don score after giving man city 2 fantastic assists.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by henkhay007(m): 9:34pm
Everybody get customer, lukaku don see one
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:35pm
Lukaku almost delivers another assist
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by henkhay007(m): 9:36pm
wristbangle:if you can't beat them, you join them. So don't blame him
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by Strobe(m): 9:36pm
wristbangle:The mumu fit still assist bournemouth. don't write him off yet
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 9:37pm
Sir Alex....the Baba himself #Respect
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by fishbone123: 9:38pm
lukaku is here... keep ur striker.... will score today as per say na small team
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by henkhay007(m): 9:39pm
sprintscr7:ask am for me
|Re: Manchester United Vs Bournemouth (1 - 0 ) - Live by FiringSquad(m): 9:42pm
so lukaku,na true say u dey fear big teams
