The Red Devils manager is still without Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly through injury, along with long-term absentee Zlatan Ibrahimovic.



Defenders Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw are nearing returns, but Wednesday's trip to Portugal is too soon for the pair.



United top Group A after winning both of their opening games.



After convincing victories against Basel and CSKA Moscow, another three points against the Portuguese champions will put Mourinho's side on the verge of the last 16.



The three-time European champions have not reached the Champions League knockout phase since 2013-14.



Benfica, however, are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after a 2-1 home defeat to CSKA and a 5-0 thrashing at Basel.



Rui Vitoria's side are third in the Portuguese top flight, having lost only once in their opening eight games.

Yea Just Like Every other Game On The Matchday...You Think Benfica Can Upset Man United ?



Portugal Is Never An Easy Place For English Teams To Play...



We'll See How It Goes.

.





Manchester united go win easily...am a Chelsea fan, but the truth is that man u is in good form now..... but I pray dae loose oh

Benfica 0 Man u 4

booked

On United, we stand.

Full time draw

iwaeda:

Rui Vitoria's side are third in the Portuguese top flight, having lost only once in their opening eight games.

Now back to the topic.

Manchester go flog them like beans.

Go go Manchester United ... GGMU.

Oya na! Man U 4 - Ben 1.



Take that to the bank.

hmmmmmm

United 'll trash benfica...lukaku on d score sheet

I'm gonna watch this game with ease! No pressure cause I'm so sure of it.....



We are so winning this game....3 points loading #TableWinners

Can u imagine atletico cannot even make attempt to score qarabag in first 45mins.Qarabag dat everybody is beating....

But if dry want to play Barcelona u will be surprised d kind of ginger they will do in d field

Cool reminder. I can't wait.

Click like if you think lukaku will score..





GGMU PresentGGMU

myners007:

sam4:

