|Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by iwaeda: 11:17am On Sep 30
The Red Devils manager is still without Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly through injury, along with long-term absentee Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Defenders Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw are nearing returns, but Wednesday's trip to Portugal is too soon for the pair.
United top Group A after winning both of their opening games.
After convincing victories against Basel and CSKA Moscow, another three points against the Portuguese champions will put Mourinho's side on the verge of the last 16.
The three-time European champions have not reached the Champions League knockout phase since 2013-14.
Benfica, however, are fighting to keep their qualification hopes alive after a 2-1 home defeat to CSKA and a 5-0 thrashing at Basel.
Rui Vitoria's side are third in the Portuguese top flight, having lost only once in their opening eight games.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by kalufelix(m): 11:42am On Sep 30
Yea Just Like Every other Game On The Matchday...You Think Benfica Can Upset Man United ?
Portugal Is Never An Easy Place For English Teams To Play...
We'll See How It Goes.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by khel(m): 5:56pm
.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by khel(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by donblade85555(m): 5:56pm
Manchester united go win easily...am a Chelsea fan, but the truth is that man u is in good form now..... but I pray dae loose oh
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by myners007: 5:57pm
Benfica 0 Man u 4
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Dutchey(m): 5:57pm
booked
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by HopeAlive14(m): 5:58pm
On United, we stand.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by adeniyi55: 5:58pm
Full time draw
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Frenzy007(m): 5:59pm
iwaeda:Damn first to comment.I wanna thank my father for giving birth to me without him i wont be here.I wanna thank unilag for the free wifi i am using to type this.I wanna thank seun and brother FADIYA for introducing me to nairaland.I wanna thank mynd44 for being....Himself.
Now back to the topic.
Manchester go flog them like beans.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Smartfix: 5:59pm
Go go Manchester United ...GGMU.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Nostradamu(m): 5:59pm
Oya na! Man U 4 - Ben 1.
Take that to the bank.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by sam4(m): 6:00pm
hmmmmmm
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Plangkat: 6:02pm
United 'll trash benfica...lukaku on d score sheet
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by ammyluv2002(f): 6:03pm
I'm gonna watch this game with ease! No pressure cause I'm so sure of it.....
We are so winning this game....3 points loading #TableWinners
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Saverin: 6:03pm
X2
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by hooklover: 6:03pm
Can u imagine atletico cannot even make attempt to score qarabag in first 45mins.Qarabag dat everybody is beating....
Even eithbsmapl odd of 1.30 they want to duck up.
But if dry want to play Barcelona u will be surprised d kind of ginger they will do in d field
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by kay29000(m): 6:04pm
Cool reminder. I can't wait.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Magnifico2000: 6:05pm
Click like if you think lukaku will score..
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by baybeeboi: 6:10pm
big boys play 2day.
Man U to win voth halves. 3.20.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by oviejnr(m): 6:10pm
Present
GGMU
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Dutchey(m): 6:10pm
myners007:shebi we are playing ps2
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Magnifico2000: 6:11pm
sam4:Hw much is this? Can i see poctures of your work.
|Re: Benfica Vs Manchester United : UCL Today At 7:45pm by Kylekent59: 6:12pm
Man united to get 4 goals
