|EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by metroblogger: 5:24pm
The EFCC on Wednesday charged one Chimezie Chuta before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged cybercrime.
The accused was charged for allegedly hacking into the online bookstores of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel.
Chuta, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The EFCC in the charge marked, FHC/L/441C/17, alleged that the accused committed the offence on March 8, 2016.
The accused was alleged to have altered the online data of Dominion Bookstores platform belonging to Living Faith Church Worldwide and created a counterfeit platform.
The alteration was said to be for purposes of conferring economic benefits on himself.
The EFCC said that the actions of the accused had caused the church to lose its publishing unit.
It said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 14 and 16 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Act 2015.
After the plea of the accused, the Prosecutor, Mr Ahmed Yerima, asked the court for a trial date, urging it to remand the accused in prison, pending trial.
The Defence Counsel, Mr A. Osagie, also urged the court to order the remand of the accused in EFCC custody.
He told the court that he was only briefed as counsel on Tuesday, and this had made it impossible for him to file the bail application earlier.
The trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, adjourned the matter until Feb. 26 and 27, 2018, for trial, and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.
The judge however said that the bail application will be given a date for hearing
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by jdluv(f): 5:30pm
fear of God? zero
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by ObalufonIII: 6:53pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by rs172(m): 6:53pm
tchaiiiii hustling for daily bread gone wrong...
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by sunnyworld2love(m): 6:54pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by t12tosin: 6:54pm
O ga o
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by pussiboner: 6:54pm
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by superior494(m): 6:55pm
Good for him
Etang eno utong aye ikoppo
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by kasim155(m): 6:55pm
Hmmmm na wa
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Alcatraz005: 6:55pm
We need hackers in service of the Government of Nigeria. Why not put his skill into good use?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by sdindan: 6:55pm
It's this one they have strength.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by hokafor(m): 6:56pm
They should leave evething to God, since the money he is trying to steal belongs to God.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Jubilancy(f): 6:56pm
Taking crime into the house of God ?
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by olamil34(m): 6:56pm
Why are you talking as if the website was secure.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by NwaAmaikpe: 6:56pm
Bishop Oyedepo said he doesn't take the proceeds of book sales.
This young man obviously felt the money was wasting and wanted to claim it since it belonged to no one.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Terminator1234g: 6:56pm
They are evil. Why can't they forgive him?
Pathetic.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by attention007(m): 6:56pm
Am not understanding
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by nototribalist: 6:56pm
Thanks story get K leg
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Bidobado: 6:57pm
jdluv:
Good for him, nothing wrong with stealing from a thief. I hope he's found not guilty.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by OrestesDante(m): 6:57pm
∆ He was caught because he has not been paying his tithes ∆
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by karbiyeshii(m): 6:58pm
Hnn
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by ipobarecriminals: 6:58pm
CHIMPANZEE CHUTA.@fl@thead.com
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by AngelicBeing: 6:58pm
According to Canon and Mosaic laws, I hereby sentence the useless criminal to 900 million lashes of koboko laden with chilly pepper and 15years in jail with hard labor, case closed, where is my cane to minister deliverance on these useless theif
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by RichiB(m): 6:59pm
WE NEED HACKERS IN NIGERIA!
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by anyimontana(m): 6:59pm
He will spend Xmas in prison..Nawa Xmas wey dey sweet like sugarcane
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by washingtonklef(m): 6:59pm
I see no reason why he should be arranged, he used his brain to do something.. If he was gainfully employed, he will be a guru adding Flava to the community at large.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Masta01(m): 6:59pm
Keyboard Warriors���
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by BlueRayDick: 7:00pm
Chai! But this man lawyer wicked O. How can you plead that your client be remanded in custody?
I beleive his village people got to the lawyer first
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:00pm
The law should take its full course.
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Lexusgs430: 7:01pm
No be crime to wan read books, written by a false prophet nah .........
Mr Osagie get conflicting interest in dis case..... He is probably a tithe paying member to/of this business centre.....
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by Justpassingby2(m): 7:01pm
metroblogger:
|Re: EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore by ivolt: 7:01pm
Alcatraz005:We don't need more criminals in government.
