Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / EFCC Arraigns Man For Hacking Winners Chapel’s Online Bookstore (5965 Views)

EFCC Arraigns ‘let’s Partner With You’ MD, Nwokike, Wife For N4bn Fraud / Winners Chapel Pastor Beats Wife In Benin, Threatens To Kill Her & Marry Another / EFCC Arraigns Two For Internet Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The accused was charged for allegedly hacking into the online bookstores of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel.



Chuta, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The EFCC in the charge marked, FHC/L/441C/17, alleged that the accused committed the offence on March 8, 2016.



The accused was alleged to have altered the online data of Dominion Bookstores platform belonging to Living Faith Church Worldwide and created a counterfeit platform.



The alteration was said to be for purposes of conferring economic benefits on himself.



The EFCC said that the actions of the accused had caused the church to lose its publishing unit.



It said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 14 and 16 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Act 2015.



After the plea of the accused, the Prosecutor, Mr Ahmed Yerima, asked the court for a trial date, urging it to remand the accused in prison, pending trial.



The Defence Counsel, Mr A. Osagie, also urged the court to order the remand of the accused in EFCC custody.



He told the court that he was only briefed as counsel on Tuesday, and this had made it impossible for him to file the bail application earlier.



The trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, adjourned the matter until Feb. 26 and 27, 2018, for trial, and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.



The judge however said that the bail application will be given a date for hearing



http://www.metronaija.com/efcc-arraigns-man-hacking-winners-chapels-online-bookstore/ The EFCC on Wednesday charged one Chimezie Chuta before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged cybercrime.The accused was charged for allegedly hacking into the online bookstores of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel.Chuta, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.The EFCC in the charge marked, FHC/L/441C/17, alleged that the accused committed the offence on March 8, 2016.The accused was alleged to have altered the online data of Dominion Bookstores platform belonging to Living Faith Church Worldwide and created a counterfeit platform.The alteration was said to be for purposes of conferring economic benefits on himself.The EFCC said that the actions of the accused had caused the church to lose its publishing unit.It said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 14 and 16 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Act 2015.After the plea of the accused, the Prosecutor, Mr Ahmed Yerima, asked the court for a trial date, urging it to remand the accused in prison, pending trial.The Defence Counsel, Mr A. Osagie, also urged the court to order the remand of the accused in EFCC custody.He told the court that he was only briefed as counsel on Tuesday, and this had made it impossible for him to file the bail application earlier.The trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, adjourned the matter until Feb. 26 and 27, 2018, for trial, and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.The judge however said that the bail application will be given a date for hearing

fear of God? zero 1 Like

. 25 Likes

tchaiiiii hustling for daily bread gone wrong...









lemme use this opportunity to hype myself about my song i will soon drop...





A song inspired from ilegend story....



@reagan_stevs172 on instagram 1 Like

1 Like

O ga o

Good for him



Etang eno utong aye ikoppo 5 Likes

Hmmmm na wa

We need hackers in service of the Government of Nigeria. Why not put his skill into good use? 2 Likes

It's this one they have strength.

They should leave evething to God, since the money he is trying to steal belongs to God. 6 Likes

Taking crime into the house of God ? 4 Likes

Why are you talking as if the website was secure.







Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on quickfinda.com







Bishop Oyedepo said he doesn't take the proceeds of book sales.



This young man obviously felt the money was wasting and wanted to claim it since it belonged to no one. Bishop Oyedepo said he doesn't take the proceeds of book sales.This young man obviously felt the money was wasting and wanted to claim it since it belonged to no one. 11 Likes 1 Share

They are evil. Why can't they forgive him?

Pathetic.

Am not understanding

Thanks story get K leg

jdluv:

fear of God?

zero

Good for him, nothing wrong with stealing from a thief. I hope he's found not guilty. Good for him, nothing wrong with stealing from a thief. I hope he's found not guilty.







∆ He was caught because he has not been paying his tithes ∆ 1 Like

Hnn

CHIMPANZEE CHUTA.@fl@thead.com CHIMPANZEE CHUTA.@fl@thead.com

According to Canon and Mosaic laws, I hereby sentence the useless criminal to 900 million lashes of koboko laden with chilly pepper and 15years in jail with hard labor, case closed, where is my cane to minister deliverance on these useless theif

WE NEED HACKERS IN NIGERIA!

He will spend Xmas in prison..Nawa Xmas wey dey sweet like sugarcane

I see no reason why he should be arranged, he used his brain to do something.. If he was gainfully employed, he will be a guru adding Flava to the community at large.

Keyboard Warriors���

Chai! But this man lawyer wicked O. How can you plead that your client be remanded in custody?



I beleive his village people got to the lawyer first 2 Likes

The law should take its full course.

No be crime to wan read books, written by a false prophet nah .........



Mr Osagie get conflicting interest in dis case..... He is probably a tithe paying member to/of this business centre..... 1 Like

metroblogger:

The EFCC on Wednesday charged one Chimezie Chuta before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged cybercrime.



The accused was charged for allegedly hacking into the online bookstores of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel.



Chuta, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The EFCC in the charge marked, FHC/L/441C/17, alleged that the accused committed the offence on March 8, 2016.



The accused was alleged to have altered the online data of Dominion Bookstores platform belonging to Living Faith Church Worldwide and created a counterfeit platform.



The alteration was said to be for purposes of conferring economic benefits on himself.



The EFCC said that the actions of the accused had caused the church to lose its publishing unit.



It said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 14 and 16 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Act 2015.



After the plea of the accused, the Prosecutor, Mr Ahmed Yerima, asked the court for a trial date, urging it to remand the accused in prison, pending trial.



The Defence Counsel, Mr A. Osagie, also urged the court to order the remand of the accused in EFCC custody.



He told the court that he was only briefed as counsel on Tuesday, and this had made it impossible for him to file the bail application earlier.



The trial judge, Justice Ayokunle Faji, adjourned the matter until Feb. 26 and 27, 2018, for trial, and ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.



The judge however said that the bail application will be given a date for hearing



http://www.metronaija.com/efcc-arraigns-man-hacking-winners-chapels-online-bookstore/



