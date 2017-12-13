Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) (17541 Views)

Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) / See Inside The Most Expensive Hotel Suite In The World— $83,200 (N26 M) A Night / Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







The structure is believed to be the most expensive embassy building in the world and features state-of-the-art security systems.





The new building is expected to be officially inaugurated in February during President Donald Trump's planned working visit to the UK.









The US State Department announced the competition to design the 12-storey building back in 2008.





A wall inside the Embassy building shows the names of all the former ambassadors from the United States.











The new building is expected to open next month with the first staff moving into the building early next month









http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5175103/Inside-new-750m-Embassy-London.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 The US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has shown off his new £750 million embassy building in south London.The structure is believed to be the most expensive embassy building in the world and features state-of-the-art security systems.The new building is expected to be officially inaugurated in February during President Donald Trump's planned working visit to the UK.The US State Department announced the competition to design the 12-storey building back in 2008.A wall inside the Embassy building shows the names of all the former ambassadors from the United States.The new building is expected to open next month with the first staff moving into the building early next monthLalasticlala, Mynd44 3 Likes

Great Thread 4 Likes

The new building is designed to make the most of of space and natural light to encourage 'transparency and openness'.





Among one of the features at the US Embassy is this circular bar with stunning views overlooking the London skyline. 2 Likes

Oh Jesus. Meanwhile our own diplomats are still scamming our people and don't yet have passports but we must get it right starting from me then you 8 Likes

The earth is moving forward. Nigeria awaits one Atiku to succeed a grandpa. Smh! 43 Likes 2 Shares

Boxes 1 Like

Lounge, with the wall showing the names of all the former ambassadors from the United States.







People waiting for consular assistance and visa applications will wait in this lobby inside in the new Embassy building.

Heaven on earth! Whereas Naija is hell on earth 23 Likes

They know it is safe that is why they spent alot there, if na those unstable countries na they won't even try it 3 Likes

Meanwhile Nigeria's embassies are probably rotting 2 Likes

God bless the United States of America. 5 Likes

Best country ever ... Nigeriaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa





God should please have mercy on us. Nations are advancing in geometrically while we are advancing asymmetrically. wow! Looks like a space station.God should please have mercy on us. Nations are advancing in geometrically while we are advancing asymmetrically. 13 Likes 1 Share

Wow it looks beautiful

NothingDoMe:

wow! Looks like a space station.



God should please have mercy on us. Nations are advancing in geometrically while we are advancing asymmetrically.

God should do what?



You can't hold of your leaders accountable, you can't question irrational decisions, you can't fight for your rights, you can't stand for something and you're disturbing God?



The only society built by God is Heaven, other human societies were built by humans. Let's stop dragging God into matters that he has given us the power to handle. God should do what?You can't hold of your leaders accountable, you can't question irrational decisions, you can't fight for your rights, you can't stand for something and you're disturbing God?The only society built by God is Heaven, other human societies were built by humans. Let's stop dragging God into matters that he has given us the power to handle. 5 Likes

Chei

At the end of the day, Trump is still their president ...#Alili 2 Likes

God bless America.. Nigeria is cursed 2 Likes

Awesome









Such a waste of funds!



I hope the building becomes the imminent target of the next terrorist attack. Such a waste of funds!I hope the building becomes the imminent target of the next terrorist attack.

Lovely



Even outside the shores of Nigeria, we are still representing.. Our shîttiness. Trust me, you don't want to see Nigeria house in the UK.Even outside the shores of Nigeria, we are still representing.. Our shîttiness. 2 Likes

Hmmmmm, slave traders.



Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on quickfinda.com

veacea:

Na lie

Lol Lol 1 Like

..

waiting for expensive ipob Embassy. in Togo. waiting for expensive ipob Embassy. in Togo. 1 Like

Failed visa applicants money @work Failed visa applicants money @work 3 Likes

Explorer Don come again ooo