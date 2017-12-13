₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,383 members, 3,967,687 topics. Date: Wednesday, 13 December 2017 at 08:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) (17541 Views)
Inside The New Qantas Dreamliners Where The Pilots And Crew Sleep(Photos) / See Inside The Most Expensive Hotel Suite In The World— $83,200 (N26 M) A Night / Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:48pm
The US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has shown off his new £750 million embassy building in south London.
The structure is believed to be the most expensive embassy building in the world and features state-of-the-art security systems.
The new building is expected to be officially inaugurated in February during President Donald Trump's planned working visit to the UK.
The US State Department announced the competition to design the 12-storey building back in 2008.
A wall inside the Embassy building shows the names of all the former ambassadors from the United States.
The new building is expected to open next month with the first staff moving into the building early next month
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5175103/Inside-new-750m-Embassy-London.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
3 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 5:51pm
Great Thread
4 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:52pm
The new building is designed to make the most of of space and natural light to encourage 'transparency and openness'.
Among one of the features at the US Embassy is this circular bar with stunning views overlooking the London skyline.
2 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by michlins: 5:52pm
Oh Jesus. Meanwhile our own diplomats are still scamming our people and don't yet have passports but we must get it right starting from me then you
8 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by LordIsaac(m): 5:54pm
The earth is moving forward. Nigeria awaits one Atiku to succeed a grandpa. Smh!
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:54pm
Boxes
1 Like
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:56pm
Lounge, with the wall showing the names of all the former ambassadors from the United States.
People waiting for consular assistance and visa applications will wait in this lobby inside in the new Embassy building.
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by AishaBuhari: 6:04pm
Heaven on earth! Whereas Naija is hell on earth
23 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Blakjewelry(m): 6:10pm
They know it is safe that is why they spent alot there, if na those unstable countries na they won't even try it
3 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by RX480(m): 6:10pm
Meanwhile Nigeria's embassies are probably rotting
2 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Captaynbee: 6:17pm
God bless the United States of America.
5 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by smithsydny(m): 6:22pm
Best country ever ... Nigeriaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by NothingDoMe: 6:35pm
wow! Looks like a space station.
God should please have mercy on us. Nations are advancing in geometrically while we are advancing asymmetrically.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by BlueScholar(m): 7:04pm
Wow it looks beautiful
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 7:15pm
NothingDoMe:
God should do what?
You can't hold of your leaders accountable, you can't question irrational decisions, you can't fight for your rights, you can't stand for something and you're disturbing God?
The only society built by God is Heaven, other human societies were built by humans. Let's stop dragging God into matters that he has given us the power to handle.
5 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by veacea: 7:15pm
Chei
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:15pm
At the end of the day, Trump is still their president ...#Alili
2 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 7:17pm
God bless America.. Nigeria is cursed
2 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:17pm
Awesome
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:17pm
Such a waste of funds!
I hope the building becomes the imminent target of the next terrorist attack.
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by fasho01(m): 7:17pm
Lovely
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by shaybebaby(f): 7:17pm
Trust me, you don't want to see Nigeria house in the UK.
Even outside the shores of Nigeria, we are still representing.. Our shîttiness.
2 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by olamil34(m): 7:17pm
Hmmmmm, slave traders.
Get the best prices from different ecommerce stores on quickfinda.com
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by policy12: 7:18pm
veacea:
Lol
1 Like
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 7:18pm
..
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:18pm
waiting for expensive ipob Embassy. in Togo.
1 Like
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:19pm
Failed visa applicants money @work
3 Likes
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by bhankymyk(m): 7:19pm
Explorer Don come again ooo
|Re: ₦360billion, Inside The World's Most Expensive Embassy(Photos) by karbiyeshii(m): 7:19pm
Hmmm Baba G please pick up m call
Pictured: Roofless Main Terminal Of Yola Airport In Nigeria / London Is Not The Paradise I Expected / Beware! Possible Heavy Traffic On Lagos-ibadan Expressway By 1st, 2nd And 3rd Of
Viewing this topic: Timidaves, jaysnow(m), leckon(m), LeopardX, unapologetic, MikeBetty(m), Princeadonis(m), mentorobot, kennyakobo, Bukkyright(f), pavlovt, opeyemmmy(m), DONMAYOR19(m), dview001(m), MhiztaarNAS(m), Ceejey01(m), EniHolar(f), Hobowobo(f), 2undeajigs(m), mirej(m), bbulldog(m), DRIFTyKING(m), Emmafe(m), micheal199(m), kessydaddy(m), Jaiyeola24(m), Clobis(m), chykeJ, TONYE001(m), ayowonder(m), amosyanyan(m), odi1278(m), haylegbede1(m), Hushpuppi, Marsnizz, PistolPete, yungsnazzy(m), Albert0011(m), dddrexjr(m), olayinka63, punisha, db15, omaolowo(m), findel, nictech, danalad(m), ugia(f), Chestnuts, Okeme01(m), Mrkumareze(m), henrick2, smexy(m), ruggedadventure(m), Iolo(m), lowgeorge(m), vincencior(m), JIkaba(m), holluwai(m), linked, Izzreal, patholaw, Uzomarts, uzchos, mipemi(m), bayusbebe(m), komenology(m), Tualem, babakol(m), megaexpo, luvtoteach(f), samirchudi(m), Tjazz5299, Chasdonblizz, PDPGuy, betyhard, Scetrocom, phatnelly(f), Babafemi143, stahrkhid, Tvegas(m), Geeweeny(m), Lukeboy, ifinitey(m), Feezdculestboy(m), humphrey235, MamaOO, meekflam, Noble11(m), johnbosco97(m), smartmey61(m), LotusFan, profjendor(m), unikprince(m), Araabmoney, Ahmad4452(m), olusode97(m), adexfeekbabs(m), Disneylady(f), osaggy(m), dandollaz, omowaleola(f), Adezworld(m), Saintflames(m), chukwuka14(m), oluwabond(m), KGBEAST(m), Excellentmind, knc(m), Abrahamperkins22, elnoor, diasporaman(m), sadewodu(m), dondemex(m), DengXioping(m), okachie1(m), aubumeyang, WhiteSoup, nurustent(m), donkotman(m), PenAndPaper, operandus(m), HolySteph, salamudeen(m), yesorno, ernesco0816517, EzeCanada, valx2, jerryadigun, Jj70, uche988, Palado(m), EmoBoy(m), 2sureguy1(m), Cyynthialove(f), osegun24(m), arki(m), iamtardey, skullzflex(m), Elank(m), emazion(m), AngelicBeing, Classcaptain1(m), gifftson101, Daintelectual(m), nnamdismart25(m), Angeleye5(m), palamo(m), Adewunmibaba(m), Igbokwe69(m), ventoh, ipobarecriminals, valony(m), trixstar(m), sunny3kng(m), BrainCONCEPTZ(m), crownnygold, ogayor, jerryjohn727, Najite1989, sunnykalu125, teesmarth(m), BadBlaize(m), Jrevelation(m), apalemighty01(m), justcosofbiz, ib4real95(m), Nteogwuija(m), origima and 254 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10